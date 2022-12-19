Deseret News Week 19 high school star athletes of the week

Boys Basketball

Logan Deal, Sky View (Sr.)

Logan Deal has played a key role in Sky View’s impressive 9-1 record so far this season.

Last week in a 76-69 win over Layton Christian he scored 20 points, and then two nights later in a 72-57 win over Madison, Idaho, he scored 10 points. The week prior he scored 24 points in a 70-68 win over then 5A No. 1 Woods Cross.

“Logan is the hardest worker on the team and is very coachable. He gets his success by putting the team first and he as voted as team captain for that reason. He leads the team in rebounds and field goal percentage. Defends well and had taken a couple charges at big points in the game,” said Sky View coach Kirk Hillyard.

So far this season Deal is averaging 14.2 points and 9.0 rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Taylor Harvey, Bountiful (So.)

Bountiful is off to a perfect 6-0 start this year, including a win over defending state champion Springville, and the steady play of sophomore Taylor Harvey has been a big reason why.

Harvey is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds so far this season. Last week in wins over Riverton and Olympus she recorded a double-double in both games, including a season-high 22 points in the win over Riverton.

“Taylor is such a good player. She is our girl that we ask to do everything. Her role is a little different for each team we play. She guards every position and plays every position for us on offense. At 6-foot-3 she can do whatever needs to be done to help her team win. She has a lot of pressure on her to help lead our team as a sophomore. We count on her for so much. She is a fun player to watch. I’m glad she is on our team,” said Bountiful coach Joel Burton

Harvey was recently voted a Deseret News 5A first-team all-stater for volleyball.

Boys Swimming

Nico Morton, Judge Memorial (Sr.)

Nico Morton has been instrumental in leading Judge Memorial to back-to-back 3A wrestling state titles, and he’s poised to do it again now in his senior year.

So far this season he’s posted top three 3A times in six different events this year, including the best time in 3A in the 200 freestyle (1:50.35), 200 individual medley (1:58.10) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.39).

His 200 IM time is the third best in the entire state.

“Nico is a 2022/23 team captain. He is a great student athlete that helps with teaching younger swimmers stroke and turn development. He is also a Junior National Swimmer,” said Judge coach Chad Starks.

Morton is the defending 3A state champ in the 500 freestyle and was a state runner-up in the 200 freestyle.

Girls Swimming

Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak (So.)

Taylor Bennett played a big role in leading Lone Peak to the 6A state title a year ago as a freshman, and great things are in store again during her sophomore season.

Over a month and a half into the season, Bennett owns a top four team in the entire state in four different events this year, including the best mark in Utah in the 200 freestyle (1:57.53).

She owns the second best time in the 100 freestyle (53.90), the third best time in the 500 freestyle (5:19.38) and the fourth best time in both the 50 freestyle (25.18) and 200 individual medley (2:13.61)

“Taylor is a strong competitor. She stays very calm under pressure and can consistently execute great races. She is also very versatile which is a huge asset to helping our Lone Peak team from sprint events to distance as well as the IM,” said Lone Peak coach Celeste Tiffany.

Bennett is the defending 6A state champ in the 200 IM and and the returning runner-up in the 500 free.

Boys Wrestling

Brandon Ploehn, Stansbury (Jr.)

Brandon Ploehn is off to a great start this season as he looks to improve upon his finish at the 5A state meet last season.

A year ago, Plehn qualified in fourth place from his divisional meet, eventually winning his first match and then one more in the consolation rounds. This year he’s enjoyed a great start with a 23-3 record, including taking first place at the AK Duals two weekends ago at 132 pounds.

“Brandon was a state runner up as a freshman and has put in a lot of work to get back to the state finals this year. I really like Brandon’s work ethic and attitude on and off the mat. He is a great leader for our team,” said Stansbury coach Tyson Linnell.

As a freshman, he finished as 4A runner-up at 113 pounds, but competed against much stronger competition in the 5A tourney a year ago.

Girls Wrestling

Jessica Hacking, Farmington (Sr.)

Farmington’s Jessica Hacking was a state placer at 170 pounds last season, and already this year it’s looking like she’s poised to improve upon that success during her senior year.

Hacking owns an 11-3 record so far this season, including a first-place finish at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals and a third-place finish at the Layton Invitational.

“Jessica is a leader on our team. She is our most experienced wrestler. She works hard and brings an intensity to practice and matches. She is athletic and consistently trying to develop new and better technique. These factors make her a very potent and difficult person to wrestle,” said Farmington coach Gentry Gasser.

Last weekend at the Christmas Clash at Farmington she advanced to the quarterfinals of the stacked, prestigious tournament.

Hacking was a participating in the All-Star Duals last season at 150 pounds.

