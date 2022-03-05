Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
University of Utah freshman Daniel Wray swabs his nostril as he takes a rapid COVID-19 test at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2020.
Utah
University of Utah offering weekly COVID-19 tests to families of students and employees
The University of Utah is offering free, weekly asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 to family and household members of its students, faculty and staff. The testing effort aims to stem the spread of the virus, particularly among vulnerable populations.
By Marjorie Cortez
Sept 14, 2021 5:28 p.m. MDT
Theresa_Dear_Illstr_hrz.jpg
Opinion
Be the good
Look for the good. Build upon the good. You don’t have to look far
By Theresa Dear
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
010821_how_to_heal_america.jpg
InDepth
How to heal America’s partisan divide
We convened some of the nation’s leading writers, politicians, religious leaders and thinkers to find specific pathways to common ground.
By Jesse Hyde
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Ben_Sasse_Illstr_hrz.jpg
Opinion
Sen. Ben Sasse: Building better communities
Government is not going to solve all our problems, government’s not supposed to, and maybe we’ve gotten to this point by thinking the government, and our politics, whether we’re on the left or the right, is going to solve these problems that divide us
By Ben Sasse
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Fabiola_Santiago_Illstr_hrz.jpg
Opinion
Fabiola Santiago: Our strength is in our diversity
All that immigrants have brought through the generations from other parts of the world are what makes us most American, unique and exceptional.
By Fabiola Santiago
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Katrina_Lantos_Swett_Illstr_hrz.jpg
Opinion
Katrina Lantos Swett: Healing our nation through understanding human rights
Though politics and pandemics may separate us, we can still come together around our love of country and our dedication to universal human rights.
By Katrina Lantos Swett
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
David_Kirby_Illstr_hrz.jpg
Opinion
David Kirby: Why you should think like a poet
Like poets, then, we need to be clear-eyed, careful and confident, and we also need to get out there and stumble around until we come across the people who can help us, even though we don’t know who they are yet
By David Kirby
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Tom_Udall_Illstr_hrz.jpg
Opinion
Tom Udall: Friends can disagree
Finding common ground with those you disagree with is hard. But during my service in Congress, I saw that it’s possible — even on the big issues
By Tom Udall
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
MIke_Lee_Illstr_hrz.jpg
Opinion
Sen. Mike Lee: The union and the Constitution forever
America’s ability to make our diversity a strength is part of what makes us the greatest nation on earth. Our job is to make sure our diversity pulls us together instead of pulling us apart
By Mike Lee
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Jeff_Flake.jpg
Opinion
Jeff Flake: Turn down the volume
Discourse that would have been unacceptable not long ago has been normalized. It’s so loud that we’re starting to forget who we are, who we represent and the common ground we share.
By Jeff Flake
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Gregory_Smith_Illstr_hrz.jpg
Opinion
Gregory Smith: Learning from those who came before
When we turn to our shared history as Americans, we encounter stories that can unite our future.
By Gregory Smith
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Tim_Scott_Illstr_hrz.jpg
Opinion
Sen. Tim Scott: The balm of service
Despite the challenges our nation faced this election season, it is important that we rebuild and unite as Americans; this begins as we reach out to one another and lift those around us.
By Tim Scott
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Cindy_McCain_Illstr_hrz.jpg
Magazine
Cindy McCain: Healing starts with respecting others
If children can learn what it means to respect each other at the age of 6, elected officials can too, and it’s about time they remembered the meaning of the word.
By Cindy McCain
Jan 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Mitt_Romney_Meredith_2.jpg
Opinion
Sen. Mitt Romney: Calling upon our better angels
The Republican senator for Utah reflects on what it will take to heal America’s “social sickness.”
By Mitt Romney
Jan 6, 2021 10:34 p.m. MST
