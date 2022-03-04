Bingham High School drill team dominated at the 6A state drill team championships on Saturday at UVU to win its third straight 6A state title.
Considered one of the best high school basketball prospects in the country, the Farmington High guard signed with BYU Wednesday.
High school football: Farmington caps off season of exceeded expectations, defeats Syracuse to secure second-place finish in Region 1
With a 24-14 win over Syracuse Wednesday night, the Phoenix closed out their regular season with a second-place finish in Region 1,
High school football: Farmington rolls past shorthanded Maple Mountain for much-needed Week 3 victory
Farmington’s defense scores twice in the first half to set the tone early.
Farmington guard Collin Chandler, one of the top high school basketball players in the country for the Class of 2022, announced his top six schools on Tuesday.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school girls basketball: Springville’s Lauryn Deede puts bow on the COVID-19 season with a buzzer beater to clinch 5A title
Springville beat Farmington in the championship game of the 5A state tournament at Salt Lake Community College on a buzzer beater by Lauren Deede.
High school boys basketball: Lehi never stopped believing, capped Quincy Lewis’ first year as head coach with unlikely 5A title
Lehi beat Farmington in the 5A championship of the boys basketball state tournament playoffs at Salt Lake Community College.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
Springville overwhelmed the competition in the girls competition while Farmington edged on Timpanogos on the boys side.
Farmington, Skyline, Lehi and Park City claim region championships
High school girls soccer: Farmington comes through when it matters most, defeats Viewmont in shootout
The Phoenix defeated the Vikings 1-1 (3-1), drawing even with their rivals in the Region 5 standings and keeping their region title hopes alive.
5A high school football takeaways: Farmington’s bounceback, dominant wins by Orem and Skyline highlight Week 2 slate
Orem handed East its first shutout since 2010, snapping a streak of 122 games
Here’s an in-depth look at the Farmington Phoenix football team heading into the 2020 season.
High school boys basketball: Jaxon Santiago’s game-winner punches Timpview’s ticket to 5A championship
Timpview junior Jaxon Santiago hit a floater in the lane at the buzzer as the T-Birds edged Farmington in the 5A semifinals.
High school boys basketball: Farmington ends Provo’s Cinderella run in 5A tournament, but just barely
Senior Mason Covington hits clutch shots, free throw in final minutes after star sophomore Collin Chandler fouls out to give Phoenix a 78-76 overtime win
Second-year Farmington edged rival Viewmont for the state title
High school boys basketball: Farmington moves into first place in Region 5 with come from behind win over Bountiful
The Phoenix trailed by as many as 11 points early, before rallying to defeat the Braves 73-60
Farmington shot 68% from the field in the first half on its way to a dominating victory over Box Elder in Region 5 opener
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
Each player played at a championship level and made their team and school better, both on and off the court
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
High school football: Opportunistic Lehi scores twice defensively to beat Farmington in 5A quarterfinals
Visiting Lehi overcame a 14-0 deficit to rally past Farmington and advance to the 5A semifinals on defensive scores by Jaxson Southard and Jacob Vasquez
The new UHSAA RPI ranking system has engendered criticism in the 5A ranks, although few can argue how competitive the quarterfinal matchups should prove.