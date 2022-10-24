Steward Health Care Week 11 high school star athletes of the week

Football

Nic Staffieri, Pleasant Grove (Sr.)

In the first round of the 6A state tournament last week, senior Nic Staffieri had a huge game for Pleasant Grove in the 63-38 victory.

He completed 29 of 39 passes for 425 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions.

With the season-high performance in both yards and TDs, Staffieri has now passed for 2,569 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. His strong play this year coincided with Pleasant Grove’s resurgence as the Vikings now turn their attention to a 6A second round game against Bingham.

“Nic has a good work ethic and has remained positive through adverse moments such as the Green Canyon game. He is a leader from the front,” said Pleasant Grove coach Taylor Walkenhorst.

Girls soccer

Addyson Sofonia, Mountain Crest (Jr.)

Addyson Sofonia played a critical role all season in leading Mountain Crest to a repeat 4A state championship.

In last week’s 4A semifinal win over Green Canyon she notched a goal and then in the championship win over Snow Canyon she added an assist in the 3-0 victory.

“Addyson Sofonia has become an incredible leader on and off the field all season long. She supported both the sophomore and JV teams at every opportunity while also leading the varsity team with her aggressive play and competitive spirit. She set the tone on the field resulting in an impressive amount of goals scored by sheer grit,” said Mountain Crest coach Justin Beus.

“She never gave up no matter what and truly made the team around her better by being an example of pure effort. Addy scored some of the most clutch goals of the season and assisted many others. She stands as a humble leader and many of the girls look up to her because of her impressive accomplishments this season. She is truly an exemplary player.”

Volleyball

Morgan Pratt, Maple Mountain (Jr.)

Maple Mountain’s junior setter Morgan Pratt enjoyed a phenomenal season in leading the Golden Eagles to the Region 9 title this year.

She averaged 10.1 assists per set, which rankings fourth in the state, and she also averaged 0.9 aces per set, good enough for sixth in the state. Fifteen percent of her serves are aces.

“Morgan has been solid for us this entire year. As the player that touches the ball more than anyone else on the court, she plays a major role in the success we have found this season,” said Maple Mountain coach Adam Longmore. “As a captain, she exemplifies the standards that are prominent in our program. We work hard, compete, focus on the process, are great teammates and are committed overall to becoming great people of character. She sets the tone for every one of those things. She has improved in some key areas and is helping our team to peak at the right moment.”

Maple Mountain has a 22-4 record this season as it looks forward to the 5A state tournament which gets underway next week.

Girls cross country

Kenidee Glazier, Kanab (Fr.)

Despite juggling her commitments to cross country and volleyball, freshman Kenidee Glazier has excelled as one of the premier 2A cross country athletes in the state all season and will be one of the runners to beat at the 2A state meet this week.

Glazier won the Region 19 championships last week with a time of 18:45.5, and enjoyed a three-minute edge over the runner-up finisher.

“Kenidee has an incredible work ethic. Not only has she been able to balance volleyball with her cross country training, she is incredibly goal oriented. She sets high, yet realistic goals for herself and puts in the time it requires to achieve them,” said Kanab coach Levi Lefevre.

Glazier won every meet she competed in this season and she also maintains a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

“She is undefeated this season against some tough 1A-6A competition, including her section of the Pre-State meet as well as the Cedar Invitational,” added Lefevre. “Kenidee is just tapping into her running potential and we expect big things from her in the future.”

Boys cross country

Paul Squire, Union (Sr.)

Paul Squire ran an outstanding race at the Region 14 cross country championships as he appears to be peaking at the right time with the 3A state tournament this week.

Squire won the Region 14 meet with a time of 15:37.7, eight seconds faster than the runner-up finisher from North Sanpete.

“Paul is the hardest working runner I have ever coached,” said Union coach Bill Goodrich

Squire was a fourth-placer finisher at last year’s state meet. Three of last year’s top four finishers at state were underclassman, so Squire will likely be in another tight battle for the crown of 3A’s best.

