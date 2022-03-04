Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio are the 2021 Deseret News football Players of the Year.
Morgan’s only two seniors, Tanner Telford and Caige Toone, both placed in the top 10 to lead the Trojans.
Former BYU player Nate Austin loves his unlikely job in an unlikely place — coaching at Grantsville High
Nate Austin just finished up his first season as the head coach at Grantsville High. It was his first head coaching job and he led the Cowboys to the 3A semifinals in March.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school softball: Driven and talented Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year led their teams to great success
The five Deseret News softball Players of the Year demonstrated a tremendous amount of poise and leadership.
High school baseball: The 2nd time was the charm for Grantsville as it beat Carbon in Game 2 to clinch 3A championship
Grantsville jumped all over the Dinos in Game 2 on its way to the resounding 14-4 victory to clinch its first state title since 2018.
After bumping Manti to the losers’ bracket Friday, the Cowboys knocked off the No. 1 overall seed 6-5 in Saturday’s final, picking up the school’s fourth straight softball state championship in the process.
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
Among the top 15 prospects in Utah according to 247 Sports, 11 of them are still playing as 32 teams vie for championships across five classifications.
High school football: Morgan hoping for more defensive dominance in 3A semifinal clash with Grantsville
Even though Morgan won the previous meeting pretty handily 35-0, the Trojans’ coach fully expects a more competitive game in the rematch.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Grantsville Cowboys football team heading into the 2020 season.
Morgan, Grantsville were Region 13 front runners last season, but both must rely heavily on newcomers
Defending 3A state champion Morgan only returns two starters on offense and three on defense
Austin spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at BYU. The Cougars finished with a 24-8 record and a No. 18 national ranking last season.
High school sports 20 for 20: Grantsville’s Maddie Peterson hopes last softball hurrah isn’t a one-game senior season
Weber State commit pitched Grantsville to a win in its only game this season on the eve of spring sports being suspended last month
The Cowboys were led by junior Maison White, who scored a team-high 21 points
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
Juab built a 15-0 first-half lead against Grantsville and made it hold up in the second half to prevail in the 3A semifinals
Morgan and Grantsville haven’t won state titles in 22 years whereas Juab and North Sanpete have never won a state title
Grantsville is making its first semifinal appearance since 2005 while Juab is in the semifinals for the sixth time in the past seven years