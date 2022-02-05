High school drill team: Bingham Minerettes 3-peat as 6A state champions

Bingham showed off Saturday afternoon at UVU why it’s again the premier drill team program in the state.
The Minerettes dominated at Saturday’s 6A state championships, sweeping all three categories en route to a third straight state championship and the 10th in program history.
Farmington, which had won the previous two 5A state titles, finished runner-up to Bingham in all three categories and in the 6A team race on Saturday.
Davis, Layton and Copper Hills rounded out the top five teams.
- Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Copper Hills drill team competes in the show category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Davis drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Farmington drill team competes in the show category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Corner Canyon drill team competes in the show category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Westlake drill team competes in the show category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Layton drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Farmington drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Farmington drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Layton drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Westlake drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Corner Canyon drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Pleasant Grove drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Bingham drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Herriman drill team competes in the dance category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Herriman drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Fans of Bingham drill team cheer during their performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Farmington drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Farmington drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Members of Bingham drill team get ready for their performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Mia Montgomery of Davis drill team, right, hugs Jade Bangerter after their performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Layton drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Members of Farmington drill team celebrate after their performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Westlake drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Members of the Bingham drill team celebrates after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Competitors cry after the 6A drill state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Teigyn Holt, member of Herriman drill team, right, rests after her performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Fans celebrate after Mia Montgomery of the Davis drill team winning the drill down Of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Pleasant Grove drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Members of Farmington drill team rest after their performance at the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Members of the Bingham drill team celebrate after they won the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Layton drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Copper Hills drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- Competitors for the drill down category are pictured during the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Westlake drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
- The Farmington drill team competes in the military category of the 6A state championships at UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
Class 6A State Championship
At UVU
Team standings
- Bingham
- Farmington
- Davis
- Layton
- Copper HIlls
Military
- Bingham
- Farmington
- Layton
- Davis
- Copper Hills
Dance
- Bingham
- Farmington
- Davis
- Layton
- Copper Hills
Show
- Bingham
- Farmington
- Copper Hills
- Davis
- Layton
Loading comments...