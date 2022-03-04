Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
merlin_21693.jpg
Faith
Video: Joy and peace can be found regardless of what is happening, President Nelson teaches
In a video showing footage from his 2019 global ministry, President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints share moments of joy and peace with members.
By Church News
March 29, 2020 3:09 p.m. MDT
merlin_22047.jpg
Faith
How a unique partnership between Latter-day Saint Charities and Cambodia is saving lives
A surprisingly strong relationship has emerged between the government of a country whose 16.5 million citizens are 98% Buddhist and the Christian charity sponsored by a church with fewer than 15,000 members in all of Cambodia.
By Tad Walch
Nov 24, 2019 10 p.m. MST
merlin_21701.jpg
Faith
Video: How Southeast Asia Latter-day Saints are destined to be a force for good
By Church News
Nov 22, 2019 10:59 a.m. MST
merlin_21893.jpg
Faith
President Nelson finishes 7-day, 4-country Southeast Asia ministry in Indonesia
By Sarah Jane Weaver
Nov 21, 2019 9:28 p.m. MST
Nelson_Indonesia__ja_1411.jpg
Opinion
Great leaders remember that truth is truth, even in a pluralistic society
By Boyd Matheson
Nov 21, 2019 6:45 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2019_11_21_at_3.36.42_PM.png
Faith
Video: President Nelson, Elder Christofferson talk about their most important message during Southeast Asia Ministry
In a new Church News video, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles share their teachings of Jesus Christ during their Southeast Asia Ministry.
By Church News
Nov 21, 2019 4:23 p.m. MST
Nelson_Singapore__ja_2182__1_.jpg
Opinion
The remarkable bridge-building work of a world religious leader
Anyone can drive a wedge; it takes a leader to build a bridge.
By Boyd Matheson
Nov 20, 2019 3:11 p.m. MST
merlin_21487.jpg
Faith
Cambodian church members greet President Nelson and learn of new temple site
President Russell M. Nelson landed in Phnom Penh on Tuesday morning and made an afternoon call on Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An, who is responsible for humanitarian and social work.
By Tad Walch
Nov 19, 2019 1:16 p.m. MST
vietnam.jpg
Faith
Video: President Nelson, Elder Christofferson share the ‘great hope’ they feel for the church’s future in Vietnam
By Church News
Nov 18, 2019 4:32 p.m. MST
Guat_Devotional_07161.jpg
Faith
Church News video: Elder Cook, Sister Cook share what it’s like seeing the mantle of a prophet up close
By Danielle Christensen
Sept 5, 2019 6:14 a.m. MDT
youth.jpg
Faith
Church News video: Latter-day Saint youth leave an unforgettable impression on Latin America Ministry Tour
Young members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central and South America have arrived in impressive numbers during President Russell M. Nelson’s Latin America Ministry Tour.
By Danielle Christensen
Sept 1, 2019 7:45 p.m. MDT
merlin_4545.jpg
Faith
Understanding the power of a wheelchair to change young lives in Argentina
Disabled children without a wheelchair have limited access to education and medical treatment. It’s why The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints partners with a local nongovernmental organization in Argentina to provide help.
By Sarah Jane Weaver
Aug 28, 2019 10:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_4409.jpg
Faith
President Nelson meets with President Lenín Moreno in Ecuador, where church-supported program helps hospitalized children
Ecuadorians laud Latter-day Saint effort in educating sick children
By Tad Walch
Aug 27, 2019 10:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_4017.jpg
Faith
Nations are stronger when they support families, religious pluralism, President Nelson tells world leaders on tour
“A plural society with religious orientations are very strengthening to the values of a country and the strength of families,” President Russell M. Nelson told Colombia President Iván Duque on Monday.
By Tad Walch
Aug 26, 2019 10:45 p.m. MDT
merlin_3891.jpg
Faith
What leaders in Colombia told President Nelson about the church’s support of religious freedom there
“We are doing important things together. We are promoting cooperation between religions and government,” said Lorena Rios, Colombia’s director of Religious Affairs.
By Tad Walch
Aug 25, 2019 10:12 p.m. MDT
merlin_3629.jpg
U.S. & World
They save Colombia’s children from the sewers, the streets, and from a life of no promise
“We take bread and hot chocolate into the sewers so the children will sit down and listen to us while we talk them into leaving with us.”
By Tad Walch
Aug 24, 2019 5:54 p.m. MDT
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and wife Wendy Nelson greet missionaries in Asuncion, Paraguay on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.
Faith
Church president embarks on five-country tour to greet Latter-day Saints, world leaders
“It’s his love and sheer desire to be out among the Saints. It’s really important to him that he shows everyone that prophets, seers and revelators care about them.”
By Tad Walch
Aug 22, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Load More