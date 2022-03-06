High school boys and girls lacrosse: Preseason coaches rankings for 6A, 5A and 4A for 2022 season

The high school boys and girls lacrosse season gets underway this week in what should be an exciting second season as a sanctioned sport by the UHSAA.

The preseason favorites in each classification in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings are Corner Canyon (6A), Park City (5A) and Green Canyon (4A) for the boys and then Skyridge (6A), Park City (5A) and Bear River (4A) for the girls.

The playoff format in 2022 will be significantly different than a year ago.

Last season, all teams were lumped into one big classification, and then based on the final RPI rankings, those teams were divided into Division A, B or C for the state tournaments.

This season, teams will compete in the playoffs in their own classification, as RPI rankings will be separate for each classification.

Deseret News boys lacrosse preseason rankings

Class 6A

Team (2021 Record)



Corner Canyon (22-0) American Fork (13-4) Mountain Ridge (15-3) Davis (13-2) Lone Peak (9-7)

Class 5A

Team (2021 Record)



Park City (17-3) Olympus (15-2) Brighton (10-9) Alta (14-6) Timpview (10-5)

Class 4A

Team (2021 Record)



Green Canyon (16-2) Juan Diego (10-3) Waterford (11-3) Sky View (10-6) Ridgeline (8-7)

Deseret News girls lacrosse preseason rankings

Class 6A

Team (2021 Record)



Skyridge (13-2) Mountain Ridge (16-2) Herriman (10-3) Corner Canyon (10-7) Davis (14-2)

Class 5A

Team (2021 Record)



Park City (17-0) Olympus (11-2) Brighton (14-2) Wasatch (10-3) Timpview (10-8)

Class 4A

Team (2021 Record)

