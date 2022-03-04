High School Football
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is in need of some reliable receiving targets in New York. Another Utah connection — Dalton Schultz, an unrestricted free agent — could be the answer.
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay, who will play in his first Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals, opened up about what role faith plays in his life.
The Lombardi Trophy will be on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl 2022. A pair of Utah ties could play key roles.
Running back committed to ACC powerhouse Clemson, the same school where his father played in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
Jaxson Dart, the former Utah prep star quarterback who entered the NCAA transfer portal, confirmed on social media where he’s headed after one year at USC.
Utah native and former USC Trojans football quarterback Jaxson Dart is reportedly transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Former BYU star helps 49ers upset Cowboys in NFL wild-card playoff matchup before leaving in fourth quarter with ankle injury.
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.
On3’s Gerry Hamilton reported that USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, the former Corner Canyon and Roy High star, is looking at Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU as possible transfer destinations.
Jaxson Dart, who played this past season at USC following a standout career at Corner Canyon and Roy High, has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
After biding his time deep on the Crimson Tide depth cart the past couple years, Cam Latu is now a contributor for Alabama.
Plus, a roundup of how Utah ties performed during the penultimate week of the regular season.
The all-region teams were decided independently by the coaches from each region and submitted to the Deseret News for publication.
As another year winds to a close, we look back at the year that was.
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 15 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed.
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 3A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 1A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 6A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 4A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 2A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 5A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
This year, the Deseret News is expanding its postseason awards to highlight the incredible accomplishments of student-athletes off the field with the inaugural Humanitarian of the Year awards.
Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio are the 2021 Deseret News football Players of the Year.
A BYU signee, Cody Hagen has been named the Deseret News Mr. Football winner for the 2021 season, becoming the 25th recipient in the history of the award.
How former Utah star quarterback Tyler Huntley performed in his latest effort in relief of Lamar Jackson, plus a roundup of all Utah ties during the NFL’s Week 14.
Daniel Sorensen, the eight-year NFL veteran, has struggled at times this season for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his pick-six Sunday symbolized a resurgence not only for himself but the Chiefs defense.
Utes received commitment from standout offensive lineman on Monday.
Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown, a former USC commit, has decided he will play for the Buckeyes.
Carson Tabaracci, a versatile two-way player at Park City High, became the ninth commit in the Utah Utes’ 2022 recruiting class.
Noland Parry and James Edward pick every game from the final week of the Utah high school football playoffs of the 2021 season.
The former BYU linebacking star had five tackles, a forced fumble and a sack in the New England Patriots’ 45-7 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.
Playoff match-ups are now official for all six classifications.