High school drill team: Bingham Minerettes 3-peat as 6A state champions

Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Copper Hills drill team competes in the show category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Davis drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Farmington drill team competes in the show category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Corner Canyon drill team competes in the show category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Westlake drill team competes in the show category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Layton drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Farmington drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Farmington drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Layton drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Westlake drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Corner Canyon drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Pleasant Grove drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Bingham drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Herriman drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Herriman drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Fans of Bingham drill team cheer during their performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Farmington drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Farmington drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Members of Bingham drill team get ready for their performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Mia Montgomery of Davis drill team, right, hugs Jade Bangerter after their performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Layton drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Members of Farmington drill team celebrate after their performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Westlake drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Members of the Bingham drill team celebrates after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Competitors cry after the 6A drill state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Teigyn Holt, member of Herriman drill team, right, rests after her performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Fans celebrate after Mia Montgomery of the Davis drill team winning the drill down Of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Pleasant Grove drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Members of Farmington drill team rest after their performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Layton drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Copper Hills drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Competitors for the drill down category are pictured during the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Westlake drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News