Can Tony Finau win for the second week in a row?

As has been told many times, Utahn Tony Finau had won just two PGA Tour tournaments in his career entering last week despite being a consistent contender in majors over the years.

Now, Finau is right on the doorstep of winning two weeks in a row and thus doubling his career victory total.

Following his victory last week in the 3M Open in Minnesota, Finau is tied for the lead at -21 with Taylor Pendrith heading into Sunday’s final round of this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

With a win, Finau would become the first PGA Tour player since Brendon Todd in 2019 to win in back-to-back weeks during the FedExCup Regular Season.

Finau trailed Pendrith by one shot heading into Saturday’s third round but shot a 65, while Pendrith shot a 66.

Finau and Pendrith have been neck-and-neck essentially the entire tournament, as both came out of the gates Thursday by shooting a blistering 64 on the Par 72 Detroit Golf Club course.

In Friday’s second round, the scores were reversed from Saturday, as Pendrith shot a 65 and Finau a 66.

Finau has been bogey-free the entire tournament to this point — the only player in the field with that distinction — with 21 birdies, while Pendrith has 25 birdies but four bogeys.

On Saturday, Finau shot -4 on the front nine before finishing the back nine in -3.

Finau and Pendrith will tee off their final round on Sunday at 12 p.m. MT.