Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Herriman’s Mariah Mons, wearing blue, drives into the lane
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Herriman keeps its title hopes alive with 6A quarterfinal win over Riverton
Coach Kent Smith’s group endured a long day before starting their game at 9:15 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, and then earned their 20th win the same way it had previously, relying on their 3-point shooting accuracy to upend Region 3 rival Riverton 49-41 in a quarterfinal of the 6A girls state basketball tournament.
By Bruce Smith
March 1, 2022 11:36 p.m. MST
week27.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 27 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 14, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
Riverton High School Zariah Jenkins looks to pass
High School Sports
High school girls basketball: Zariah Jenkins’ late layup gives Riverton a pivotal region win over Herriman
With 13 seconds left on the clock, the Silverwolves found Jenkins in the low post where she finished the layup despite being fouled. Jenkins then hit her free throw, completing what ended up being a game-winning three-point play.
By Tyler Haslam
Jan 27, 2022 10:57 p.m. MST
herrimanb.png
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Herriman outlasts Skyridge, extends win streak to 9 games
By Tyler Haslam
Jan 4, 2022 10:17 p.m. MST
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 9 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 7:30 p.m. MDT
Bingham heads into the 2021 season as the Region 3 favorite.
High School Football
High school football: Bingham expected to finish atop Region 3 again, but other teams are lurking
It’s safe to say that Bingham football is used to being picked to finish at the top of its region.
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 9, 2021 12:36 p.m. MDT
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872502.jpg
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
Tayorsville_HS.png
Sports
High school baseball: Taylorsville survives Herriman push 5-4 in first of 3-game 6A playoff series
After a nervy start, Taylorsville harnessed every ounce of that magic Saturday to edge Herriman 5-4 in the first of a three-game series.
By Brennan Smith
May 15, 2021 9:51 p.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2856497.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
pjimage__2_.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year made their marks at both ends of the court
Herriman’s Lealani Falatea, Springville’s Kayla Jackson, Logan’s Amber Kartchner, Judge Memorial’s Teya Sidberry, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Piute’s Kassidy Westwood are the 2020-21 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 9:59 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857116.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Fremont caps off undefeated season with a 6A state championship win
By Tyler Haslam
March 6, 2021 6:23 p.m. MST
merlin_2856499.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Lealani Falatea’s clutch 4th quarter powers Herriman into 1st 6A title game
By Tyler Haslam
March 4, 2021 7:28 p.m. MST
merlin_2852739.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Thursday’s games — Herriman secures first region title in school history
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 12, 2021 5:36 a.m. MST
merlin_2850647.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: BYU commit Lealani Falatea helps Herriman roll to dominant region win over Riverton
By James Edward
Jan 28, 2021 10:38 p.m. MST
merlin_2844035.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Herriman opens season with strong win over Lone Peak in Lealani Falatea’s debut
By James Edward
Dec 3, 2020 10:47 p.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2833204.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: Herriman wins shootout with Bingham, claims Region 3 title
The Mustangs defeated the Miners 1-1 (4-1), avenging an earlier loss to the region rivals. With the win, Herriman won its first region title since 2018.
By Trent Wood
Oct 1, 2020 8:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_2829367.jpg
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: American Fork’s Maddux Madsen steals spotlight with whopping 9 TD passes
By James Edward
Sept 5, 2020 8:47 a.m. MDT
merlin_2829371.jpg
Sports
High school football: Sloppy at times, Herriman edges Westlake to build momentum heading into region play
By Brennan Smith
Sept 4, 2020 10:39 p.m. MDT
merlin_2828775.jpg
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: No. 1 Corner Canyon shines on ESPN, one of 11 6A teams in Utah still undefeated
By James Edward
Aug 29, 2020 8:30 a.m. MDT
merlin_2826571.jpg
Sports
High school football: Dominant Davis defense steals spotlight in season-opening win over Herriman
Davis’ defense held Herriman to just 110 yards of total offense in the big Week 1 road win.
By James Edward
Aug 13, 2020 10:38 p.m. MDT
merlin_9175.jpg
Sports
This Utah high school is at the center of the country’s return of high school football
Herriman, one of the state’s largest 6A schools, hosts Davis High on Thursday in the opening night of high school football for not just Utah, but the entire country.
By James Edward
Aug 12, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826192.jpg
Sports
Top 10 storylines heading into uncertain high school football season
As excited as everyone is to get sports going again, the realities are that because of COVID-19, the season will be anything but normal.
By James Edward
Aug 8, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_18591.jpg
Sports
High school football: Stacked Region 3 should again be 3-way race between Bingham, Herriman, East
By James Edward
Aug 7, 2020 8 p.m. MDT
herriman_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Herriman Mustangs 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Herriman Mustangs football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 6, 2020 2:30 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_07_20_at_12.36.14_PM.png
Sports
Deseret News Rewind Classics: Relive American Fork besting Herriman in overtime, 2014
By High School Rewind
July 20, 2020 12:51 p.m. MDT
merlin_9175.jpg
Sports
How 8 high school football teams are responding to direct and indirect positive cases of COVID-19
5 teams have confirmed having a player test positive for COVID-19, while Herriman had a staff member test positive last weekend
By James Edward
June 30, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
DSC_2933.JPG_Maya.jpg
Sports
High school sports 20 for 20: Herriman’s Maya Lightfoot missing chasing title dreams with her lacrosse teammates
Herriman beat Park City for state title last year, and with Lightfoot leading the attack the Mustangs were one of the favorites to repeat
By James Edward
April 14, 2020 2:49 p.m. MDT
90442243_2558610121074542_1812752618712203264_o.jpg
Sports
High school sports 20 for 20: Herriman’s Aubree Hogan has dealt with softball uncertainty twice her senior year
After transferring from Bingham, Hogan wasn’t sure if the UHSAA would let her play her senior season, and now the season is in jeopardy again because of COVID-19
By James Edward
April 10, 2020 3:38 p.m. MDT
merlin_1740097.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 6A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:05 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769783.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 6A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:05 a.m. MDT
merlin_1740137.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: No. 1 Fremont marches into semifinals with dominant second half
Fremont outscored Herriman 36-15 in the second half en route to the 6A quarterfinal win
By James Edward
Feb 26, 2020 8:35 p.m. MST
Riverton_HS.png
Sports
High school girls basketball: Riverton turns it on in the fourth quarter to hand Herriman its second loss of the season
By Joe Coles
Jan 16, 2020 10:40 p.m. MST
merlin_2214.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 6A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_15839.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 6A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
AFHS_School_Seal.png
Sports
High school football: Healthy American Fork gives Herriman a dose of its own medicine in 6A quarterfinal win
By Bruce Smith
Nov 8, 2019 10:55 p.m. MST
pjimage__4_.jpg
Sports
High school football: 6A quarterfinal preview, American Fork at Herriman
By Joe Coles
Nov 7, 2019 2:20 p.m. MST
merlin_14473.jpg
Sports
High school football: Herriman slugs out a 14-12 win over Riverton to capture share of the Region 3 championship
Not all teams can battle through the conditions Thursday night’s wind and rain presented, but Herriman proved equal to the task.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 18, 2019 8:58 a.m. MDT
merlin_11731.jpg
Sports
High school football: East guts out come-from-behind win over Herriman
By Rich Polikoff
Oct 4, 2019 11:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_10677.jpg
Sports
High school football: 20 standout performances from Week 7
By James Edward
Oct 2, 2019 10:51 a.m. MDT
merlin_9169.jpg
Sports
High school football: Big plays power Herriman to first-ever win over Bingham
Herriman’s defense forced four turnovers and it also scored on a fake punt to snap seven-game losing streak to Bingham
By James Edward
Sept 19, 2019 11:16 p.m. MDT
ef2cf38675.0__1_.jpeg
Sports
High school football: Herriman’s second-half offense surprises American Fork
Mustangs hand American Fork its first loss of the season
By Bruce Smith
Sept 13, 2019 11:27 p.m. MDT
AP_19251662364074.jpg
Sports
NFL locals: Former Utes safety Eric Weddle in concussion protocol but hopeful for Week 2 vs. Saints (+Week 1 highlights)
By Brandon Judd
Sept 10, 2019 6:35 p.m. MDT
