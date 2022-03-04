Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Fremont and Westlake compete in a 6A high school girls basketball semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Strong defensive effort keys Fremont’s 6A semifinal win over Westlake
By James Edward
March 3, 2022 7:50 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 3, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
Lone Peak’s Makeili Ika lays the ball up
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Makeili Ika’s last-second layup propels Lone Peak past Herriman into the 6A championship game
By Tyler Haslam
March 3, 2022 6:36 p.m. MST
Rich’s Tayla Mckee drives for a layup.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Rich advances to 1A semifinals after win against Milford
The Rich High School girls basketball team rolled through the second day of the state 1A basketball tournament with a 48-29 win over Milford Thursday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
By David Anderson
March 3, 2022 5:46 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Stout defense lifts Springville past Bountiful
By McCade Pearson
March 2, 2022 7:52 p.m. MST
Highland and Lehi play in a 5A semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: No. 1 Lehi beats Highland in 5A semifinals, finally gets semifinal monkey off its back
By James Edward
March 2, 2022 7:46 p.m. MST
Whitehorse’s McKeeda Sam and Shelby Vasku put the pressure on Water Canyon’s Melissa Jessop during a 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game in Richfield.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Water Canyon advances to 1A quarterfinals
By David Anderson
March 2, 2022 6:34 p.m. MST
Herriman’s Mariah Mons, wearing blue, drives into the lane
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Herriman keeps its title hopes alive with 6A quarterfinal win over Riverton
Coach Kent Smith’s group endured a long day before starting their game at 9:15 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, and then earned their 20th win the same way it had previously, relying on their 3-point shooting accuracy to upend Region 3 rival Riverton 49-41 in a quarterfinal of the 6A girls state basketball tournament.
By Bruce Smith
March 1, 2022 11:36 p.m. MST
Lone Peak’s Kailey Woolston, wearing white, tries to knock down a pass by Skyridge’s Abby Hymas
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Lone Peak survives Skyridge’s upset bid — again
Kailey Woolston led the way with 16 points, and Makeili Ika added 14.
By Bruce Smith
March 1, 2022 11:09 p.m. MST
Fremont and Bingham girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Fremont’s size too much for Bingham in easy 6A quarterfinal win
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 9:58 p.m. MST
Westlake teammates high-five each other
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Westlake beats Davis 45-32 in 6A quarterfinals
Westlake beat Davis 45-32 on Tuesday at the Huntsman Center to advance to the 6A semifinals.
By McCade Pearson
March 1, 2022 7:29 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Highland staves off late surge from Timpview to advance to 5A semifinals
By Tyler Haslam
March 1, 2022 12:26 a.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Top-ranked Lehi beats Jordan in 5A quarterfinals
By McCade Pearson
Feb 28, 2022 11:04 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Bountiful continues dominant playoff run with big win over Viewmont in 5A quarterfinals
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 28, 2022 9:55 p.m. MST
0301prp5Agirlsquarter1.spt_ML_0002.JPG
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Springville advances to 5A semis with win over Olympus
By McCade Pearson
Feb 28, 2022 8:54 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Kanab nabs first girls basketball title in 30 years
By David Anderson
Feb 26, 2022 11:26 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Teya Sidberry’s 27 points paces Judge Memorial to 3A state title, its first in school history
By James Edward
Feb 26, 2022 9:56 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Kanab, South Sevier survive 2A girls semifinal games
By David Anderson
Feb 26, 2022 12:03 a.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Judge, Richfield fight off scares to advance to 3A championship game
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 25, 2022 8:38 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals recap
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 24, 2022 11:24 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Viewmont shocks Skyline in 5A tournament
Viewmont’s stifling 2-1-2 zone defense forced Skyline out of its usual habits, and that resulted in a 57-41 victory in Skyline’s gym.
By Bruce Smith
Feb 24, 2022 11:13 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 2A state tournament quarterfinals recap
By David Anderson
Feb 24, 2022 11:09 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Thursday’s games
By McCade Pearson
Feb 24, 2022 11:03 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Strong defensive effort propels Skyridge past Syracuse
No. 8 Skyridge’s stifling defense was too much for No. 9 Syracuse Thursday night in Lehi, as the Falcons cruised past the Titans for the 52-39 victory. S
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 24, 2022 10:54 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Deseret Hills outlasts top seed Ridgeline in 2OT to claim 4A state championship
By Andy Griffin
Feb 23, 2022 6:23 p.m. MST
Corner Canyon and Hunter compete in a high school girls basketball game in Draper.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 6A/5A first round recap, Timpanogos edges out Payson, Layton uses 4th quarter rally to upset Cyprus
By McCade Pearson
Feb 22, 2022 11:04 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Woods Cross holds off Cottonwood in exciting 5A tourney finish
By Bruce Smith
Feb 22, 2022 10:55 p.m. MST
Corner Canyon’s Maia Rhay scores over Hunter’s defense in a high school girls basketball game in Draper.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Corner Canyon wins big, advances to second round of state tournament
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 22, 2022 10:50 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 4A semifinal recap — top seeds Ridgeline, Desert Hills set for title game clash
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2022 6:24 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 4A quarterfinal recap — Sky View, Desert Hills, Ridgeline, Green Canyon secure spots in semifinals
By James Edward
Feb 21, 2022 10:59 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 4A/3A/2A playoff roundup from Friday’s games
By James Edward
Feb 18, 2022 11:28 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 3A/2A roundup from Tuesday’s playoff games
By James Edward
Feb 15, 2022 11:09 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 27 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 14, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update
By James Edward
Feb 12, 2022 9:44 a.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Thursday’s games — Grantsville, Millard, Copper Hills win big
By James Edward
Feb 10, 2022 10:33 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update
By James Edward
Feb 9, 2022 10:29 a.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games
By McCade Pearson
Feb 8, 2022 11:33 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 26 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 7, 2022 5:39 p.m. MST
Westlake’s Jill Lungren and Aysha Torkornoo guard Lone Peak’s Sarah Bartholomew in a girls basketball game at Westlake High.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — top teams stay put
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 9:31 a.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games — Salem Hills, West prevail
By McCade Pearson
Feb 4, 2022 11:32 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Teya Sidberry eclipses career state scoring record on senior night at Judge Memorial
The future University of Utah player scored 42 points on Thursday and has now scored 2,384 career points.
By James Edward
Feb 3, 2022 11:24 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Ridgeline dominates down the stretch, completes season sweep of Sky View
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 3, 2022 10:56 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Beaver takes over top spot in 2A
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
High School Sports
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, including North Summit rallying to beat Duchesne
By McCade Pearson
Feb 1, 2022 11:26 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Olympus rolls past Highland with emphatic second half performance
By James Edward
Feb 1, 2022 10:40 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 25 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update
By James Edward
Jan 29, 2022 9:09 a.m. MST
