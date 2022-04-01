The Conference Center doors are open again — for half-capacity audience

Welcome back.

For the first time in 30 months, the Conference Center doors are open again Saturday morning for the public to attend a general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

Millions more will watch and listen as President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders speak during the faith’s 192nd Annual General Conference.

What it means

Latter-day Saints consider President Nelson and the rest of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to be prophets, seers and revelators.



Millions around the world watch and listen to the church’s semiannual general conferences each spring and fall seeking counsel, encouragement and personal revelation as they hear talks from the church’s general authorities and general officers.

Who will speak?

President Nelson has delivered three or four talks at each of the eight general conferences since he became the church president at the beginning of 2018.

General conferences usually include a total of 30-35 talks delivered by general authorities and general officers of the church.

Venue and attendance

The church limited attendance to 10,000 for each of this weekend’s five sessions of general conference. That is about half the Conference Center’s capacity. Masks are optional for those who attend the conference.



Attendance is being limited due to concerns about parking and access due to construction on and around Temple Square with the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple.

The general public hadn’t attended a conference session since October 2019.

In October 2021, the families and guests of the speakers were allowed to attend, which amounted to several hundred people per session.

Women’s session

A session for Latter-day Saint women will return to general conference this weekend.

“We invite all women and young women (including those who turn 12 in 2022) to participate in a ‘Women’s Session of General Conference,’ which will be held the evening of Saturday, April 2,” the First Presidency announced in a February letter.

Temples

President Nelson has announced 83 temples in eight general conferences since he became church president in early 2018.

At that time, the church had a total of 159 operating temples. Another 23 had been announced or were under construction.

Now, the church has 170 operating temples with 46 under construction. Another 49 have been announced and are in various stages of planning.

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

The famed choir will perform live again at several sessions this weekend.

Live music by the Tabernacle Choir and others returned to general conference in October. The omicron variant caused another hiatus for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in mid-December, but the choir returned to rehearsals on March 3 and live performances on March 6.

