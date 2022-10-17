Steward Health Care Week 10 high school star athletes of the week

Football

Luke Bryant, Olympus (Jr)

Filling in at QB in an emergency role last week with Olympus’ top two QBs out with injury, junior Luke Bryant helped lead the Titans to a 13-7 victory.

With just two practices to get prepared, he rushed for 145 yards on 25 carries while completing 4 of 9 passes for 43 yards.

“Luke played brilliantly. He converted all four fourth-down conversions, including a third quarter fourth and four from our 45,” said Olympus coach Aaron Whitehead. “He kept the drives alive, giving our defense the rest they needed for Skyline’s fourth quarter push. Luke never went down with the first hit. His second and third efforts picked up much needed yards.”

The week prior, when Olympus’ QB was injured with a few minutes remaining, Bryant came in and engineered the go ahead scoring drive and scored the winning TD with 46 seconds left in the 17-16 victory.

Girls Soccer

Amalia Fonua, Sky View (Sr.)

In the regular season Sky View lost a pair of one-goal games to Ridgeline, but in the 4A quarterfinals last weekend Fonua made sure the roles reversed.

Fonua scored the lone goal in overtime as the seventh-seeded Bobcats hit the road and beat No. 2 seed Ridgeline 1-0 to advance to the 4A semifinals.

“Amalia was voted as one of our captains by her teammates, she is a natural leader on the field. Regardless if it’s a game or a practice she always plays with the same intensity and passion. She motivates her team to dig deep and pushes them to do their best. She will fight to the end, she never gives up,” said Sky View coach Stacee Sparrow

On the season, Fonua has recorded 13 goals and five assists, which included scoring a pair of goals in Sky View’s 5-1 first round win over Dixie last week.

Volleyball

Ashley Weist, Cedar Valley (Sr.)

Heading into the final week of the regular season, senior middle blocker Ashley Weist has played a big role in a strong season for the Aviators who sit at 16-8 overall and 9-0 in region play.

For the season, Weist has recorded 161 kills, 35 total blocks and 24 digs in 80 sets.

Last week, in Cedar valley’s 3-0 sweep of Cottonwood, Weist recorded two blocks and two kills to lead the way for the Aviators.

Girls Cross Country

Hailey Low, Layton (Sr.)

Layton senior Hailey Low ran an outstanding race at the 6A Divisional meet last week to qualify as the top runner from her section ahead of the 6A state cross country meet next week.

Low won her section with a time of 18:49.8, 11 seconds faster than the runner-up.

“Hailey has been a dream to coach for the last four years. She has done everything that I have asked her to do, and I am so proud of her progress as an athlete and a leader. She works hard, stays positive and sets the tone for the team. As soon as she crosses the finish line she jogs back out on the course to cheer for her teammates. They all look up to her,” said Layton coach Carrie Fredin

Low has a third-place finisher at the 6A state cross country meet last year and she’ll be one of the featured runners to watch once again.

Boys Cross Country

Liam Heninger, Mountain View (Sr.)

Mountain View senior Liam Heninger is hoping to end his high school cross country career with a bang next week at the 5A state cross country meet.

Last week at the 5A divisional meet, he qualified as the top runner for state by winning his section with a time of 15:35.9. It was the top time of both sections as he narrowly edged teammate Parker Barnes by .04 seconds.

“Liam’s dedication to his craft is one of his greatest strengths. He consistently approaches his workouts and running life with the desire to be the best version of himself,” said Mountain View coach Mike Strauss.

Heninger was a fourth-place finisher at last year’s 5A state meet.

Girls Tennis

Kylie Kezos, Dixie (Sr.)

After being eliminated in the semifinals each of the past three years, Dixie senior Kylie Kezos finally cleared the hurdle she’d been working so hard to achieve at the 4A state tennis tournament earlier this month.

Kezos beat Snow Canyon’s Maggie Crosby in the 4A first singles semifinals 6-1, 6-0, and then beat Green Canyon’s Bailey Huebner, last year’s champ, in the final 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

“Kylie Kezos had a clear goal all season and never lost focus of that goal — win state. Her mental toughness combined with her amazing work ethic and dedication makes her an athletic I’m honored to say I have coached,” said Dixie coach Angela Crooks

Kezos finished the season with a 20-2 record.

Boys Golf

Jackson Shelley, Skyline (So.)

Jackson Shelley backed up his top-10 finish at state last year by claiming 5A medalist honors last week at the 5A state tournament at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele.

Shelley shot a 9-under 136 and was the only golfer to shoot in the 60s both days, with a first-round 67 and a second-round 68, as he won the tournament with a three-stroke advantage.

Key to the victory for Shelley was the Par 5s as he birded seven of the eight.

“He’s heck of a player. He’s so steady, but he also has this confidence, he knows he can do things. He thinks he can make every putt, and maybe he can. He makes some hard ones. He’s very special,” said Skyline coach Kenny James. “He’s a good leader for our team, he’s a fun kid, everyone likes him and he shows leadership. Pretty stoked that we’ve got him for two more years.”

He also helped Skyline to a fifth straight state championship.