The Rich High School girls basketball team rolled through the second day of the state 1A basketball tournament with a 48-29 win over Milford Thursday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
High school girls basketball: Herriman keeps its title hopes alive with 6A quarterfinal win over Riverton
Coach Kent Smith’s group endured a long day before starting their game at 9:15 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, and then earned their 20th win the same way it had previously, relying on their 3-point shooting accuracy to upend Region 3 rival Riverton 49-41 in a quarterfinal of the 6A girls state basketball tournament.
Kailey Woolston led the way with 16 points, and Makeili Ika added 14.
Westlake beat Davis 45-32 on Tuesday at the Huntsman Center to advance to the 6A semifinals.
Viewmont’s stifling 2-1-2 zone defense forced Skyline out of its usual habits, and that resulted in a 57-41 victory in Skyline’s gym.
No. 8 Skyridge’s stifling defense was too much for No. 9 Syracuse Thursday night in Lehi, as the Falcons cruised past the Titans for the 52-39 victory. S
High school girls basketball: Teya Sidberry eclipses career state scoring record on senior night at Judge Memorial
The future University of Utah player scored 42 points on Thursday and has now scored 2,384 career points.