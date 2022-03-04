Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Cyprus beats Farmington in 6A 2nd round
By McCade Pearson
Feb 25, 2022 11:09 p.m. MST
merlin_2907088.jpg
High School Sports
High school drill team: Bingham Minerettes 3-peat as 6A state champions
Bingham High School drill team dominated at the 6A state drill team championships on Saturday at UVU to win its third straight 6A state title.
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 5:15 p.m. MST
davis_logo.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Sawyer Cottrell’s hot hand helps No. 1 Davis hold off rival Farmington
By James Edward
Jan 7, 2022 10:49 p.m. MST
Farmington’s Collin Chandler goes to the hoop
BYU Basketball
BYU wins recruiting battle for Utah’s top basketball prospect
Considered one of the best high school basketball prospects in the country, the Farmington High guard signed with BYU Wednesday.
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 10, 2021 1:07 p.m. MST
American Fork’s Avalon Mecham looks ahead as she runs in the 6A girls cross-country state championship.
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: Farmington boys, American Fork girls walk away with 6A titles (with complete results)
By Bruce Smith
Oct 27, 2021 9:08 p.m. MDT
farmington_logo.0.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Farmington caps off season of exceeded expectations, defeats Syracuse to secure second-place finish in Region 1
With a 24-14 win over Syracuse Wednesday night, the Phoenix closed out their regular season with a second-place finish in Region 1,
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 13, 2021 11:18 p.m. MDT
Top_12_Varsity_Boys___Region_1.jpg
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 6A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 2 p.m. MDT
farmington_logo.png
High School Football
High school football: Farmington rolls past shorthanded Maple Mountain for much-needed Week 3 victory
Farmington’s defense scores twice in the first half to set the tone early.
By James Edward
Aug 26, 2021 11:45 p.m. MDT
Farmington’s Collin Chandler goes to the hoop
High School Boys Basketball
Top high school basketball player in Utah still considering Utes, Cougars
Farmington guard Collin Chandler, one of the top high school basketball players in the country for the Class of 2022, announced his top six schools on Tuesday.
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 17, 2021 11:50 a.m. MDT
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia is the Deseret News 5A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872642.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872382.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872502.jpg
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857184.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
merlin_2850229.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
merlin_2859466.jpg
Sports
High school boys soccer: Farmington shuts out Olympus with relative ease, improves to 4-0 to start the season
By Tyler Haslam
March 18, 2021 9:04 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857260.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Springville’s Lauryn Deede puts bow on the COVID-19 season with a buzzer beater to clinch 5A title
Springville beat Farmington in the championship game of the 5A state tournament at Salt Lake Community College on a buzzer beater by Lauren Deede.
By James Edward
March 6, 2021 11 p.m. MST
merlin_2857194.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Lehi never stopped believing, capped Quincy Lewis’ first year as head coach with unlikely 5A title
Lehi beat Farmington in the 5A championship of the boys basketball state tournament playoffs at Salt Lake Community College.
By James Edward
March 6, 2021 8:44 p.m. MST
merlin_2856798.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Farmington uses authoritative second half to blow out Olympus, advance to 1st 5A championship game
By Tyler Haslam
March 5, 2021 7:27 p.m. MST
merlin_2856235.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Collin Chandler key down the stretch in Farmington’s 5A quarterfinal win over Mountain View
By Bruce Smith
March 3, 2021 10:24 p.m. MST
merlin_2848659.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Farmington cruises past Bountiful in Region 5 contest
By Bruce Smith
Jan 14, 2021 10:25 p.m. MST
merlin_1722501.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
merlin_2837854.jpg
Sports
High school cross-country: Different venue proves more satisfying for 5A champions
Springville overwhelmed the competition in the girls competition while Farmington edged on Timpanogos on the boys side.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 22, 2020 8:17 p.m. MDT
merlin_2836334.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Region 5 and 6 combined to advance seven teams into 5A quarterfinals
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 7:32 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_09_25_at_1.28.20_PM.png
Sports
High school boys golf: 5A final region recaps
Farmington, Skyline, Lehi and Park City claim region championships
By James Edward
Sept 29, 2020 1:33 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831944.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: Farmington comes through when it matters most, defeats Viewmont in shootout
The Phoenix defeated the Vikings 1-1 (3-1), drawing even with their rivals in the Region 5 standings and keeping their region title hopes alive.
By Trent Wood
Sept 22, 2020 8:55 p.m. MDT
merlin_2829015.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Mountain Ridge sweeps Farmington in final tune-up before Region 7 play
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2020 12:22 a.m. MDT
merlin_2827849.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Farmington’s bounceback, dominant wins by Orem and Skyline highlight Week 2 slate
Orem handed East its first shutout since 2010, snapping a streak of 122 games
By James Edward
Aug 22, 2020 10:01 a.m. MDT
farmington_logo.png
Sports
High school football: Farmington Phoenix 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Farmington Phoenix football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Trent Wood
Aug 6, 2020 8:55 a.m. MDT
merlin_9393.jpg
Sports
Defending region champion Farmington garners respect, but challengers await in Region 5
By Trent Wood
Aug 5, 2020 1:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_2825876.jpg
Sports
High school sports return to Utah with 28 girls soccer games
By Deseret News
Aug 4, 2020 9:59 p.m. MDT
merlin_1724813.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769481.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_1755595.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Jaxon Santiago’s game-winner punches Timpview’s ticket to 5A championship
Timpview junior Jaxon Santiago hit a floater in the lane at the buzzer as the T-Birds edged Farmington in the 5A semifinals.
By James Edward
Feb 27, 2020 10:22 p.m. MST
merlin_1722517.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Farmington ends Provo’s Cinderella run in 5A tournament, but just barely
Senior Mason Covington hits clutch shots, free throw in final minutes after star sophomore Collin Chandler fouls out to give Phoenix a 78-76 overtime win
By Jay Drew
Feb 25, 2020 3:55 p.m. MST
merlin_1299861.jpg
Sports
High school drill team: Farmington secures first 5A drill team state championship
Second-year Farmington edged rival Viewmont for the state title
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2020 1:07 a.m. MST
d07cf23454.0.jpeg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Farmington moves into first place in Region 5 with come from behind win over Bountiful
The Phoenix trailed by as many as 11 points early, before rallying to defeat the Braves 73-60
By Trent Wood
Jan 28, 2020 9:48 p.m. MST
merlin_1158059.jpg
Sports
Farmington head coach Van Price becomes state’s winningest girls basketball head coach with 501st win
By Joe Coles
Jan 24, 2020 8:22 p.m. MST
merlin_820399.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Collin Chandler scores 35 as Farmington races by Box Elder
Farmington shot 68% from the field in the first half on its way to a dominating victory over Box Elder in Region 5 opener
By James Edward
Jan 10, 2020 9:29 p.m. MST
merlin_20245.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball MVPs exemplified what it means to play at a championship level
Each player played at a championship level and made their team and school better, both on and off the court
By Joe Coles
Dec 10, 2019 8:15 a.m. MST
merlin_6430.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:04 a.m. MST
merlin_7373.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 5A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_18875.jpg
Sports
Mia Wesley has ‘flu game,’ leads Mountain View to first state volleyball championship in 36 years
By Joe Coles
Nov 9, 2019 9:56 p.m. MST
Lehi_HS.png
Sports
High school football: Opportunistic Lehi scores twice defensively to beat Farmington in 5A quarterfinals
Visiting Lehi overcame a 14-0 deficit to rally past Farmington and advance to the 5A semifinals on defensive scores by Jaxson Southard and Jacob Vasquez
By Ryan Comer
Nov 8, 2019 10:24 p.m. MST
merlin_11759.jpg
Sports
High school football: 5A quarterfinal round features intriguing matchups across the board
The new UHSAA RPI ranking system has engendered criticism in the 5A ranks, although few can argue how competitive the quarterfinal matchups should prove.
By Brandon Gurney
Nov 7, 2019 9:47 a.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school football: 5A quarterfinal preview, Lehi at Farmington
By Trent Wood
Nov 6, 2019 6:43 p.m. MST
