FamilySearch developed a new volunteer online experience called “Get Involved” that uses handwriting recognition technology.
Faith
A look at new family history technology and keynote messages shared at RootsTech 2022
Here is a quick look at some of the new family history technology and keynote messages of connection being shared at RootsTech 2022.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 6:54 p.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video collaboration.
Faith
See the music video featuring a medley of spirituals by Condoleezza Rice and Jenny Oaks Baker
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and violinist Jenny Oaks Baker have released a music video featuring a medley of spirituals called “Free at Last.”
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 4:01 p.m. MST
A photo of the new Reading Rainbow website,
Books
‘Reading Rainbow’ reboot to air Sunday. Here’s what to expect
What to expect from the reboot of the hit education program “Reading Rainbow,” and where the previous host is now.
By Ashley Nash
March 4, 2022 4:01 p.m. MST
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Oakland, California.
The West
How U.S. states in the West are sanctioning Russia
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 4, 2022 1:30 p.m. MST
BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty joins with his teammates in singing to the fans as they leave the field after losing to UAB in the Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
BYU football has no shortage of big defensive linemen in 2022
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 10:41 a.m. MST
The Walt Disney Co. logo.
Entertainment
Disney+ will soon have an ad-supported subscription service
Disney+, normally ad-free, will have a new subscription with ads.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Islam_Survaliance_2.jpeg
Faith
Muslims vow to keep fighting FBI surveillance
The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling in favor of a Muslim community in California
By Kelsey Dallas
March 4, 2022 9:46 a.m. MST
An exterior rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple.
Faith
A first look at the Ephraim Temple was released as the church announced 3 groundbreaking dates
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 9:16 a.m. MST
“The Fall of the Rebel Angels,” a 1562 painting by Pieter Bruegel, depicts angels sparring with fallen angels/demons.
Perspective
How Vladimir Putin made it OK to talk about good and evil again
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
By Jennifer Graham
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Fortitude_Ranch_5.jpg
Culture
Meet the man bringing bunkers to the masses
Drew Miller, a Harvard grad and retired Air Force colonel, is on a mission to protect the middle class from catastrophe.
By Benoit Morenne
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Mark Wintch sorts steers to send off to a feed yard at his cattle ranch in the Wah Wah Valley.
The West
Is groundwater the new ground zero in Western water wars?
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2912634.jpg
Utah
How a phone call led to a Utah fundraiser, donation drive for Ukrainian refugees
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
By Dennis Romboy
March 3, 2022 5:13 p.m. MST
Brandon Sanderson, a Utah-based author, announces his Kickstarter campaign to fund 4 secret novels. He raised more than $19 million in two days.
Entertainment
Brandon Sanderson’s Kickstarter goal was $1 million. His fans gave him that and millions more
Utah author Brandon Sanderson only asked for $1 million to fund 4 secret novels. He raised that in 35 minutes. Two days later he had more than $19 million and counting.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 4:20 p.m. MST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak arrives with his wife, Kathy, to deliver his State of the State address at Allegiant Stadium.
Politics
Nevada’s Democratic governor was accosted. Here’s how his GOP opponents responded
Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife were threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant. The state GOP condemned the verbal attack, but most of those seeking the party’s nomination for governor took a different approach.
By Matthew Brown
March 3, 2022 2:22 p.m. MST
U.S. Surgeon General appointee Vivek Murthy appears on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Coronavirus
Surgeon general calls on tech companies for COVID misinformation data
The surgeon general issued a formal Request for Information on Thursday, urging tech companies to release data concerning COVID misinformation
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 2:15 p.m. MST
BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar, who underwent shoulder surgery last November, is expected to be healthy to return for fall camp.
BYU Football
Two of BYU’s best defenders on target to heal up for fall camp
Linebackers Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili were hurt during BYU’s 10-win 2021 season. Both are sitting out spring ball but are expected to be back for fall camp.
By Dick Harmon
March 3, 2022 1:40 p.m. MST
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo
Culture
Investigation: Does TikTok have a bad effect on kids’ mental health?
Several states launch investigations into TikTok’s effect on the health of children.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 1 p.m. MST
AP22061701979498.jpg
Sports
What to make of MLB’s latest work stoppage
If it’s parity the league wants, it has a long ways to go.
By Doug Robinson
March 3, 2022 12:54 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
The Pioneer Database and the Missionary Database have merged into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database.
Faith
Church History Library merges pioneer and missionary records into new biographical database
The Church History Library has merged its Pioneer Database and Missionary Database into a single, combined research tool called the Church History Biographical Database.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2022_03_02_at_2.50.47_PM.png
Faith
Are you and I related? Let’s see
The temporary FamilySearch app should come with a warning: “You may have immediate access to a far larger family tree than you had ever considered before.”
By Tad Walch
March 3, 2022 11:03 a.m. MST
A banner opposing a gondola hangs near the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Opinion
Opinion: Why I say no to a canyon gondola
I am not yet persuaded that the gondola project is justified when compared with other potential solutions, such as adding carbon friendly buses to the fleet or a seasonal rush hour toll system.
By Martin Nichols
March 3, 2022 10:18 a.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
merlin_2911736.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol.
Politics
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and others had to say about President Biden’s State of the Union. (Hint: It wasn’t flattering
Utah Republicans in Congress say President Joe Biden is a weak leader and the crises at home and abroad are of his own making.
By Dennis Romboy
March 1, 2022 10:17 p.m. MST
People stand on a line next to the PlayStation booth.
U.S. & World
Ukraine asks game developers to ban Russian players
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 8:26 a.m. MST
AP22062065830868.jpg
Utah Jazz
How the Jazz messed up the final play of regulation against the Rockets
Danuel House was supposed to foul on the final play of the fourth quarter, but he didn’t which gave the Rockets a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 11:48 p.m. MST
carlos_wizard_martins_cover.jpg
Faith
From Brazil to BYU to billionaire: Carlos Martins’ improbable odyssey
In an era of pandemics and displacement, one of Brazil’s richest men is helping refugees find a home.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Russia President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with supporters in Moscow on Dec. 6, 2011.
Opinion
Opinion: What is ‘prebunking’ and what does it have to do with Russia?
Calling out disinformation before it appears is a strategy that can work in campaigns and elections, too.
By Andy Norman and Lee McIntyre
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22060606200499.jpg
Family
When and how you should talk to your kids about what’s happening in Ukraine
As Putin’s Russian forces attack Ukraine, American moms and dads wonder what to tell their children about the invasion.
By Lois M. Collins
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Community Nursing Services nurse Janie Wilson prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus
What President Biden says Americans need to do to move forward from COVID-19
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 5:17 p.m. MST
BYU quarterbacks Cade Fennegan, Nick Billoups, Jacob Conover, Jaren Hall and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters joke around at camp.
BYU Football
BYU’s 2022 spring football roster includes some surprises
More than 25 new names that weren’t on the Cougars’ 2021 roster are on the spring roster, including prized transfers.
By Jay Drew
March 2, 2022 3:57 p.m. MST
AAAABfwsE517Wz_KVHrTxTGwPi6XLtkKspuTrKomDKin9hHrNSe_Zrwtw_rUXBodA2B_e9jNTpn1DaPS8FvlVXHDExwbLtib5xDxHXXNQgyOxtmUe1AxYt2_oo8sySVlbw.jpg
Entertainment
‘Tinder Swindler’ gets sued. Here’s what we know
Simon Leviev, ‘The Tinder Swindler,’ is getting sued by the real Leviev family for allegedly using their last name to defraud women
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 2, 2022 2 p.m. MST
BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales gets off a shot during game against LMU on Feb. 17, 2022. Gonzales was named WCC Player of the Year on Wednesday.
BYU Cougars
BYU women’s basketball team racks up WCC postseason honors
Jeff Judkins and Shaylee Gonzales headline the awards, but they had company.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 1:07 p.m. MST
People look at early voting results in Brownsville, Texas
Politics
Here’s what happened in Texas’ primaries
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and no House incumbent lost their race, though two are heading for a runoff.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 2, 2022 12:55 p.m. MST
merlin_2910918.jpg
Education
BYU-Malibu? Pepperdine-Provo?: Inside the comity between two of America’s most religious campuses
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 12:39 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron COVID variant.
Coronavirus
The White House has a new plan to tackle COVID-19. Here’s what to expect
What is the White House planning next to fight COVID-19?
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 12 p.m. MST
BYU’s Alex Barcello drives on Portland guard Matija Svetozarevic in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
BYU Basketball
BYU’s Alex Barcello, Fousseyni Traore earn WCC honors
Senior and freshman earn postseason nods from WCC coaches.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 11:55 a.m. MST
A mother and her daughter look at a computer screen at RootsTech.
Faith
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
By Trent Toone
March 2, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Opinion
Biden hit the right notes on Ukraine; but he lost an opportunity to say more to unite us
Devoting only about 12 minutes to the war during the State of the Union speech was not enough. For much of the world, Russia’s invasion is the only topic that matters.
By The Deseret News Editorial Board
March 2, 2022 10:47 a.m. MST
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.
Utah Jazz
Who is this Utah Jazz team? March could hold the answer
Time is of the essence as NBA heads down the homestretch.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 10:21 a.m. MST
High school students are applauded during the Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Awards ceremony at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre
Education
Sterling Scholars: Here are Utah’s 2022 semifinalists
Born from an idea in 1962, the program brings recognition to high school students in 15 different fields of study.
By Deseret News
March 2, 2022 9:56 a.m. MST
rat_website_illustration.jpg
Perspective
Perspective: The beauty of an old clock in a fast-paced world
Are we scurrying past the beauty that surrounds us in our hectic, overscheduled lives?
By Gene Weingarten
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22060002472850.jpg
Faith
How to fix a broken world, according to this rabbi
The world is falling apart. But we have the tools we need to fix it, said Rabbi David Saperstein during a Feb. 22 appearance at BYU
By Kelsey Dallas
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Person standing on a landfill full of garbage and burning garbage piles
Perspective
More voters care about gas prices than climate change. But is there a balance?
Most young adults believe we can grow the economy while protecting the environment. Politicians should take note.
By Benji Backer
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Max Shulga drapes the Ukrainian flag around his shoulders
Utah State
Max Shulga optimistic his native Ukraine will prevail in war with Russia
In an effort to show support to Shulga and Aggie volleyball player Kristy Frank, USU held a moment of silence prior to Colorado State game.
By Jeff Hunter
March 1, 2022 9 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden departs after delivering his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.
Politics
3 takeaways from President Biden’s State of the Union
Before a joint session of Congress, Biden spent the bulk of his hourlong speech speaking about Ukraine.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8:54 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas battles Pacific Tigers guard Khaleb Wilson-Rouse on the ground for the ball.
BYU Basketball
Up next for ‘chippy’ BYU could be a chance to avenge costly Pacific loss in WCC Tournament
The Cougars weren’t able to get a Quad 1 game scheduled. So now it’s on to Vegas.
By Jeff Call
March 1, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks during a press conference.
Opinion
How Russia united a fraying Europe in an instant
Sweden and Finland have long histories of conflict with Russia. That history is now forcing policy changes in regard to long-held neutrality.
By Jay Evensen
March 1, 2022 6 p.m. MST
