Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Layton Christian Academy claims the 3A boys basketball state championship over Grantsville at Weber State University in Ogden.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Layton Christian captures 3A state championship as Grantsville buzzer beater comes up short
By James Edward
Feb 26, 2022 10:54 p.m. MST
merlin_2910870.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Granstville, Layton Christian get commanding wins, set stage for intriguing 3A championship
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 25, 2022 11:53 p.m. MST
Manti’s Larson Pogroszewski (4) dives for the ball against American Leadership Academy’s Russell Gibson (3)
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 3A quarterfinal roundup, Grantsville, Juan Diego eke out wins, while Manti, Layton Christian cruise
By James Edward and Tyler Haslam
Feb 24, 2022 2:50 p.m. MST
merlin_2907868.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Thursday’s games — Grantsville, Millard, Copper Hills win big
By James Edward
Feb 10, 2022 10:33 p.m. MST
Photo of Juab High School girls wrestling team
High School Wrestling
High school girls wrestling: Juab, Grantsville win their respective 3A/2A/1A Divisional state qualifying meet
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 9:46 p.m. MST
merlin_2904620.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis reclaims top spot in 6A, Olympus the new No. 1 in 5A
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
merlin_2905136.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — top spots remain unchanged
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:55 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, including an OT thriller
By McCade Pearson
Jan 18, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
week19.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 19 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 20, 2021 9:14 p.m. MST
A photo showing Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio&nbsp;
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News Players of the Year were a nightmare for opponents in 2021
Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio are the 2021 Deseret News football Players of the Year.
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 6 a.m. MST
merlin_2895557.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Ethan Rainer’s late heroics clinch Grantsville’s 1st state title since 1997
By James Edward
Nov 13, 2021 9:02 p.m. MST
grantsville_logo.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Clutch fourth quarter lifts Grantsville past Juan Diego for first 3A semifinal win since 2003
By James Edward
Nov 6, 2021 10:31 p.m. MDT
Morgan’s Tanner Telford competes in the 3A boys state championship at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course.
High School Golf
High school boys golf: Morgan caps 3A four-peat led by seniors Tanner Telford and Caige Toone
Morgan’s only two seniors, Tanner Telford and Caige Toone, both placed in the top 10 to lead the Trojans.
By James Edward
Oct 7, 2021 5:50 p.m. MDT
Morgan High School’s Tanner Telford swings a club
High School Golf
High school boys golf: Behind stellar 8-under by Tanner Telford during 3A opening round, Morgan in driver’s seat for another title
By James Edward
Oct 6, 2021 6:57 p.m. MDT
Grantsville High School basketball coach and former BYU basketball player Nate Austin is enjoying the high school coaching scene.
High School Boys Basketball
Former BYU player Nate Austin loves his unlikely job in an unlikely place — coaching at Grantsville High
Nate Austin just finished up his first season as the head coach at Grantsville High. It was his first head coaching job and he led the Cowboys to the 3A semifinals in March.
By Jeff Call
June 20, 2021 5:16 p.m. MDT
Delta’s Brayden Gonder is the Deseret News 3A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
dalin.ludlow.by.amy.adams.jpeg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
Grantsville High School pitcher August Cowan is the Deseret News 3A softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 3A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
The 2021 Deseret News softball Players of the Year include Riverton’s Kaysen Korth (6A), Spanish Fork’s Avery Sapp (5A), Tooele’s Attlyn Johnston (4A), Grantsville’s August Cowan (3A) and Enterprise’s Dykell Jones (2A).
High School Softball
High school softball: Driven and talented Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year led their teams to great success
The five Deseret News softball Players of the Year demonstrated a tremendous amount of poise and leadership.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
Grantsville players celebrate after beating Carbon to win the 3A baseball championship on May 15, 2021.
High School Baseball
High school baseball: The 2nd time was the charm for Grantsville as it beat Carbon in Game 2 to clinch 3A championship
Grantsville jumped all over the Dinos in Game 2 on its way to the resounding 14-4 victory to clinch its first state title since 2018.
By James Edward
May 15, 2021 8:32 p.m. MDT
Grantsville Cowboys players celebrate after winning the 3A softball championship, beating Manti on May 15, 2021.
High School Softball
High school softball: Grantsville takes down ‘Goliath’ to win 4th straight 3A title
After bumping Manti to the losers’ bracket Friday, the Cowboys knocked off the No. 1 overall seed 6-5 in Saturday’s final, picking up the school’s fourth straight softball state championship in the process.
By Tom Ripplinger
May 15, 2021 8:17 p.m. MDT
The Grantsville Cowboys face off against the Richfield Wildcats in a high school boys baseball game at Cate Field at Salt Lake Community College.
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Grantsville overcomes 8-run deficit to rally past Richfield, advance to 3A championship game
By James Edward
May 14, 2021 10:31 p.m. MDT
from_Amber_Allred.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:32 a.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
120320_GirlsBB_V_Judge_Hillcrest_1346.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:02 p.m. MDT
boys_pic_A.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: San Juan upsets Grantsville in 3A semifinals, will face Juab in title game
By David Anderson
Feb 26, 2021 11:40 p.m. MST
merlin_2228827.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2832326.jpg
Sports
College football recruiting: Top prospects still in the hunt as Utah high school playoffs heat up
Among the top 15 prospects in Utah according to 247 Sports, 11 of them are still playing as 32 teams vie for championships across five classifications.
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 5, 2020 9:47 a.m. MST
MorganGrantsville.jpg
Sports
High school football: Morgan hoping for more defensive dominance in 3A semifinal clash with Grantsville
Even though Morgan won the previous meeting pretty handily 35-0, the Trojans’ coach fully expects a more competitive game in the rematch.
By James Edward
Nov 3, 2020 12 p.m. MST
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Explosive offenses lead the way in Week 5
By Joe Coles
Sept 12, 2020 8:22 a.m. MDT
grantsville_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Grantsville Cowboys 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Grantsville Cowboys football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 8, 2020 2:12 p.m. MDT
morgan_trophy.0.jpeg
Sports
Morgan, Grantsville were Region 13 front runners last season, but both must rely heavily on newcomers
Defending 3A state champion Morgan only returns two starters on offense and three on defense
By James Edward
July 27, 2020 3:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_1311244.jpg
Sports
Former BYU Cougar Nate Austin named head basketball coach at Grantsville High
Austin spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at BYU. The Cougars finished with a 24-8 record and a No. 18 national ranking last season.
By Jeff Call
April 16, 2020 2:47 p.m. MDT
Manti vs. Grantsville. 3A state championship game in Spanish Fork on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Sports
High school sports 20 for 20: Grantsville’s Maddie Peterson hopes last softball hurrah isn’t a one-game senior season
Weber State commit pitched Grantsville to a win in its only game this season on the eve of spring sports being suspended last month
By James Edward
April 4, 2020 8:20 p.m. MDT
merlin_2228827.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_1666113.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_1666013.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Teya Sidberry saves her best for last, sends Judge Memorial to 3A championship game
By Joe Coles
Feb 21, 2020 8:50 p.m. MST
merlin_1648129.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Top-seeded Manti Templars weather Grantsville upset bid, advance to 3A semifinals
By Trent Wood
Feb 20, 2020 2:52 p.m. MST
merlin_787960.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+predictions)
By Joe Coles
Feb 17, 2020 10:59 a.m. MST
merlin_1113663.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+ predictions)
By Trent Wood
Feb 17, 2020 10:01 a.m. MST
merlin_1113565.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Grantsville gets revenge for earlier loss, defeats Morgan 68-41
The Cowboys were led by junior Maison White, who scored a team-high 21 points
By Trent Wood
Jan 23, 2020 10:34 p.m. MST
JTK_9981.jpeg
Sports
High school football: 2019 3A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_16855.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 3A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:02 a.m. MST
merlin_22597.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 3A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Juab_HS.png
Sports
High school football: Quick start pushes Juab past Grantsville into 3A championship game
Juab built a 15-0 first-half lead against Grantsville and made it hold up in the second half to prevail in the 3A semifinals
By James Edward
Nov 9, 2019 7:03 p.m. MST
5b3f6c5541.jpeg
High school football: All four 3A semifinalists capable of halting very long state title droughts
Morgan and Grantsville haven’t won state titles in 22 years whereas Juab and North Sanpete have never won a state title
By James Edward
Nov 5, 2019 1:43 p.m. MST
pjimage__11_.jpg
Sports
High school football: 3A semifinal preview, Grantsville vs. Juab
Grantsville is making its first semifinal appearance since 2005 while Juab is in the semifinals for the sixth time in the past seven years
By James Edward
Nov 4, 2019 11:15 a.m. MST
merlin_15437.jpg
Sports
3A cross-country: Porter Whitworth, Kylah Ricks top individuals; Carbon, Morgan take home top team prizes
By Joe Coles
Oct 23, 2019 8:33 p.m. MDT
Load More