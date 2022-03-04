Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

High School Sports
High school drill team: Dixie Jetettes 3-peat as 4A drill team state champs
By James Edward
Feb 4, 2022 5:27 p.m. MST
BYU’s Conner Mantz is one of 22 Utah ties who qualified for the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.
BYU Cougars
Conner Mantz among four runners with BYU ties competing in prestigious Millrose Games
Mantz will have ‘his work cut out for him’ says coach Ed Eyestone.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 28, 2022 3:16 p.m. MST
Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey kisses the Pac-12 championship trophy
Sports
Sports photos of the year: 2021
For most of 2021, fans were back in the stands and our photographers were once again on the sidelines.
By Chuck Wing
Dec 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MST
merlin_2891248.jpg
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2021 2A all-state team
By James Edward
Nov 24, 2021 8 a.m. MST
Runners start off in the varsity boys race of the 2021 BYU Autumn Classic at Timpanogos Golf Club in Provo.
Sports
High school cross-country: 6A divisional meet recaps, American Fork’s boys and girls finish as top qualifying teams
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2021 3:30 p.m. MDT
morgan.jpeg
High School Sports
High school girls tennis: 3A region recaps heading into this week’s state tournament
By James Edward
Oct 6, 2021 11:43 a.m. MDT
Spanish Fork’s Jackson Rhees hits a tee shot at the 5A boys state golf tournament at The Oaks at Spanish Fork.
High School Golf
High school golf: Spanish Fork’s Jackson Rhees dominates to win 5A medalist, but Skyline outduels Spanish Fork for 4-peat
Rhees’ 133 tied for the third-best 36-hole score in state history
By James Edward
Oct 5, 2021 8:46 p.m. MDT
Lone Peak’s Kihei Akina tees off on the 18th hole as he competes in the 6A boys state tournament at Davis Park Golf Course in Kaysville.
High School Golf
High school golf: Kihei Akina leads Lone Peak to 8th state title in 9 years
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 5, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
skyline_logo.jpg
High School Golf
High school golf: On day birdies tough to come by, Skyline leads after day 1 of the 5A state championships
By James Edward
Oct 4, 2021 8:06 p.m. MDT
pjimage.jpg
High School Golf
High school golf: Lone Peak has 4th straight 6A state title in sight
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 4, 2021 6:29 p.m. MDT
Tony Finau celebrates winning The Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J.
Sports
Tony Finau’s victory was a long time coming. Where will he go from here?
Speculation is that winning is a skill a golfer has to learn. Would competing in college before turning pro have better taught him the art of winning?
By Dick Harmon
Aug 28, 2021 5:31 p.m. MDT
Tony Finau is riding high after last week’s PGA Tour win at the Northern Trust.
Sports
Tony Finau’s victory celebration included texts with Tiger, a visit to Ruth’s Chris and a 3 a.m. McDonald’s run
Utahn says he received thousands of congratulatory messages after winning the first FedEx Cup playoff event, including hundreds from other pro athletes.
By Jay Drew
Aug 25, 2021 1:57 p.m. MDT
merlin_2842686.jpg
High School Sports
High school sports: UIAAA announces Directors Cup winners for 2020-21 school year
Corner Canyon, Mountain View, Green Canyon, Richfield, North Summit and Piute were named the top team in their respective classification.
By James Edward
June 23, 2021 11:30 a.m. MDT
Actor George Clooney talks to reporters on arrival at the premiere of the television mini-series “Catch22,” in London.
Movies
George Clooney is opening a high school to diversify Hollywood
The newest collaboration between Los Angeles schools and Hollywood stars just dropped.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
June 21, 2021 8:15 p.m. MDT
Utah’s Tony Finau prepares for a round of golf with his 9-year-old son Jraice at Rose Park Golf course last week.
Sports
Tony Finau fine tunes game for U.S. Open at his old Rose Park stomping grounds
Finau plays a round with family members at the course he says he’s played ‘thousands’ of times
By Mike Sorensen
June 13, 2021 6:15 p.m. MDT
merlin_537163.jpg
High School Sports
‘We’ve got to stop the bleeding’: Dearth of high school referees a growing problem
Shortage of referees could pose a problem not only for high school athletics in Utah, but around the country as well.
By Doug Robinson
March 24, 2021 1:32 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857192.jpg
Sports
Looking back at state high school basketball championships
By James Edward
March 9, 2021 7:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2826579.jpeg
High School Sports
Push for girls-only football loses a lawsuit, but proponents still hope
A Utah student is disappointed that she lost a lawsuit asking a federal court to force Utah high schools to offer girls their own tackle football league, but she is undaunted in her fight to help women gain equal access to all athletic opportunities.
By Amy Donaldson
March 4, 2021 2:44 p.m. MST
merlin_2852465.jpg
Utah
Is this transgender athlete bill a ‘fair playing field’ or discrimination and harmful?
After hearing emotional testimony from both sides of the issue, a Utah House committee approved a bill that would prohibit transgender athletes from competing in girls sports.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 11, 2021 1:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2852219.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games — Hunter edges Kearns to draw even in Region 2
By McCade Pearson
Feb 10, 2021 12:54 a.m. MST
merlin_2852209.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Davis avenges blowout loss to Syracuse nearly a month later
The Darts defeated the Titans 51-41 Tuesday night, powered by junior guard Kylee Mabry’s 16 points.
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 9, 2021 9:12 p.m. MST
merlin_2851629.jpg
Sports
High school drill team: Bingham repeats as 6A state champs
By James Edward
Feb 4, 2021 9:20 p.m. MST
merlin_2851507.jpg
Sports
High school drill team: Farmington captures second straight 5A state championship
By James Edward
Feb 4, 2021 8:25 p.m. MST
merlin_1769627.jpg
Sports
As many high school athletes in the West wait for winter seasons to start, COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Utah athletes from competing
UHSAA officials are readying postseason tournament schedules, which is no small task during a pandemic.
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2021 8 a.m. MST
merlin_2826599.jpg
Sports
Beehive State high school sports year in review
In 2020, a pandemic dominated the headlines, but there were victories as well
By James Edward
Dec 30, 2020 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2843907.jpg
Year in review
2020 in motion: Sports Pictures of the Year
From the high school seniors who were denied the opportunity to play their final spring seasons, to NBA fans who had to watch their teams battle it out inside a bubble, 2020 was a year like no other.
By Chuck Wing
Dec 29, 2020 10 p.m. MST
AP20276841082343.jpg
Sports
Year in Review: A deadly virus sent sports to the disabled list, but it couldn’t keep them there
In a year ravaged by COVID-19, the sports world was turned on its head. Amid the disappointment and delays, there were also heroic moments.
By Doug Robinson
Dec 24, 2020 10 p.m. MST
volleyball_mvps.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2020 MVPs dominated individually, but also elevated teammates to great things in chaotic season
Copper Hills’ Asiah Sopoaga, Timpview’s Silina Damuni, Sky View’s Haley McUne, Union’s Kenisten Weaver, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Valley’s Esther Cox are the 2020 Deseret News volleyball MVPs.
By James Edward
Dec 3, 2020 8 a.m. MST
merlin_2843823.jpg
Utah
Davis begins testing student-athletes as COVID-19 deaths top 900 in Utah
The Davis School District began testing student-athletes for COVID-19 as Utah reported more than 4,000 new cases Wednesday and a pandemic death toll of more than 900.
By Wendy Leonard
Dec 2, 2020 5:19 p.m. MST
merlin_2051204.jpg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of Week 4 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Sept 7, 2020 4:33 p.m. MDT
merlin_2051204.jpg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of Week 3 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Aug 31, 2020 6:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827687.jpg
Sports
Delay of game: American Fork AD asks fans to follow social distancing rules so football can go on
Few things are normal during these extraordinary times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. American Fork’s game against Timpview on Thursday was no exception.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 21, 2020 12:56 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826192.jpg
Sports
Top 10 storylines heading into uncertain high school football season
As excited as everyone is to get sports going again, the realities are that because of COVID-19, the season will be anything but normal.
By James Edward
Aug 8, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
pjimage__3_.jpg
Sports
Tyson Shelley, Grace Summerhays are winners at Utah junior golf Major Championship
By Mike Sorensen
July 28, 2020 7:10 p.m. MDT
The Hunter Wolverines host the Pine View Panthers for early season prep football action in West Valley City on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Utah
What will high school sports look like this fall? All road games for some, fewer fans for others
High school students will be allowed to play sports this fall, but what that looks like depends on where they live.
By Amy Donaldson
July 28, 2020 12:42 p.m. MDT
FullSizeRender__2_.jpeg
Sports
Trekking up Y Mountain fueling BYU guard Jesse Wade’s return to basketball court
Ascending famed Y Mountain every day during the pandemic has served as a metaphor for Wade’s comeback from a knee injury.
By Jeff Call
May 28, 2020 12:36 p.m. MDT
merlin_767186.jpg
Utah
Jordan superintendent proposes spring sports contests among district schools
Utah High School Activities Association trustees to consider student-athletes’ ‘Let Us Play’ petition next week
By Marjorie Cortez
May 2, 2020 11:34 a.m. MDT
merlin_930509.jpg
Sports
‘It was pretty crazy’: How three basketball players with Utah ties competing overseas dealt with league shutdowns
Given that the EuroLeague is currently eyeing a May 24 return date, former BYU guard Elijah Bryant said he is doing his best to ‘be ready for when that time comes.’
By Ryan McDonald
April 30, 2020 1:10 p.m. MDT
merlin_22265.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2020 schedules unveiled for all 107 teams amid COVID-19 cloud hanging over the season
By James Edward
April 27, 2020 9:10 p.m. MDT
0514prp6Abaseball.spt_0021.jpg
Sports
A movement is afloat to salvage some type of high school spring sports season. Will it pay dividends?
How a parent of a high school senior is helping lead the charge to save the prep spring sports season in Utah.
By Brandon Gurney
April 20, 2020 10:44 a.m. MDT
merlin_2309357.jpg
Sports
Unsung heroes: Utah umpire Raymond Rhea has been calling it like he sees it for 50 years
By Jody Genessy
April 6, 2020 1:15 p.m. MDT
merlin_164475.jpg
Sports
UHSAA looking at spring sports contingencies should pandemic crisis conclude
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 3:20 p.m. MDT
merlin_973951.jpg
Sports
What’s a sports columnist to do during coronavirus hiatus?
By Doug Robinson
March 15, 2020 5:31 p.m. MDT
AP20034072586882.jpg
Sports
Fred Warner grabs his first career playoff interception, Daniel Sorensen gets his ring in Super Bowl LIV
By Brandon Judd
Feb 2, 2020 8:45 p.m. MST
merlin_1299861.jpg
Sports
High school drill team: Farmington secures first 5A drill team state championship
Second-year Farmington edged rival Viewmont for the state title
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2020 1:07 a.m. MST
merlin_1299795.jpg
Sports
High school drill team: Bingham ends seven-year drought, claims 6A state title
Bingham finished first in two out of three categories to win its first state title since 2012, and in the process end Copper Hills’ seven-year title streak
By James Edward
Feb 1, 2020 7:08 p.m. MST
merlin_1067707.jpg
Sports
Former Lone Peak, BYU Cougars standout Eric Mika signs with NBA’s Sacramento Kings
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 1, 2020 6:23 p.m. MST
