Steward Health Care Week 38 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Maddux Madsen, Lehi (Sr.)

An all-state football player the past couple seasons at American Fork, Maddux Madsen transferred to Lehi for his senior baseball season and not surprisingly he’s tearing it up for the Pioneers.

Over the past two weeks Madsen is batting .632 with 12 hits, two home runs and 15 RBIs, while on the mound he’s pitched seven innings with a 0.00 ERA.

For the season he’s batting .436 with 32 RBIs, four home runs, seven doubles and three triples for the Pioneers as they own a 20-4 record heading into the final week of the regular season.

“It’s been awesome having Maddog on our team this year. He brings leadership, experience and the winning mentality. He’s a great athlete but a better teammate and elevates everyone around him. He’s a great QB but just as good on the baseball field,” said Lehi coach Jason Ingersoll.

Softball

Manaia Fonoti, West (Sr.)

West is in the midst of a 15-game winning streak, and the outstanding play of Manaia Fonoti has been a big reason why.

The senior shortstop is batting a whopping .647 with 13 doubles, five triple, five home runs and 26 RBIs. She’s also stolen 23 bases on 24 attempts.

“Manaia brings a different energy to the field, a confidence that pushes her team to go all in, no matter the opponent. She believes in her teammates and will put forth her best effort to help them achieve their goals,” said West coach Sharee McBraun.

Assistant coach Laina Su’esu’e added that Fonoti has shown great leadership all season by putting others before herself and always stays focused.

Last week, in four region wins for the Panthers, Fonoti went 10 for 13 with a home run, a triple, four doubles and 10 RBIs.

Boys soccer

Peter Butterfield, Crimson Cliffs (Sr.)

With Peter Butterfield anchoring the defense, Crimson Cliffs won the Region 10 title and earned the top RPI seed heading into the 4A state tournament which begins this week.

The center back is a team captain and a big reason why the Mustangs only conceded six goals throughout the regular season.

Butterfield also recorded three goals and two assists this season for Crimson Cliffs.

“He steps up and leads at crucial times in games,” said Crimson Cliffs coach Isaac Klingonsmith.

Butterfield has been a three-year varsity starter and maintains a 3.6 GPA.

Boys lacrosse

Lucas Abbott, Copper Hills (Jr.)

Copper Hills versatile junior Lucas Abbott has played a key role in a successful season so far for the Grizzlies.

Abbott leads the Grizzlies with 29 goals and 14 assists this season, including a season-high five goals in an 18-10 win over West Jordan last week.

“Lucas is a versatile player that can play as both a middie and attack. He has the ability to create his own shot as well as create offense for teammates. He has made the switch from middie to attack this year with relative ease and continues to find ways to improve every day. He brings energy to our offense,” said Copper Hills coach Shawn Lovell.

Earlier in the week Abbot scored three goals in a narrow loss for Copper Hills against a very strong Mountain Ridge team.

Girls lacrosse

Brooklyn Suttlemyre, Syracuse (Sr.)

Syracuse is right in the thick of the Region 1 race heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, and senior Brooklyn Suttlemyre has been one of the catalysts.

The Southern Virginia signee has recorded 89 goals and 17 assists this season, including an eight-goal, two-assist outburst at Clearfield last week in a 16-2 win. Earlier in the week she recorded six goals in a narrow loss to Davis.

“Brooklyn does all the little things. She orchestrates the offense, takes the draw once in a while, and leads our team in ground balls, goals and assists. But most importantly she controls the ball and I trust her to make the right decision,” said Syracuse coach Adam Suttlemyre. “Brooklyn isn’t just a good lacrosse player, she’s an amazing kid. Her work ethic, determination, attitude and being coachable are what make Brooklyn so deserving of this recognition. “

Boys track

Tyler Poole, Layton (Jr.)

Layton junior Tyler Poole competed in two meets last week and had tremendous success in both, including setting a new top mark in Utah this spring.

At the Woods Cross Invitational early last week, Poole won the shot put and discus. His throw of 181’06.50 in the discus is the best throw in the entire state this spring, while his shot put toss of 54’01.50 ranks seventh.

On the weekend at the Davis Invitational, Poole won the discus competition again this time with a throw of 171’00 and then he finished third in the shot put with a distance of 53’11.50.

Girls track

Marci Richins, North Summit (Sr.)

Senior Marci Richins had another great day on the track last week in leading North Summit to the victory on its own track in the North Summit Invitational.

Richins, who was the Deseret News 2A volleyball player of the year last fall, won the 100 and 200 meters at the North Summit Invite and then also anchored her team’s 4 x 400 winning relay team.

Richins is the defending 2A state champion in the 200 and 400 meters and was the state runner up in the 100 meters last season.

Boys tennis

Bjorn Mauritsen, St. Joseph (Sr.)

In his first year participating in tennis in Utah after moving from New Mexico, senior Bjorn Mauritsen has made a big impact at St. Joseph High School.

In addition to participating in basketball and theatre, Mauritsen is a standout on the boys tennis team and holds a 4.0 GPA.

Mauritsen started the season with a 2-1 record in first singles for the Jayhawks. Last year in New Mexico he participated in singles and doubles.

Girls golf

Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury (So.)

Ranee Tormondsen’s focus on the golf course has been second to none throughout the Region 7 season this year.

Tormondsen won Region 7 medalist this season with an 83.8 average. Her low for the season was an 80, which she posted twice this season.

She had to miss the final region match of the season after a bike accident the night before, but her coach Jeremy Alverson said she’s already hitting range balls and will be ready for the 5A state tournament next week.

“One of the keys to Randee’s success is her consistency. She is consistently working on the driving range, putting green, or playing courses in advance to prepare for our region tournaments. She is a cerebral golfer who excels at course management and thinking her way through each round she plays,” said Alverson. “She has a positive attitude and loves golf. Her competitive drive to get better all season influenced the other players in our program and paid off with her earning the Region 7 medalist award.”

