Steward Health Care Week 26 high school star athletes of the week

Boys basketball

Landon Bowles, North Sanpete (Sr.)

North Sanpete is riding a four-game winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season and the strong play of Landon Bowles has been a key reason why.

The senior guard averaged 27.5 points in wins over Manti and Union last week, including recording 32 points and 12 rebounds in a huge 65-62 win over Manti.

For the season Bowles is averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals.

“Landon loves to compete and win. He continues to rise to new levels because of his work ethic and commitment to basketball. He is a huge part of his team’s success this year and he works hard every day with the goal of helping himself and his team get better,” said North Sanpete coach Bill Pollock.

With wins against Juab and Delta this week the Hawks can clinch the outright Region 14 title.

Grid View Landon Bowles, North Sanpete basketball Provided by North Sanpete

Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial basketball Provided by Judge Memorial

Geronimo Rivera, Layton wrestling Provided by Layton

Kristina Kent, Davis wrestling Provided by Davis

Jayden Hicken, Wasatch swimming Provided by Wasatch

Annie Reichner, Timpview Provided by Timpview

Girls basketball

Teya Sidberry, Judge Memorial (Sr.)

Teya Sidberry is the all-time scoring leader in state history last week as she scored 42 points in a lopsided win over Providence Hall to pass previous state record holder Julie Krommenhoek.

Sidberry’s 42 points gives her 2,386 points and counting heading into the final week of the regular season.

“Teya Sidberry is an incredible young lady. She is well deserving of this with all the work she puts in. Teya is so special in a lot of ways,” said Judge coach Josh Pike. “The one that stick out to me is she is incredibly determined in life, all I know is that this will not be the last time you hear that name. You will hear about Teya for years. I am so, so blessed that she chose me as her coach. Love that girl like she is my own.”

Sidberry, who will play for the University of Utah next season, is averaging 26.0 points, 13.2 rebounds and 6.0 steals this season for the 20-0 Bulldogs.

Earlier this season she also scored 56 points in a win over Providence Hall, which is a new single-game state scoring record.

Boys swimming

Jayden Hicken, Wasatch (Sr.)

Jayden Hicken had a great meet in his home pool last week in lead Wasatch to the convincing Region 9 title.

The senior posted his best times of the season in winning both the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke in addition to swimming the second leg in Wasatch’s runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay.

“Jayden understands that consistent work over time leads to compounding results. Jayden started his high school career not qualifying for the state meet his freshman year to now being in the conversation of setting new records. He has made the daily decisions that a moment like this requires. He has made sacrifices that many are not willing to make to achieve his goals. I am very proud of him,” said Wasatch coach Shawn Marsing.

Hicken’s time of 21.82 in the 50 free was his best of the season and the fifth fastest in the entire state, while his 100 breaststroke time of 57.51 is the second best in the entire state.

He finished second at state in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 breaststroke, and he’ll be among the favorites again at next week’s 5A state meet.

Girls swimming

Annie Reichner, Timpview (Jr.)

Junior Annie Reichner appears to be peaking at just the right time.

Last week in leading Timpview to the Region 8 championship she finished first in both of her individual events and then swam the opening leg in a pair of winning relay teams.

“Annie’s years of dedication to swimming are paying off as she continually improves and drops time in her events. She is always looking for ways to improve her stroke and actively seeks help from her coaches. As one of our team captains, she leads our team both in and out of the pool. She uses her positive influence to help others on the team dig deeper and reach their goals. We are so blessed to have her be part of our team,” said Timpview coach Jefferson McClain.

Reichner won both the 200 individual medley (2:15.10) and 100 backstroke (56.16) by a very comfortable margin over the runner-up swimmer. Reichner’s 200 IM time is a currently a nine-second improvement upon her 2:24.03 time at state last year, and ranks as the 11th best time overall in the state this year.

Her time of 57.83 in the 100 back ranks third in the state and she’ll be one of the favorites for a top three finish in that event at the 5A state meet next week.

Boys wrestling

Geronimo Rivera, Layton (Fr.)

Geronimo Rivera is having a great debut high school season and he’ll head into next week’s 6A state tournament at UVU as one of the favorites at 113 pounds.

Last week at the 6A Division B state-qualifying tournament, Rivera sailed through the 113-pound bracket, posting a 4-0 record to qualifying as a top seed. He beat Fremont’s Jason Worthley in the championship match 9-2.

For the season, Rivera owns a 29-9 record.

Rivera participated in the Utah All-Star Duals earlier this season and won his match. He’ll be one of Layton’s top contenders at next week’s 6A state tournament at UVU where the Lancers will look to compete with defending state champ Pleasant Grove.

Girls wrestling

Kristina Kent, Davis (Fr.)

Davis freshman Kristina Kent has enjoyed a great first season at the high school level with several first-place finishes throughout the season.

Last weekend at the 6A Division A state-qualifying meet she won both her matches by fall to win the 100-pound title and a top seed at next week’s 6A state tournament.

For the season, Kent owns a 31-7 record which includes wins at the Utah All-Star Duals and the FIGHT tournament at Farmington. She also had top three finishes at the Lady Hawk Rumble and Jaguar Invitational.