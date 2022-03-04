Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

High School Football

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd leads a group of five Utah ties participating in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
NFL
How to watch Devin Lloyd, Tyler Allgeier and other Utah ties in the NFL scouting combine
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
Dalton Schultz, a Utah native who will be an unrestricted free agent when the NFL’s free-agency period opens up next month, could be a good fit with the New York Jets and Zach Wilson, ESPN projected.
NFL
Could Zach Wilson get some help in New York from another Utah connection?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is in need of some reliable receiving targets in New York. Another Utah connection — Dalton Schultz, an unrestricted free agent — could be the answer.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 20, 2022 6 p.m. MST
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
Here’s what Matt Gay said about his faith
Former Utah kicker Matt Gay, who will play in his first Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals, opened up about what role faith plays in his life.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8 a.m. MST
The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13.
NFL
What Utah ties could have the greatest impact in Super Bowl? 5 key storylines
The Lombardi Trophy will be on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl 2022. A pair of Utah ties could play key roles.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 12, 2022 6:26 p.m. MST
Pine View High’s Keith Adams signs his national letter of intent Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Pine View High.
High School Football
Pine View’s Keith Adams among 50 additional players who signed their national letter of intent
Running back committed to ACC powerhouse Clemson, the same school where his father played in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 3:16 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a field goal during the second half of the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Eric Weddle, Matt Gay lead 6 Utah ties who are headed to Super Bowl LVI
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 30, 2022 8:09 p.m. MST
Former Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart confirmed he is transferring to Ole Miss.
College Football
Jaxson Dart shares message confirming his transfer destination
Jaxson Dart, the former Utah prep star quarterback who entered the NCAA transfer portal, confirmed on social media where he’s headed after one year at USC.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 30, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
AP21355226573873.jpg
College Football
Jaxson Dart reportedly makes transfer decision
Utah native and former USC Trojans football quarterback Jaxson Dart is reportedly transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels.
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 29, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
AP21350526745426.jpg
NFL
These 2 players with Utah ties are top 25 NFL free agents
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 26, 2022 10:17 a.m. MST
merlin_677080.jpg
College Football
Oregon loses another Utahn to the transfer portal
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 18, 2022 2:58 p.m. MST
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) is assisted by team staff after suffering an injury.
NFL
How serious is Fred Warner’s injury?
Former BYU star helps 49ers upset Cowboys in NFL wild-card playoff matchup before leaving in fourth quarter with ankle injury.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 16, 2022 10:10 p.m. MST
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss, wearing jersey No. 20, walks out of the locker room before an NFL football game.
NFL
How to watch NFL wild-card weekend: Key storylines and names to know
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 14, 2022 7:43 p.m. MST
28596327.jpeg
Utah
2 Hunter High football players killed, 1 injured in West Valley shooting
Two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting along 4100 South between the northbound and southbound lanes of the Mountain View Corridor.
By Jacob Scholl
Jan 13, 2022 8:45 p.m. MST
Jaxson Dart, the USC quarterback and former Utah high school standout who entered the NCAA transfer portal, is reportedly looking into Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU as possible transfer options.
College Football
Report: Jaxson Dart checking out 3 schools as possible transfer destinations
On3’s Gerry Hamilton reported that USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, the former Corner Canyon and Roy High star, is looking at Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU as possible transfer destinations.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 13, 2022 1:31 p.m. MST
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart, a former Utah high school standout, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.
College Football
This former 4-star Utah high school quarterback is reportedly in the NCAA transfer portal
Jaxson Dart, who played this past season at USC following a standout career at Corner Canyon and Roy High, has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 10, 2022 11:48 a.m. MST
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu celebrates scoring a touchdown against Cincinnati in College Football Playoff semifinal game.
High School Football
How Olympus High product is playing key role in Alabama’s quest for national championship
After biding his time deep on the Crimson Tide depth cart the past couple years, Cam Latu is now a contributor for Alabama.
By James Edward
Jan 9, 2022 3:29 p.m. MST
NFL Network analyst Mike Giardi, right, interviews New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
NFL
Kyle Van Noy among Utah ties who helped their teams qualify for NFL playoffs in Week 17
Plus, a roundup of how Utah ties performed during the penultimate week of the regular season.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 3, 2022 9:33 p.m. MST
merlin_2881190.jpg
High School Football
High school football: 2021 all-region teams announced for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A
The all-region teams were decided independently by the coaches from each region and submitted to the Deseret News for publication.
By James Edward
Jan 3, 2022 2:59 p.m. MST
merlin_2857174.jpg
High School Sports
High school sports top 10 stories of 2021
As another year winds to a close, we look back at the year that was.
By James Edward
Dec 24, 2021 3 p.m. MST
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, middle right, is tackled at the goal line by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens, middle, and middle linebacker Fred Warner, right, during an NFL game.
NFL
Tyler Huntley had a big game, so did Fred Warner. What other Utah ties shined during NFL’s Week 15?
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 15 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 21, 2021 4:23 p.m. MST
Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, left, runs past Morgan defenders as they compete in the 2021 3A football championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 3A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 8 a.m. MST
Layton Christian and Duchesne compete in the 1A football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Ogden.
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News 2021 1A all-state team
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 1A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 8 a.m. MST
Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown, wearing grey, lines up a pass in a 6A football state semifinal game against Weber.
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 6A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 8 a.m. MST
Ridgeline High School football QB Kaden Cox passes the ball during the 2021 4A championship game against Dixie High School.
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 4A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 8 a.m. MST
San Juan’s Jensen Grover, wearing blue, runs past Beaver’s defenders as they compete in the 2021 2A football championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News 2021 2A all-state team
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 2A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 8 a.m. MST
Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, left, wearing purple brings down Salem Hills quarterback Luke DeGraffenried as they play a game at Lehi.
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
Here’s a look at the 2021 Deseret News 5A high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 8 a.m. MST
West Jordan High School football players assemble cars around a table
High School Football
High school football: Inaugural Deseret News all-state Humanitarian of the Year award winners
This year, the Deseret News is expanding its postseason awards to highlight the incredible accomplishments of student-athletes off the field with the inaugural Humanitarian of the Year awards.
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 7 a.m. MST
A photo showing Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio&nbsp;
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News Players of the Year were a nightmare for opponents in 2021
Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio are the 2021 Deseret News football Players of the Year.
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 6 a.m. MST
Corner Canyon High School wide receiver Cody Hagen poses for a photo in front of a brick wall
High School Football
High school football: Mr. Football, MVPs and All-State teams revealed
A BYU signee, Cody Hagen has been named the Deseret News Mr. Football winner for the 2021 season, becoming the 25th recipient in the history of the award.
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 5 a.m. MST
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Can Tyler Huntley lead the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs if needed?
How former Utah star quarterback Tyler Huntley performed in his latest effort in relief of Lamar Jackson, plus a roundup of all Utah ties during the NFL’s Week 14.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 14, 2021 3 p.m. MST
merlin_832125.jpg
NFL
What others said about Daniel Sorensen’s latest pick-six (plus NFL Week 13 Utah ties roundup)
Daniel Sorensen, the eight-year NFL veteran, has struggled at times this season for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his pick-six Sunday symbolized a resurgence not only for himself but the Chiefs defense.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 7, 2021 1:45 p.m. MST
Utah Utes players gather on the field.
Utah Football
Utes get commitment from Brighton High’s Tyler Knaak
Utes received commitment from standout offensive lineman on Monday.
By Ryan McDonald
Dec 6, 2021 4:13 p.m. MST
Ohio State commit Devin Brown looks for an open receiver.
College Football
The top high school football prospect in Utah just committed to Ohio State
Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown, a former USC commit, has decided he will play for the Buckeyes.
By Trent Wood
Dec 1, 2021 5:13 p.m. MST
Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown, wearing grey, lines up a pass in a 6A football state semifinal game against Weber.
High School Football
The top high school football prospect in Utah just decommitted from USC
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 24, 2021 8:27 p.m. MST
merlin_2896541.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak ends Corner Canyon’s reign with 6A title victory
By Bruce Smith
Nov 19, 2021 8:08 p.m. MST
Lehi High School’s Tristan Royce (16), Blake Jenkins (26) and Isaac Terrell (99) tackle Springville High School’s Seth Rigtrup during the 5A football championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Lehi defense overwhelms top seed Springville en route to dominant 5A championship victory
By James Edward
Nov 19, 2021 4:45 p.m. MST
Park City’s Carson Tabaracci (2) runs past Skyline’s defense during a high school football game at Skyline High School. Tabaracci committed to play for the University of Utah.
Utah Football
Utah football lands commitment from Park City’s Carson Tabaracci
Carson Tabaracci, a versatile two-way player at Park City High, became the ninth commit in the Utah Utes’ 2022 recruiting class.
By Brandon Judd
Nov 19, 2021 11:31 a.m. MST
Parrys_Power_Guide.jpg
High School Football
2021 Parry’s Power Guide: Predicting the 6A and 5A football championships
Noland Parry and James Edward pick every game from the final week of the Utah high school football playoffs of the 2021 season.
By Noland Parry
Nov 18, 2021 1:30 p.m. MST
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53).
NFL
Kyle Van Noy just had his best performance of the season (plus NFL Week 10 Utah ties roundup)
The former BYU linebacking star had five tackles, a forced fumble and a sack in the New England Patriots’ 45-7 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.
By Brandon Judd
Nov 15, 2021 3:02 p.m. MST
merlin_2895557.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Ethan Rainer’s late heroics clinch Grantsville’s 1st state title since 1997
By James Edward
Nov 13, 2021 9:02 p.m. MST
merlin_2895407.jpg
High School Football
High school football: San Juan dethrones Beaver to take over as king of 2A mountain
By James Edward
Nov 13, 2021 5:49 p.m. MST
merlin_2895317.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Duchesne defeats Layton Christian Academy to win first state championship since 2016
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 13, 2021 4:36 p.m. MST
Lone Peak’s Crew McChesney runs a reception in for a touchdown.
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak stifles Skyridge in 20-0 6A semifinals rout
By Brennan Smith
Nov 12, 2021 10:52 p.m. MST
Weber High School and Corner Canyon High School compete in a 6A football state semifinal game.
High School Football
High school football: Devin Brown tosses 6 TD passes as Corner Canyon steamrolls Weber in 6A semifinals
By James Edward
Nov 12, 2021 7:52 p.m. MST
Ridgeline High School’s Cameron Craney and Sam Peterson celebrate their team’s 4A championship win against Dixie High School.
High School Football
High school football: Ridgeline dominates its way to first 4A state championship in school history
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 12, 2021 4:17 p.m. MST
merlin_2894945.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Sluggish Lehi punches ticket to 5A championship with late defensive stops
By James Edward
Nov 11, 2021 8:06 p.m. MST
merlin_2893966.jpg
High School Football
The schedule and pairings for the state tournament are set
Playoff match-ups are now official for all six classifications.
By James Edward
Nov 11, 2021 7:56 p.m. MST
