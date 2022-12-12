Deseret News Week 18 high school star athletes of the week

Boys basketball

Jaxon Johnson, Alta (Jr.)

Alta 6-foot-8 junior Jaxon Johnson has played a big role in leading his team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this season.

Johnson is averaging 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists, and played a key role in Alta winning the Falcon Classic at Skyridge High School last week.

“Jaxon is the ultimate team guy. All he cares about is winning. He makes winning plays and makes the right plays to help our team succeed. He’s been huge for us to start the season,” said Alta coach Travis Ohrn.

In the championship game of the Falcon Classic against Lone Peak he scored 21 points to lead his team to the 63-53 victory.

Girls Basketball

Anna Cutler, Kanab (Jr.)

Kanab’s girls basketball team is already off to a perfect 8-0 start this season as it looks to defend its 2A state championship, and junior Anna Cutler has been one of the catalysts.

For the season Cutler is averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.8 steals. Last week in a win over 3A’s Canyon View she recorded 21 points and six assists.

“She’s a junior who has started every game for us since she was a freshman. In fact she hit the game-winner as a freshman to put us in the state championship that year. I love her confidence,” said Kanab coach Klint Glover.

Last season Cutler played a big role in Kanab’s state championship and was voted a Deseret News first team all-stater.

Boys swimming

Bryce Broadhead, Lehi (Sr.)

The defending 5A state champion in the 100 backstroke, Bryce Broadhead is already enjoying a great season as he looks to repeat his accomplishment.

Through the first month of the 2022 high school swim season, the Lehi senior owns the best time in the entire state in both the 100 butterfly (49.79) and the 100 backstroke (49.56). He also owns a top 10 time in the 50 freestyle.

Last year he won the 100 backstroke state title with a time of 50.65, and already this season he’s improved upon that time by over one second. It’s also the fifth fastest 100 backstroke time ever in Utah.

“Bryce has made a significant impact on our team at Lehi High,” said Lehi coach Alec Huff. “He has brought a lot of energy to the pool deck, helped us all laugh during hard parts of the season, and has been an example of dedication to his sport.”

Girls swimming

Madison Parker, Olympus (Sr.)

Olympus’ Madison Parker is feeling right at home at her new school.

The Spanish Fork transfer is already dominating for the Titans early this season as she’s posted the best times in the state in both the 50 freestyle (24.14) and 100 freestyle (52.78) while she also has top five times in five other events (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke).

“Madison Parker is one of the biggest impact swimmers I’ve ever coached. She has a remarkable work ethic, never complains, she is a phenomenal competitor and a great leader. Besides being fast in the pool, she is also very well-liked and respected by her teammates,” said Olympus coach Tom Thorum.

Last year at Spanish Fork, Parker set a new overall 100 freestyle state record with a time of 50.57.

Boys wrestling

Lander Bosh, Mountain Ridge (Fr.)

Just a freshman, Lander Bosh has already made a great impression on the high school wrestling scene early in 2022.

The 113-pound wrestler posted an 8-0 record at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals at Wasatch High School last weekend. The weekend before at the prestigious Layton Invitational he went a perfect 4-0 with three of his four wins coming by pin.

“Lander is confident and aggressive. A great combination for a wrestler,” said Mountain Ridge coach Mitchell Stevens.

For the season Bosh owns an impressive 14-0 record.

Girls wrestling

Hailey Broderick, Grantsville (Jr.)

Last year’s 155-pound state champion at the 1A-3A state tournament, Grantsville junior Hailey Broderick is picking up right where she left off this season.

So far this season she’s posted a 3-1 record at the Davis Duals Round Robin, went undefeated in the Skyhawk Showdown and then went undefeated at the Lady Cowboy Invitational.

“Hailey is an amazing athlete and an even better person. She loves the sport and the competition. She is constantly working to improve her fitness and her wrestling skills, as well as her mental toughness. She is an ambassador for the sport of girls wrestling,” said Grantsville coach Matt Mecham.

For the season Broderick owns 15-1 record also while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and being a varsity volleyball player and cheerleader.

Broderick is one of 32 members on this year’s team as Grantsville looks to defend its 1A-3A state title.

