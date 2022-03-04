High school girls basketball: Herriman keeps its title hopes alive with 6A quarterfinal win over Riverton
Coach Kent Smith’s group endured a long day before starting their game at 9:15 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, and then earned their 20th win the same way it had previously, relying on their 3-point shooting accuracy to upend Region 3 rival Riverton 49-41 in a quarterfinal of the 6A girls state basketball tournament.
High school girls basketball: Zariah Jenkins’ late layup gives Riverton a pivotal region win over Herriman
With 13 seconds left on the clock, the Silverwolves found Jenkins in the low post where she finished the layup despite being fouled. Jenkins then hit her free throw, completing what ended up being a game-winning three-point play.
It’s safe to say that Bingham football is used to being picked to finish at the top of its region.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
After a nervy start, Taylorsville harnessed every ounce of that magic Saturday to edge Herriman 5-4 in the first of a three-game series.
High school girls basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year made their marks at both ends of the court
Herriman’s Lealani Falatea, Springville’s Kayla Jackson, Logan’s Amber Kartchner, Judge Memorial’s Teya Sidberry, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Piute’s Kassidy Westwood are the 2020-21 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year.
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
The Mustangs defeated the Miners 1-1 (4-1), avenging an earlier loss to the region rivals. With the win, Herriman won its first region title since 2018.
Davis’ defense held Herriman to just 110 yards of total offense in the big Week 1 road win.
Herriman, one of the state’s largest 6A schools, hosts Davis High on Thursday in the opening night of high school football for not just Utah, but the entire country.
As excited as everyone is to get sports going again, the realities are that because of COVID-19, the season will be anything but normal.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Herriman Mustangs football team heading into the 2020 season.
5 teams have confirmed having a player test positive for COVID-19, while Herriman had a staff member test positive last weekend
High school sports 20 for 20: Herriman’s Maya Lightfoot missing chasing title dreams with her lacrosse teammates
Herriman beat Park City for state title last year, and with Lightfoot leading the attack the Mustangs were one of the favorites to repeat
High school sports 20 for 20: Herriman’s Aubree Hogan has dealt with softball uncertainty twice her senior year
After transferring from Bingham, Hogan wasn’t sure if the UHSAA would let her play her senior season, and now the season is in jeopardy again because of COVID-19
Fremont outscored Herriman 36-15 in the second half en route to the 6A quarterfinal win
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
High school football: Herriman slugs out a 14-12 win over Riverton to capture share of the Region 3 championship
Not all teams can battle through the conditions Thursday night’s wind and rain presented, but Herriman proved equal to the task.
Herriman’s defense forced four turnovers and it also scored on a fake punt to snap seven-game losing streak to Bingham
Mustangs hand American Fork its first loss of the season