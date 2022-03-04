In a video showing footage from his 2019 global ministry, President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints share moments of joy and peace with members.
A surprisingly strong relationship has emerged between the government of a country whose 16.5 million citizens are 98% Buddhist and the Christian charity sponsored by a church with fewer than 15,000 members in all of Cambodia.
Video: President Nelson, Elder Christofferson talk about their most important message during Southeast Asia Ministry
In a new Church News video, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles share their teachings of Jesus Christ during their Southeast Asia Ministry.
Anyone can drive a wedge; it takes a leader to build a bridge.
President Russell M. Nelson landed in Phnom Penh on Tuesday morning and made an afternoon call on Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An, who is responsible for humanitarian and social work.
Church News video: Latter-day Saint youth leave an unforgettable impression on Latin America Ministry Tour
Young members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central and South America have arrived in impressive numbers during President Russell M. Nelson’s Latin America Ministry Tour.
Disabled children without a wheelchair have limited access to education and medical treatment. It’s why The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints partners with a local nongovernmental organization in Argentina to provide help.
President Nelson meets with President Lenín Moreno in Ecuador, where church-supported program helps hospitalized children
Ecuadorians laud Latter-day Saint effort in educating sick children
Nations are stronger when they support families, religious pluralism, President Nelson tells world leaders on tour
“A plural society with religious orientations are very strengthening to the values of a country and the strength of families,” President Russell M. Nelson told Colombia President Iván Duque on Monday.
What leaders in Colombia told President Nelson about the church’s support of religious freedom there
“We are doing important things together. We are promoting cooperation between religions and government,” said Lorena Rios, Colombia’s director of Religious Affairs.
“We take bread and hot chocolate into the sewers so the children will sit down and listen to us while we talk them into leaving with us.”
“It’s his love and sheer desire to be out among the Saints. It’s really important to him that he shows everyone that prophets, seers and revelators care about them.”
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.