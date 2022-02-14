Steward Health Care Week 27 high school star athletes of the week

Boys basketball

Jordan Cornell, Kanab (Jr.)

It’s been an up-and-down season for Kanab this year, but Jordan Cornell made sure Kanab is heading into the 2A state tournament on an upswing.

The junior buried eight 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 32 points in the season finale as Kanab upset San Juan 68-51

“Jordan is an exciting and fun player to coach. He loves the game of basketball and the game loves him back. We have leaned on him heavily these past few weeks as we are trying to cement our team’s identity. More than anything I’ve loved watching him progress as a leader,” said Kanab coach Jerron Glazier.

Cornell is one of the top 3-point shooters in the state as he’s averaging 3.7 3s per game, which ranks second in the entire state behind Olympus’ Dutch DowDell.

Cornell ranks fourth in 2A scoring as he’s averaging 16.7 points per game to go along with his 3.3 assists per game.

Girls basketball

Lexi Jensen, Herriman (Sr.)

Herriman has won four straight region games heading into the final week of the season and the consistent place of senior Lexi Jensen has been one of the catalysts.

The Southern Utah signee is averaging 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists, and last week eclipsed 1,000 career points as she’s now scored 1,018 in her career.

“Lexi works harder on her game than anyone I’ve ever coached. Her success is not a surprise, it comes from putting in the time every single day,” said Herriman coach Kent Smith. “Lexi leads by example of hard work team play and great teammate. Lexi does a little of everything for us. She scores the ball. She rebounds well for a guard, defends and makes plays for others. “

Jensen scored in double digits in every game during Herriman’s current winning streak and in all but four games this season.

Last year was named a Deseret News first team all-stater.

Boys swimming

Jackson Dubose, Sky View (Sr.)

Jackson Dubose was instrumental in leading Sky View to its first boys swimming state championship in school history.

In a meet Sky View won comfortably over Cedar City, Dubose had a first- and second-place finish individually and then contributed to a first-place and second-place relay team.

“Jackson is one of the most dedicated and hard-working athletes that I have ever coached. He pushes himself every day in the pool to the best of his abilities. He is also very good at asking what he can do better with his strokes and races, taking those and implementing the changes to his stroke. I know when I tell him to change something on his stroke he will,” said Sky View coach Marcus Singleton.

Dubose’s win came in the 200 individual medley as he finished with the time of 1:57.72, the only 4A swimmer to post a time under two minutes. His time ranks sixth in the entire state.

He finished second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.74.

“Not only is he strong physically, but also mentally. He is very kind and caring of others, never says anything negative about himself or others, and exemplifies the core qualities that I try and teach all of my athletes: relationships, character, and knowledge. All of these and many more make Jackson a great swimmer,” said Singleton.

Girls dwimming

Olivia Cowan, Judge Memorial (Sr.)

Olivia Cowan stood on the top podium four different times at the 3A state swim meet last week as she capped her high school career by going out in style.

Cowan won both the 50 freestyle (25.60) and 100 freestyle (56.46) and then also swam a leg in Judge’s winning 200 medley relay team and 400 freestyle relay team.

“Olivia is an even-keeled athlete who trusts the process of consistent hard work. She understands that success is built on ups and downs, and she trusts herself to deliver when it counts,” said Judge coach Sage Maaranen.

Cowan’s big point contributions for the team helped Judge captured its first state championship in a decade.

Boys wrestling

Cael Houston, Panguitch (Jr.)

Capped an outstanding season with a perfect showing at the 1A state wrestling tournament last week as Cael Houston finished as both an individual state champion and a team state champion.

“Cael Houston has always had a goal of being a state champion. This year he was able to achieve this goal with hard work, sacrifice and a great attitude. He was awarded most outstanding wrestler in addition to winning the state championship. He has been an excellent leader and is great example to the team,” said Panguitch coach Colin Marshall.

Houston went 3-0 in the 157-pound bracket with three pins in a dominant showing at the state meet at the Sevier Valley Center. He finished the season with a 38-5 record, and his performance at state helped win a third-straight state championship with a 100-plus point cushion over runner-up Altamont.

Girls wrestling

Mattee Turnbow, Mountain Crest (Fr.)

Mattee Turnbow won her only match at the 4A Division A state qualifying meet last weekend to secure her top seed for the 4A state tournament.

The freshman owns a 14-7 record in her first year competition in high school, which also includes a win at the Utah All-Star Duals last month. Earlier this season she had a runner-up finish at the MC Filly Invitational.

Turnbow will be one of the wrestlers to beat in the 105-pound weight class at the 4A state championships in Richfield this weekend.