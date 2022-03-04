Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Featured

The Utah State Prison in Draper is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Utah
Why the Hatch Foundation says focusing on family can shift the criminal justice system from retribution to reentry
The foundation’s proposed family-centered approach seeks to shift the emphasis in criminal justice from retribution to reentry.
By Zakary Sonntag
Jan 6, 2022 11:48 a.m. MST
Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, and others, prepare to board a C-17 cargo plane in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Utah
How do Utahns view the Afghanistan withdrawal? Look to political affiliation
A majority of Utah voters have an unfavorable view of how the United States withdrew troops from Afghanistan, a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows.
By Kyle Dunphey
Sept 17, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
Sharon Orlando tries to hold back tears while surveying the damage from Hurricane Ida at her home in Destrehan, La.,
Utah
From Katrina to Ida: How Utah helps after hurricanes
Included in the recovery is Utah’s own Task Force One, a disaster response team that arrived in Louisiana Saturday ahead of Ida’s landfall.
By Kyle Dunphey
Aug 30, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
A look at The Killers, including Dave Keuning, Brandon Flowers, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci.
Music
Are these deep cuts on your Killers playlist? They should be
With the new album “Pressure Machine,” it’s time to relive 10 deep cuts from The Killers you might not know about.
By Herb Scribner
Aug 30, 2021 5:58 p.m. MDT
A truck and a car sit in a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away.
U.S. & World
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee
At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
By Associated Press
Aug 22, 2021 5:04 p.m. MDT
28371600.jpeg
Utah
‘What if it was your kid?’ asks mom of immunocompromised child with COVID
The whole Chandra family had been so careful ever since the pandemic began in order to protect Ethan. Their two kids were taken out of school and attended online. They didn’t eat in a restaurant or go to the store since early 2020. When Ethan had a low fever and some sniffles on July 29, Alison’s birthday, they didn’t think much of it. There was no way he could have been exposed to COVID-19. But when they took him to get tested, it came back positive.
By Jenny Rollins
Aug 14, 2021 9:58 p.m. MDT
The K-oriol mini mart building is damaged after an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Church of Jesus Christ
Missionaries safe following Haiti quake; assessments underway to determine status of members, Church properties
All full-time missionaries are safe and accounted for in Haiti on Saturday following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on the west end of the Caribbean nation.
By Church News
Aug 14, 2021 4:04 p.m. MDT
An air tanker drops retardant on the Parleys Canyon Fire west of Park City.
Utah
Fast-moving fire in Parleys Canyon up to 2,500 acres; mandatory evacuations underway
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is recommending that residents in the Summit Park area near Parley’s Canyon evacuate and I-80 is closed in both directions due to a new fire that sparked in Parley’s Canyon Saturday afternoon.
By Carter Williams
Aug 14, 2021 3:06 p.m. MDT
Jonathan Roumie portrays Jesus Christ in the series “The Chosen.”
Faith
Film series ‘The Chosen’ explores its Catholic side in the Eternal City
‘Meeting the pope was essentially having a childhood dream be realized,’ said Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus in the popular show.
By Religion News Service
Aug 14, 2021 1:36 p.m. MDT
President Russell M. Nelson receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which he has called a literal godsend.
Church of Jesus Christ
Church’s First Presidency urges vaccination, says vaccines are ‘safe and effective’
“We find ourselves fighting a war against the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants, an unrelenting pandemic” the First Presidency said.
By Tad Walch
Aug 12, 2021 12:04 p.m. MDT
central_park_dog_walker_r1.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: The racist ‘Karen’ in Central Park story the media hasn’t told
The fourth estate must take seriously its responsibility to promote the truth over existing narratives.
By Christopher Cunningham and Keith Brown
Aug 9, 2021 10:16 p.m. MDT
Tamyra Mensah-Stock holds the U.S. flag after winning Olympic gold in Tokyo.
Olympics
Witness the unmitigated patriotism of this U.S. Olympic gold medalist
Tamyra Mensah-Stock, after becoming the first Black U.S. woman wrestler to win gold, said, “I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living there.”
By Samuel Benson
Aug 9, 2021 1:39 p.m. MDT
A car crash near Echo, Utah, is pictured with multiple vehicles on their side and first responders on scene.
Utah
‘Horrible circumstances': 6 killed, others seriously injured during deadly weekend on Utah roads
The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to “watch your speed, buckle up, avoid distractions and be safe” after five crashes resulted in six fatalities on Utah highways this weekend.
By Lisi Merkley and Roy Burton
Aug 8, 2021 9:29 p.m. MDT
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, speak to a crowd of young singles during the Abundant Life Conference.
Church of Jesus Christ
What President Oaks said during his first travel since early 2020
President Oaks spoke during the closing devotional of “The Abundant Life” Conference — a three-day event for single adults.
By Church News
Aug 8, 2021 8:07 p.m. MDT
Lex Scott, founder of the Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter, chants as protesters and counterprotesters clash outside of the Cottonwood Heights Police Department.
Utah
Utah Black Lives Matter president Lex Scott steps down after moving to another state
Utah Black Lives Matter and Utah Black History Museum president Lex Scott announced Sunday that she has stepped down and has moved to another state.
By Lisi Merkley
Aug 8, 2021 6:35 p.m. MDT
A woman squats on the floor as people wait in line for the arrival of vaccines in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India.
Coronavirus
The confusing pattern of the delta variant
Cases of the delta variant in the U.K. spiked when it first arrived. Then, due to the COVID-19 vaccine, they dropped.
By Herb Scribner
Aug 7, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Salt Lake City officials walk back to their vehicles as they investigate a fire at 568 South Navajo St. in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Boy hospitalized with 2nd-degree burns after playing with matches, officials say
A boy was hospitalized with second-degree burns after he and a friend melted a fence with matches in Salt Lake City on Saturday night, officials said.
By Lisi Merkley
Aug 7, 2021 9:48 p.m. MDT
The Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Faith
Welcome refugees, avoid politics at church, Latter-day Saint handbook update says
The two-year project to update the church’s General Handbook is nearing completion.
By Tad Walch
Aug 4, 2021 11:19 a.m. MDT
This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Gmail app on an iPad in Baltimore. Consumers report spending five hours a day checking email, according to a 2019 study by&nbsp;Adobe. That’s five hours each day we could be using for exercise, family time, work projects and sleep.
Science & Tech
You are wasting time on email. Here’s how to streamline the chore
Some people strive for zero unread messages in their inbox while others let emails pile up until they seem unmanageable. Either way, there are strategies to help everyone save time and sanity when it comes to email.
By Amy Iverson
Aug 2, 2021 4 p.m. MDT
Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus
99.999% of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a deadly COVID-19 breakthrough case
New CDC data says 99.999% of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a COVID-19 breakthrough case that led to death.
By Herb Scribner
Aug 2, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
During a mock boating accident, a firefighter is pilled from the water for rescue training.
Outdoors
With more people outdoors, can search and rescue teams keep up?
As more people trek through Utah’s open parks, canyons, and wilderness this summer, sheriffs worry about the potential strain on manpower and resources for search and rescue teams.
By Makenzie Sisson
July 30, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
A view of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Faith
The Saturday evening session of general conference will continue. Here’s why
“After additional study and prayer, we have felt impressed to continue to hold the Saturday evening session of general conference, albeit in a different format,” the church announced.
By Trent Toone
July 27, 2021 3:31 p.m. MDT
Newborn babies are pictured in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York.
Family
Did pandemic government aid create a baby bump?
The stimulus and family-friendly work policies could be changing minds about having babies.
By Lois M. Collins
July 26, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
US_China_collage_red.jpg
Politics
How China became politicians’ favorite foreign threat
Politicians are calling out China for a host of issues, and the country could be a top topic in the 2022 midterms.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
July 26, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
A man sneezes holding a tissue in Berlin, Germany.
Health
Is it a cold or is it COVID-19? Here’s how you can tell
People across the country say they are experiencing some of the worst colds they’ve ever had. Here’s why.
By Herb Scribner
July 26, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
A sandstorm in Millard County caused a crash on I-15 Sunday that left at least seven people dead and multiple others injured, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
Utah
8 dead, several injured after sandstorm causes 20 vehicle crash in Millard County
A sandstorm in Millard County caused a crash on I-15 Sunday that left at least eight people dead and multiple others injured, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
By Lisi Merkley
July 26, 2021 9:35 a.m. MDT
Ana Patricia Jenkins holds her vaccination record card in Utah.
Opinion
Opinion: Yes, you can be a strong conservative and still get vaccinated
Remember, it was Donald Trump who rallied and cajoled the pharmaceutical world to develop remarkably effective vaccines in record time.
By LaVarr Webb
July 24, 2021 8 p.m. MDT
A carpenter bee holds onto a flower in the Pollinator Conservation Garden at the University of Utah.
Utah
As numbers dwindle, how you can help preserve the Beehive State’s 1,100 bee species
Utah may have gotten its nickname for the importance it places on industry, but did you know the Beehive State has more than 1,000 species of bees — more than any other landmass east of the Mississippi River? And many of them can now be spotted at the University of Utah.
By Ashley Imlay
July 24, 2021 4 p.m. MDT
merlin_2456740.jpg
Entertainment
Alex Trebek would’ve turned 81 today. Here’s a look back at what he said about politics, swearing and cancer
To celebrate Alex Trebek, who would’ve turned 81 on July 22, 2021, here are 12 anecdotes from his memoir, published last year
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
July 22, 2021 4:24 p.m. MDT
A portrait shows Joseph F. Merrill, scientist, educator and Latter-day Saint apostle.
Faith
5 facts about this ‘forgotten’ Latter-day Saint apostle
Elder Joseph F. Merrill played a major role in the development of the Church Education System and innovated the use of media and technology. A new biography will tell about his remarkable life.
By Trent Toone
July 20, 2021 10:06 p.m. MDT
1776_unites_opinion_f.jpg
Opinion
The 1619 Project’s cherry-picking has an antidote. This is the story of 1776 Unites
1776 Unites exists to give a platform to those who reject victimhood and instead seek to focus on solutions to our most pressing societal problems.
By Ian Rowe
July 20, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Oliver Daemen, from left, Mark Bezos, and Wally Funk, right, listen as Jeff Bezos, second from right, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, makes comments after their flight experience from the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Faith
Past astronauts praised God. Jeff Bezos’ team threw Skittles
A few key emotions did seem to be missing. The Amazon founder and his team showed no sense of reverence, solemnity or awe, let alone recognition of anything providential.
By Jennifer Graham
July 20, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
People put a jet ski in the water next to a boat ramp that is closed due to low water at the Willard Bay North Marina.
Outdoors
Want to go boating over the holiday? Better check that the lake has enough water
It would be best if Utah’s water lovers checked conditions first at state parks and elsewhere around the state because several ramps are closed and more closures are likely on the horizon.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
July 20, 2021 9:59 p.m. MDT
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils the new Blue Origin rocket.
Science & Tech
If Jeff Bezos can go to space, are average people next?
While private space travel is now limited to the uberwealthy, will there be more access and lower fares in the future?
By Marjorie Cortez
July 19, 2021 10:27 a.m. MDT
Sylvie and Loki in “Loki.”
Television
The ‘Loki’ Season 1 awards are here. Who won the MVP?
Who is the MVP of “Loki” overall? Who is the best character? Who is the best villain?
By Herb Scribner
July 18, 2021 10:07 p.m. MDT
DNews_generic_cover_hex_gradient_beehive.jpg
Opinion
No, the Deseret News doesn’t have a ‘leftist agenda’
On matters of core importance it’s not hard to discern where the publication stands.
By Hal Boyd
July 18, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2877264.jpg
Faith
The future of online and in-person worship
These two congregations went virtual during the pandemic and neither pastor wants to go back. Do American faith congregations need church buildings to build church communities?
By Mya Jaradat
July 18, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Country music superstar Garth Brooks performs at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Music
See photos from Garth Brooks’ record-breaking performance at the University of Utah
Garth Brooks took the stage at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night in a performance the country music superstar said he’s “been waiting for.”
By Deseret News Photographers
July 18, 2021 9:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_2877500.jpg
Utah
Sheriff’s office identifies hiker who died from fall at Bridal Veil Falls
A man from Roosevelt died while climbing Bridal Veil Falls on Saturday evening, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.
By Katie Workman
July 18, 2021 8:47 p.m. MDT
28329260.jpeg
Utah
Utah pharmacist surrenders license after fraudulently distributing COVID-19 vaccine cards
A Utah pharmacist surrendered his license in a disciplinary hearing with the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing after he allegedly prepared and distributed COVID-19 vaccination cards without administering the vaccine.
By Ashley Fredde
July 18, 2021 7:27 p.m. MDT
Family_Estrangement_Website_Illustration.jpg
Perspective
Family ties are more important than always being right
Maybe, and this will sound truly old-fashioned, some things are better left unsaid.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
July 17, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
Constitution_Children.jpg
Politics
How much were the Founding Fathers influenced by their kids?
Research from Brigham Young University said that founders who had sons supported federal government, while dads of girls liked local strength.
By Lois M. Collins
July 17, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
The Utah System of Higher Education announced its choice for Southern Utah University’s interim president, who will become the first woman to serve in that role at the school.
Utah
SUU’s new interim president will become first woman to hold title
The Utah System of Higher Education announced its choice for Southern Utah University’s interim president, who will become the first woman to serve in that role at the school.
By Ashley Imlay
July 17, 2021 5 p.m. MDT
The original poster for the original “Space Jam.”
Movies
We’re all nostalgic for ‘Space Jam.’ But was the first movie any good?
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” with LeBron James is now out. Here’s a look back at the original, starring Michael Jordan.
By Herb Scribner
July 16, 2021 8:30 p.m. MDT
A shark jumps out of the water in a scene from “Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off.”
Entertainment
Sharks are now cool — and you can thank ‘Shark Week’
“Shark Week” is back. Here’s how the Discovery Channel series helped make sharks cool.
By Aaron Shill
July 14, 2021 4:29 p.m. MDT
A judge found John O’Connor incompetent to stand trial for murder in the 2018 death of Charles “Bert” Miller.
Faith
Nevada man found incompetent to stand trial for 2018 Latter-day Saint sacrament meeting killing
A judge ruled John Kelly O’Connor is incompetent to stand trial for shooting Charles ‘Bert’ Miller to death in Fallon, Nevada, during a 2018 sacrament meeting of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Tad Walch
July 14, 2021 11:11 a.m. MDT
A firefighter sprays water while trying to stop the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire.
The West
The worst wildfires in the U.S. … and that includes a fire tornado
Over 750,000 acres of the US are burning. These are the most concerning wildfires right now.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
July 12, 2021 10:06 p.m. MDT
Load More