High School
Mantz will have ‘his work cut out for him’ says coach Ed Eyestone.
For most of 2021, fans were back in the stands and our photographers were once again on the sidelines.
High school golf: Spanish Fork’s Jackson Rhees dominates to win 5A medalist, but Skyline outduels Spanish Fork for 4-peat
Rhees’ 133 tied for the third-best 36-hole score in state history
Speculation is that winning is a skill a golfer has to learn. Would competing in college before turning pro have better taught him the art of winning?
Tony Finau’s victory celebration included texts with Tiger, a visit to Ruth’s Chris and a 3 a.m. McDonald’s run
Utahn says he received thousands of congratulatory messages after winning the first FedEx Cup playoff event, including hundreds from other pro athletes.
Corner Canyon, Mountain View, Green Canyon, Richfield, North Summit and Piute were named the top team in their respective classification.
The newest collaboration between Los Angeles schools and Hollywood stars just dropped.
Finau plays a round with family members at the course he says he’s played ‘thousands’ of times
Shortage of referees could pose a problem not only for high school athletics in Utah, but around the country as well.
A Utah student is disappointed that she lost a lawsuit asking a federal court to force Utah high schools to offer girls their own tackle football league, but she is undaunted in her fight to help women gain equal access to all athletic opportunities.
After hearing emotional testimony from both sides of the issue, a Utah House committee approved a bill that would prohibit transgender athletes from competing in girls sports.
The Darts defeated the Titans 51-41 Tuesday night, powered by junior guard Kylee Mabry’s 16 points.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
As many high school athletes in the West wait for winter seasons to start, COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Utah athletes from competing
UHSAA officials are readying postseason tournament schedules, which is no small task during a pandemic.
In 2020, a pandemic dominated the headlines, but there were victories as well
From the high school seniors who were denied the opportunity to play their final spring seasons, to NBA fans who had to watch their teams battle it out inside a bubble, 2020 was a year like no other.
In a year ravaged by COVID-19, the sports world was turned on its head. Amid the disappointment and delays, there were also heroic moments.
High school volleyball: 2020 MVPs dominated individually, but also elevated teammates to great things in chaotic season
Copper Hills’ Asiah Sopoaga, Timpview’s Silina Damuni, Sky View’s Haley McUne, Union’s Kenisten Weaver, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Valley’s Esther Cox are the 2020 Deseret News volleyball MVPs.
The Davis School District began testing student-athletes for COVID-19 as Utah reported more than 4,000 new cases Wednesday and a pandemic death toll of more than 900.
Few things are normal during these extraordinary times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. American Fork’s game against Timpview on Thursday was no exception.
As excited as everyone is to get sports going again, the realities are that because of COVID-19, the season will be anything but normal.
High school students will be allowed to play sports this fall, but what that looks like depends on where they live.
Ascending famed Y Mountain every day during the pandemic has served as a metaphor for Wade’s comeback from a knee injury.
Utah High School Activities Association trustees to consider student-athletes’ ‘Let Us Play’ petition next week
‘It was pretty crazy’: How three basketball players with Utah ties competing overseas dealt with league shutdowns
Given that the EuroLeague is currently eyeing a May 24 return date, former BYU guard Elijah Bryant said he is doing his best to ‘be ready for when that time comes.’
A movement is afloat to salvage some type of high school spring sports season. Will it pay dividends?
How a parent of a high school senior is helping lead the charge to save the prep spring sports season in Utah.
Second-year Farmington edged rival Viewmont for the state title
Bingham finished first in two out of three categories to win its first state title since 2012, and in the process end Copper Hills’ seven-year title streak