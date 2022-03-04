The whole Chandra family had been so careful ever since the pandemic began in order to protect Ethan. Their two kids were taken out of school and attended online. They didn’t eat in a restaurant or go to the store since early 2020. When Ethan had a low fever and some sniffles on July 29, Alison’s birthday, they didn’t think much of it. There was no way he could have been exposed to COVID-19. But when they took him to get tested, it came back positive.