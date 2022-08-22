Steward Health Care Week 2 high school star athletes of the week

Football

Cale Burrows, American Fork (So.)

Defensive players dream of scoring a touchdown, and American Fork sophomore Cale Burrows has already done it twice this season.

A week after scoring American Fork’s first touchdown of the season on a pick-six against Roy in Week 1, Burrows did so again last week against Weber returning a second-quarter interception 32 yards in the 48-22 victory.

“He is a great leader and someone who shows up each day with a smile on his face, ready to work hard and get better. His enthusiasm and energy is infectious,” said American Fork coach Aaron Behm.

Last week against Weber the linebacker finished with four tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

The week before he finished with one tackle to go along with his interception in a game where American Fork’s first team defense wasn’t on the field for very long.

Girls soccer

Kenadee Thomas, Northridge (Sr.)

Kenadee Thomas is in great form early this season for the Knights, and it’s been the product of tremendous offseason commitment according to coach Thomas Zarate.

“She put in some serious work this offseason and has become a real goal-scoring threat that other teams have to watch out for. Her ability on the ball and shooting are two things that she has worked hard to develop. Those together have given her the weapons to be a real danger to the opposition,” said Zarate.

Thomas has recorded four goals and three assists this preseason, including the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over rival Layton.

Last season Thomas scored three goals for Northridge, but she’s brought a different mentality to the game this year.

“As long as Kenadee keeps scoring and assisting, we will win games. But I cannot express enough the countless hours and hard work she dedicated to getting better this offseason. She’s an example to her teammates and coaches of what one can do if they work hard enough and her contributions to the team this year will prove it,” said Zarate.

Volleyball

Anna Jenson, Desert Hills (Sr.)

Desert Hills is off to a perfect 3-0 start this preseason, and senior Anna Jensen has played a big part in that early success.

In wins over North Sanpete, Spanish Fork and Payson last week, Jensen had a hitting efficiency of .347 with 21 kills. She added 26 digs and had a serve receive rating of 2.06.

“Anna is a very powerful outside hitter that can put the ball away. She has the ability to mix her power and her touch to score when her team needs her. She is also an outstanding senior leader. She sets the tone in practice and in matches with her effort and positive energy. She is a great player and a great leader that our younger players look to as an example,” said Desert Hills coach Craig Allred.

Last season Jenson was named a Deseret News third team all-stater on a team loaded with senior leaders for the Thunder. This year she is one of those leaders that the team will build around this season.

Girls cross-country

Sarah Dye, Weber (Jr.)

Weber’s Sarah Dye outkicked the competition for her first win of the season last weekend at the Freber Classic at Fremont High School.

Dye finished with a time of 18:45.86 to finish nearly five seconds better than the runner-up finisher from Ogden. Dye’s on the 3-mile course was a new personal best.

“Three words that describe Sarah are energy, spirit and ambition. Every day she comes to practice with energy to do her best. Her spirit is determined which describes her characteristic will to succeed. Her ambition is contagious! She always has a well thought out purpose on how she is going to race and compete in practice,” said Weber coach Ben VanBeekum.

Dye placed ninth at the Region 1 meet a year ago and 18th at the 6A state meet. She’s a good bet to improve on both of those with an extra year under her belt.

Boys cross-country

Chris Henry, Park City (Sr.)

Chris Henry opened the season with a strong showing in the Park City Twilight meet last week at the Quinn’s Junction fields. In a race that featured runners from 14 schools, Henry distanced himself from them all with a great time of 15:21.1 to edge out the runner-up finisher from Olympus.

“Chris has worked hard to become the runner he is today. He has the attributes of all great athletes: dedication, work ethic and passion. But more importantly, he has become a true team leader this year. In doing so, he has vaulted himself into the upper echelon of runners in the state,” said Park City coach Steve Cuttitta.

Henry finished 20th at the 5A state meet a year ago, but if his early-season results are any indicator, he is trending upward toward a possible top 10 finish later this season.

Girls tennis

Mazie Purser, Corner Canyon (Sr.)

Mazie Purser exemplifies the power of perseverance. After missing out on making the Corner Canyon tennis team her first year, she wasn’t deterred and has been a key member of the team ever since.

“Mazie is a testament to what hard work and dedication can do for any athlete. She didn’t make the team as a freshman and worked so hard, on her own, at the courts hitting and serving that she made the team easily the next year. Now as a senior she is one of our strongest players. She is a versatile player and can play singles and doubles. We are amazed at what she has been able to with her game,” said Corner Canyon coach Allison Rideout.

Purser has played a mix of singles and doubles this season with a combined 4-4 record in all three positions, with her best success coming at third singles where she owns a 3-0 record.

Boys golf

David Liechty, Layton (Sr.)

With the way David Liechty is golfing early this high school season, his hat certainly needs to be tossed in the ring among the other top 6A contenders this season.

Through four Region 1 matches this season Liechty is averaging 67.5, shooting in the 60s in every round.

He’s shot 67s at Lakeside, The Barn and Remuda and then a 69 at Davis Park.

“David is such a great golfer because he puts in the work to be successful. He never gets rattled on the course and no situation is too big for him. He’s a great teammate and a dream to coach,” said Layton coach Dave Hopkins.

Last season Liechty was the Region 1 medalist with an average of 70.7. He had a relatively disappointing 6A state tournament finishing tied for 22nd with a two-day 149 score, but based on his early success this fall he’ll be a threat to crack the top 10.

Baseball

Colton Beal, Altamont (So.)

Altamont went a perfect 3-0 last week and sophomore shortstop Colton Beal played a big role in that success.

In wins over Pinnacle, Manila and ICS last week, Beal went 4 for 8 at the plate with a double and eight RBIs. He also earned the win against Manila as he struck out five in five innings, only allowing three runs.

“Colton is an outstanding young man. He comes out every day ready to do whatever is asked of him to help the team. He loves the game of baseball and is a great leader for our team,” said Altamont coach Chaz Fisher.

For the season, Beal is batting .545 with 14 RBIs. On the mound he has a 3.36 ERA with 21 strikeouts.

