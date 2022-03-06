Facebook Twitter
Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 
High School Sports Sports High School Boys Lacrosse

High school boys and girls lacrosse: Preseason coaches rankings for 6A, 5A and 4A for 2022 season

James Edward By James Edward
 March 6, 2022 1:44 p.m. MST
SHARE High school boys and girls lacrosse: Preseason coaches rankings for 6A, 5A and 4A for 2022 season
merlin_2872494.jpg

The Waterford Ravens face off against the Park City Miners during the Division A girls lacrosse championship game at Layton High School in Layton on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Annie Barker, Deseret News

The high school boys and girls lacrosse season gets underway this week in what should be an exciting second season as a sanctioned sport by the UHSAA.

The preseason favorites in each classification in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings are Corner Canyon (6A), Park City (5A) and Green Canyon (4A) for the boys and then Skyridge (6A), Park City (5A) and Bear River (4A) for the girls.

The playoff format in 2022 will be significantly different than a year ago.

Last season, all teams were lumped into one big classification, and then based on the final RPI rankings, those teams were divided into Division A, B or C for the state tournaments.

This season, teams will compete in the playoffs in their own classification, as RPI rankings will be separate for each classification.

Deseret News boys lacrosse preseason rankings

Class 6A

Team (2021 Record)

  1. Corner Canyon (22-0)
  2. American Fork (13-4)
  3. Mountain Ridge (15-3)
  4. Davis (13-2)
  5. Lone Peak (9-7)

Class 5A

Team (2021 Record)

  1. Park City (17-3)
  2. Olympus (15-2)
  3. Brighton (10-9)
  4. Alta (14-6)
  5. Timpview (10-5)

Class 4A

Team (2021 Record)

  1. Green Canyon (16-2)
  2. Juan Diego (10-3)
  3. Waterford (11-3)
  4. Sky View (10-6)
  5. Ridgeline (8-7)

Deseret News girls lacrosse preseason rankings

Class 6A

Team (2021 Record)

  1. Skyridge (13-2)
  2. Mountain Ridge (16-2)
  3. Herriman (10-3)
  4. Corner Canyon (10-7)
  5. Davis (14-2)

Class 5A

Team (2021 Record)

  1. Park City (17-0)
  2. Olympus (11-2)
  3. Brighton (14-2)
  4. Wasatch (10-3)
  5. Timpview (10-8)

Class 4A

Team (2021 Record)

  1. Bear River (13-1)
  2. Waterford (13-3)
  3. Juan Diego (5-5)
  4. Ridgeline (7-4)
  5. Mountain Crest (7-7)

Next Up In Sports
Utah women’s basketball team vows return to Pac-12 title game after blowout loss to No. 2 Stanford
Instant analysis: Bojan Bogdanovic breaks franchise record as Jazz beat Thunder
3 keys to Stanford’s 73-48 Pac-12 women’s basketball championship win over Utah
Mark Pope makes his case for BYU getting into the NCAA Tournament
‘We have something to prove’: Top-seeded BYU women are motivated to win West Coast Conference Tournament title
High school boys basketball: Olympus survives Woods Cross’ upset bid to claim 5A state championship