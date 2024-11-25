Shoppers on Black Friday at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. It’s supposed to be a banner holiday season in terms of spending.

The kaching-ching-jingle of holiday shopping is well underway. Consumer confidence may have taken a hit recently, but 183.4 million people were expected to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, according to the annual survey just out from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

That’s a record, the groups say, up from the previous high of 182 million in 2023 and 18.1 million people more than five years ago in 2019.

“Even though holiday shopping continues to pull forward, some of the busiest shopping days of the year are during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend,” the federation’s vice president of Industry and Consumer Insights, Katherine Cullen, said. “Consumers are prioritizing gift-giving for the most important people in their lives, and retailers are prepared to help customers find everything on their shopping lists at great prices throughout the season.”

Adobe Analytics recently said U.S. shoppers will spend around $240.8 billion online from now until Dec. 31. That’s a pretty decent 8% growth, if it holds true. And brick-and-mortar businesses are hoping for equally cheery spending news.

Even so, it’s a good idea to take a deep breath before you hit the malls or settle in to shop online, experts say. Because while it might be a banner year for legitimate businesses, it could also be a banner year for wily crooks who keep finding new and dusting off old ways to grab your cash and put it in their own pockets.

There are big advantages to online shopping — like hanging out in your jammies at 3 a.m. while you spend. Ditto advantages to going to the actual store, where you can touch or try on that outfit and get it to go right now.

As you gear up to find the perfect something for the people on your naughty and nice list, here are some tips from experts on how to make sure that the holidays stay jolly, rather than full of folly. These experts year in and year out track the joys and jarring moments of this gift-giving season. Hopefully, their sage advice will help keep everyone safe and the holidays a celebration.

Getting the most for your money

Most of us are pretty good at searching reviews on items we want to buy. But are you good at searching reviews on sellers? That’s job one when it comes to making sure that transactions are smooth and no one’s taking advantage of your urge to splurge on those you love.

To save money and avoid overdoing, experts suggest:

Set a budget and stick with it. The website BravoDeal.com said tools like Mint, You Need a Budget or PocketGuard track spending as you go, so you will know when you’re approaching the limit you set for yourself.

Learn what the things you’re interested in buying normally sell for. If you know regular prices, you’ll be able to tell when you’ve found a deal. Don’t stop there, though. To get the best deal, look to see if other reputable retailers can beat the price you found. There are also apps that track price history. Marco Farnararo, CEO and co-founder of BravoDeals, noted that “When purchasing items during a busy sale, it’s important to be strategic to ensure you’re getting the best deal and value for your money. Therefore, it’s important to be prepared, monitor any items you are interested in buying and compare prices to external websites to ensure you are getting a deal.”

Don’t spend a lot of money on an item without checking out its reviews. And again, look at the reviews of the stores, both online and brick-and-mortar, to be sure you’re dealing with reputable folks. That becomes important if there’s something wrong with an item and you need to return it, for instance. Only deal with reputable sellers.

If you are going to be looking for specific items on Amazon, add them to your wish list early, which will help you spot deals if they go live.

An employee gives change to a customer at Thread at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Check a seller’s return policies. Some items and retailers have shorter return windows. And some sellers have very short windows and strict policies you ought to know in advance. Don’t assume that the traditional practice of a 30-day window is actually true. It might be the exception.

Coupons and promotional codes are a great help for saving money. Look for them before you go to a physical store or online before you check out. A number of sites and browser extensions help with that. But be picky there, too. Some “helper” extensions may not be legit or can expose you to security concerns. Again, the rule is reviews, reviews, reviews.

Don’t be impulsive. Stick to needs. As Fidelity counsels, “HALT. Don’t buy something if you’re hungry, angry, lonely or tired.” Just wait.

Act like your credit card is cash. It’s just as real and so is what you spend with it.

Don’t be lured by discounts to buy something you don’t really need or want.

Avoid buy now, pay later. Fidelity notes that interest rates may run as high as 36.99% and you may have fees up to a quarter of the purchase price if you miss a payment. If you miscalculate, the price could be high indeed.

Well-known holiday scams

Black Friday brings out scams that consumers should be on guard against. High traffic days like Black Friday or Cyber Monday prove irresistible to those who create counterfeit products, which often look a lot like authentic items and may even use purloined photos of the real deal. Warning signs can include extremely low prices or unknown brands, though some unknown brands are just new and everyone has to start somewhere. Paying attention to factors like seller ratings and verified reviews can help sort that out. So can checking out businesses with the Better Business Bureau.

Being told you “won” could be nothing more than a way to get your personal information. Be skeptical and don’t part with things like your bank account number unless you’ve been able to verify that something is legit. More of those scams abound during the holidays, when some folks may feel cash-strapped.

Lately, we’ve been hit with a lot of “delivery problem” notices that ask us to verify an address and other information. Check directly with the seller (don’t click links) if there’s any chance it’s legitimate. Otherwise, ignore it.

If it doesn’t come from the retailer’s official email or app, steer clear. Watch for misspelled words and generic greetings. If you ordered something, they know your name and ought to use it. Look closely at the sender address. If it’s walmmart.com or Deserett.com, for example, it’s bogus. Online’s a good place to test your spelling skills.

Speaking of scams, consumer protection experts say to avoid saying “yes” on the phone when you receive an unexpected solicitation of any sort. Don’t even answer the question “Can you hear me?” that way. Instead, say “I can.” Scammers reportedly sometimes record and then use the “yes” in ways that make it sound like you agreed to whatever they’re trying to get out of you.

Don’t be fooled

Watch for fake reviews. Signs that something smells off include super-positive reviews that lack detail and reviews that all sound alike in terms of wording. ReviewMeta and Fakespot both claim to help spot questionable online reviews, according to Bravodeal.com.

Logins should use a strong, unique password that isn’t used on other sites or tied to information people would know about you, like your birthday.

Keep the software on your device, browser and app up to date.

Fake websites take your money and give you nothing but heartburn. Don’t just click links. Type in the retailer’s address yourself and verify you got it right. Watch URLs carefully for little deviations. And make sure there’s a padlock symbol indicating a site’s secure. The URL itself on a secure site starts with https. Look for that s.

A customer uses Apple Pay to pay for items on Black Friday at Thread at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Watch terms and conditions on gift cards, especially if you are actually giving it as a gift. No one wants to give someone a card to a store that isn’t real or that makes them work hard to use the gift card.

Webroot.com warns about e-stores that ask for more information than is needed. Buy something and you’ll need to provide payment method, shipping address, phone number and email. But they don’t need your bank account number, Social Security, or driver’s license number. Walk away. Also, if you decide to take the little survey about your interests, etc., which is supposed to help enhance your customer experience, first read the privacy policy to see if they are going to sell or share your information and, if so, who will receive it.

Use different, hard to guess passwords on each retail site.

Check the shipping terms, because some retailers make up for a sweet deal with a very sour add-on for shipping. Find that out before you provide payment information. Also, you’ll want to know when your items will ship and whether they’re coming by a reputable carrier quickly or will take a long time to arrive.

PC Magazine’s online shopping tips start with a warning about a “card declined scam.” You’re asked to enter another payment method. Lucky you. You just paid twice and may not even get the merchandise you thought you purchased once.

That article also suggests you pay with your phone in stores. “Using a mobile payment app like Apple Pay or Google Pay means you’ve authenticated your identity using your device, so no one else can claim to be you and steal your data or money. Plus, you avoid card skimmers.”

The Better Business Bureau has a scam tracker. Review what’s going around before you start your holiday shopping and check back, too.

Finally, if you get scammed online, get revenge. File a complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.