Set aside mortal myopia and trust God, Latter-day Saints leaders say Sunday morning

The children of God should set aside their mortal myopia, trust God’s promises and seek a deep relationship with him and Jesus Christ, leaders said Sunday morning at the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They said good works matter and also encouraged church members to share Christ’s gospel naturally by example and by sharing their positive experiences with gospel living.

“In the end, it is the blessing of a close and abiding relationship with the Father and the Son that we seek. It makes all the difference and is everlastingly worth the cost,” said Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“No matter what our mortal experience may entail, we can trust God and find joy in him,” he added.

Who spoke?

The session’s first speakers were Elders Christofferson and Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary General Presidency; and Elder Michael T. Ringwood, a General Authority Seventy.

What were the themes?

Trust God’s timing and love.

Love, share and invite others to embrace the gospel of Jesus Christ

The Bible teaches how to change and how to thrive spiritually in confusing, contentious times.

Key announcements

More than 1.5 million Latter-day Saint missionaries have sown Christ’s message of peace around the world since 1830, Elder Stevenson said.

The church will have new Relief Society and Primary general presidencies on Aug. 1.

There also six new General Authority Seventies.

The church announced it grew to 16.8 million members in 2021. See other statistics from the annual report released Saturday here.

What was said

Elder Christofferson said it is mortal myopia to expect God to deliver blessings as humans want and that good works matter as part of personal development.



“God will indeed honor his covenants and promises to each of us. We need not worry about that. ... But not every blessing predicated on obedience to law is shaped, designed and timed according to our expectations. We do our best but must leave to him the management of blessings, both temporal and spiritual.

“Our repentance and obedience, our sacrifices and our good works do matter. ... These things matter because they engage us in God’s work and are the means by which we collaborate with him in our own transformation from natural man to saint. What our Heavenly Father offers us is himself and his Son, a close and enduring relationship with them through the grace and mediation of Jesus Christ, our Redeemer.”

He said the path to spiritual growth and refinement will not be easy but is worth the effort.



“In the midst of this refiner’s fire, rather than get angry with God, get close to God. Call upon the Father in the name of the Son. Walk with them in the Spirit, day by day. Allow them over time to manifest their fidelity to you. Come truly to know them and truly to know yourself. Let God prevail.”

Elder Stevenson asked Latter-day Saints to simply, naturally love, share with and invite people to the gospel of Jesus Christ. He also noted that the church now has sent out 1.5 million missionaries since its founding in 1830.

“Through Christlike love for others, we preach with eloquence the glorious, life-transforming properties of Christ’s gospel, and we participate significantly in the fulfilling of his great commission.”

“By sharing our positive experiences in the gospel with others, we take part in fulfilling the Savior’s great commission.”

“In our digital age, members often share messages through social media. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of uplifting things you might find worthy of sharing. This content offers invitations to ‘come and see,’ ‘come and serve’ and ‘come and belong.’”

Sister Wright shared New Testament stories and lessons to show that “another way to say ‘go, and sin no more’ could be ‘go forth and change.’”



“Because of Christ, our decision to ‘go forth and change’ can also allow us to ‘go forth and heal.’ For he is the source of healing all that is broken in our lives.

“There is nothing in your life that is broken that is beyond the curative, redeeming and enabling power of Jesus Christ.”

“With the depiction of this father in the parable of the prodigal son, the Savior emphasized that forgiveness is one of the noblest gifts we can give one another and most specifically ourselves. Unburdening our hearts through forgiveness isn’t always easy, but through the enabling power of Jesus Christ, it is possible.”

“Waiting upon the Lord can be a sacred place. A place of polishing and refining where we can come to know the Savior in a deeply personal way. ... A place where spiritual perseverance requires us to exercise faith in Christ by intentionally choosing him again and again and again. I know this place and I understand this type of waiting.”

Elder Ringwood shared Old Testament stories to show God’s perfect love for each person.



“Brothers and sisters, we are the focus of our Heavenly Father’s plan and the reason for our Savior’s mission. Each of us, individually is their work and their glory.”

The Old Testament “teaches the role of prophets in uncertain times and God’s hand in a world that was confused and often contentious. It is also about humble believers who faithfully looked forward to the coming of our Savior, just as we look forward to and prepare for his Second Coming — his long-prophesied, glorious return.”

Venue and attendance

The Conference Center is open to the ticketed public for the first time in 30 months.



The Conference Center’s capacity is 21,000, but the church limited attendance to 10,000 because of construction on and around Temple Square for the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple.

The general public hadn’t attended a conference session since October 2019.

Notable quotes

“We ought not to think of God’s plan as a cosmic vending machine where we (1) select a desired blessing, (2) insert the required sum of good works, and (3) the order is promptly delivered.” — Elder Christofferson

“Whenever we show Christlike love towards our neighbor, we preach the gospel — even if we do not voice a single word. ... By demonstrating Christ’s love to others, we may cause those who see our good works to glorify our Father which is in heaven. We do this expecting nothing in return.” — Elder Stevenson

“It matters little whether people accept or reject our love — or our message. How they react is not within our control. What we do and who we are certainly is.” — Elder Stevenson

I spent countless hours at a cancer treatment facility united in my suffering with many who were yearning to be healed. Some lived; others did not. I learned in a profound way that deliverance from our trials is different for each of us, and therefore our focus should be less about the way in which we are delivered and more about the Deliverer Himself. Our emphasis should always be on Jesus Christ! Exercising faith in Christ means trusting not only in God’s will but also in his timing. For he knows exactly what we need and precisely when we need it. — Sister Wright

Prayers and hymns

Elder Shayne M. Bowen, a General Authority Seventy, gave the opening prayer.

