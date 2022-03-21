Steward Health Care Week 32 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Dallin Maxwell, Bountiful (Jr.)

After missing Bountiful’s first two games of the season, Dallin Maxwell made the most of his return to the diamond last Friday.

Maxwell blasted a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh inning as Bountiful rallied to beat Carbon 5-4. The junior shortstop also had an RBI double earlier in the game.

“I love coaching Dallin Maxwell because he works as hard as anybody I’ve ever coached in being a superior baseball student-athlete. He is an excellent student of the game of baseball and in school. Most important though he is an excellent person,” said Bountiful coach Clark Stringfellow.

As a sophomore last season Maxwell recorded eight doubles and 27 RBIs.

Softball

Jolie Mayfield, Riverton (Jr.)

Jolie Mayfield has been tearing the cover off the ball in the opening two weeks of the season for top-ranked and defending state championship Riverton.

Last week in three wins over Maple Mountain, Spanish Fork and Cyprus, she was a combined 5 for 11 with nine RBIs, two doubles and two home runs.

“Jolie is obviously very athletic and softball comes very naturally to her, but what sets her apart from others is her mental game. Jolie is very mentally strong, has a positive mindset, with outstanding leadership qualities. Jolie betters herself and those around her each and every day. Jolie’s athleticism, work ethic and leadership skills are a huge part of Riverton softball’s success this year,” said Riverton coach Katelyn Elliott, whose team now sits at 8-0 heading into the start of region play this week.

For the season, Riverton’s shortstop is batting .550 with a slugging percentage of 1.30, 21 RBIs, four home runs and a 100% fielding percentage.

Boys soccer

Jack Cook, Syracuse (Jr.)

Syracuse is off to a 3-1 start this season and the steady play of forward Jack Cook is a big reason why. He leads the team in scoring with five goals and is among the state leaders as well.

He scored Syracuse’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over defending state champion Weber last week.

“Jack is a great player for us for multiple reasons. On the field he is the type of player that controls games and is as dangerous as they come. He sees and reads the game really well and is a pure finisher. Knows when to take defenders on one v. one and how to find the back of the net,” said Syracuse coach Taylor Allen.

“Off the field Jack is all-in with the program. He is a hard worker and well respected among his teammates. They voted him a team captain as a junior for a reason. He has a really nice balance of being enjoyable to be around, always laughing or hanging out with the team and then can flip that switch and go compete at the highest level.”

Cook led Syracuse in scoring with nine goals as a defensive midfielder a year ago, but he’ll easily eclipse that number with a move higher up the field this year.

Boys lacrosse

David Wright, Mountain Ridge (Sr.)

David Wright’s goal-scoring process has been a big key for Mountain Ridge’s perfect 4-0 start to the 2022 season so far.

Wright leads his team in scoring with six goals, including six in a win over West last week.

“David Wright is an extremely valuable asset to our team. He has always been incredibly hard working and dependable. Being named varsity captain this season, David has managed to bring out the best in himself and his teammates,” said Mountain Ridge coach Trent Bangert.

Last season he recorded 52 goals and 24 assists and he’s on pace for another great season in leading the Sentinels.

“I truly believe that his commitment to the team and leadership amongst his peers, on and off the field, has been a huge part of our success. With David’s skill set and high lacrosse IQ he is a threat from anywhere on the lacrosse field. I can’t wait to see what this season and the future has in store for No. 22.”

Girls lacrosse

Sydnee Brinton, West Jordan (Sr.)

Jaguars lacrosse is off to a 4-0 start this season and it’s no secret that Sydnee Brinton has been one of the catalysts.

She’s recorded 25 goals and five assists through four games, which included finding the net a whopping eight times in last week’s victory over Box Elder.

“Sydnee is a full-field threat making her presence known from end line to end line. She has learned to use what the defense gives to drop that perfectly timed feed to a teammate or create space to exploit an empty 8. She dominates in the draw circle and can be found pressuring opponents all over the field. The best part, Sydnee is an amazing teammate,” said West Jordan coach Cliff Tomlinson.

Boys track

Dallin Thornton, Bingham (Sr.)

Two weeks into the season and Dallin Thornton has already broken the state pole vault record. The senior cleared 16’04 at the Herriman Invitational over the weekend to eclipse the previous state record of 16’03 that was set back in 2019.

Thornton won the 6A state title a year ago with a season-best vault of 16’00, and it didn’t take him long to exceed that in 2022.

While all the other vaulters topped out at a make of 14’4 at the Herriman Invite, Thornton’s first jump came at 15’10, which he cleared, and then he cleared the state record 16’04 on his first jump. He missed on three tries at 16’08.25, but it seems like an inevitability that he’ll clear that type of height later this season.

Girls track

Sydney Watson, Springville (Jr.)

One of the top hurdlers in the state, Springville junior Sydney Watson has picked up pretty much where she left off last season.

Watson won the 5A state title in the 300-meter hurdles a year ago, and in her first large meet of the season last week at Mountain View she posted the best time in the state clocking in at 46.50.

She also finished first in the 100-meter hurdles at the same meet, posting the second-best time in the state so far in 15.50. Watson finished fourth at state in that event a year ago.

“Sydney Watson is a very driven athlete who works extremely hard and loves feedback. She uses the feedback to adjust and improve daily. She does a great job motivating her teammates and leading them in warmups and drills. She is constantly thinking about what she can do to improve and how she can help her teammates do the same. We are so lucky to have her and I’m very excited to see how the rest of the season shakes out,” said Springville coach Samantha Smith.

Boys tennis

Cole Jenkins, Corner Canyon (Jr.)

The 2022 season is just getting started and Corner Canyon’s Cole Jenkins is already making a big impact for the Chargers.

In his first season competing in singles has been impressive with a strong 2-0 start to the season.

“He is a solid player and an awesome example to the rest of his team. He comes to practice and he works hard. He puts in extra time outside of practice every week,” said Corner Canyon coach Allison Rideout.

As a sophomore a year ago Jenkins competed at first doubles and along with teammate Beau Walker they finished as runner-up at the 6A state tournament.

Girls golf

Grayson Gagnon, Juan Diego (So.)

Mother Nature canceled two of Juan Diego’s first two tournaments of the season, but Grayson Gagnon most of the third when the weather cooperated.

The Juan Diego sophomore shot a 75 at Glendale Golf Course last week in impressive fashion to win the region meet.

“I have been coaching for six years, 3A and 4A, and this is the lowest score I have seen in region play,” said Juan Diego coach Jason Andersen. “I am so proud of Grayson. Her focus and determination is incredible.”

As a freshman at the 4A state meet last year Gagnon finished seventh as she shot 84 and 81 in her two rounds at Meadowbrook Golf Course. She figures to be among the top contenders in 3A this year.

