Can Tony Finau win for the second week in a row?

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Tony Finau acknowledges applause from the gallery after his win in the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club in Blaine, Minn., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr, Associated Press

As has been told many times, Utahn Tony Finau had won just two PGA Tour tournaments in his career entering last week despite being a consistent contender in majors over the years.

Now, Finau is right on the doorstep of winning two weeks in a row and thus doubling his career victory total.

Following his victory last week in the 3M Open in Minnesota, Finau is tied for the lead at -21 with Taylor Pendrith heading into Sunday’s final round of this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

With a win, Finau would become the first PGA Tour player since Brendon Todd in 2019 to win in back-to-back weeks during the FedExCup Regular Season.

Finau trailed Pendrith by one shot heading into Saturday’s third round but shot a 65, while Pendrith shot a 66.

Finau and Pendrith have been neck-and-neck essentially the entire tournament, as both came out of the gates Thursday by shooting a blistering 64 on the Par 72 Detroit Golf Club course.

In Friday’s second round, the scores were reversed from Saturday, as Pendrith shot a 65 and Finau a 66.

Finau has been bogey-free the entire tournament to this point — the only player in the field with that distinction — with 21 birdies, while Pendrith has 25 birdies but four bogeys.

On Saturday, Finau shot -4 on the front nine before finishing the back nine in -3.

Finau and Pendrith will tee off their final round on Sunday at 12 p.m. MT.

