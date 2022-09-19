Steward Health Care Week 6 high school star athletes of the week

Football

Ricky Mamone, Granger (Sr.)

Granger has started region play with two straight wins and the steady play of quarterback Ricky Mamone has been the catalyst.

In last week’s 52-10 win over Taylorsville, Mamone completed 12 of 17 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 79 more yards and two TDs. He also recorded two tackles on defense.

“Ricky Mamone plays QB, RB, WR, DB and on all special teams units. He’s the ultimate competitor, a warrior who is willing to die for his teammates. Gives everything he has every single play all game long,” said Granger coach Pala Vaituu. “Great humble leader who strives for greatness at home, workouts, classroom and in the games.”

For the season Mamone has passed for six touchdowns and rushed for five more.

Girls Soccer

Megan Landward, Stansbury (Sr.)

Stansbury sits at a perfect 8-0 in region play and Megan Landward has been the defensive engine in the midfield that has helped make it all possible.

“Megan has been a workhorse for the Stallions this year in the midfield, she does the little things that don’t show up in the box score, winning 50/50 balls, covering opposing team’s best players, and distributing the ball to our attacking mids and forwards,” said Stansbury coach Spencer Call. “She’s a captain and exemplifies humble leadership.”

Thanks in large part to Landward’s efforts, Stansbury has outscored its opponents 49-7 this season and 41-2 in region play.

Volleyball

Paige Felder, Parowan (So.)

Parowan won six games in Wendover over the weekend to improve to 14-0 on the season, and sophomore Paige Felder continues to play a big role in Parowan’s success.

So far this season Felder is hitting .304 with 178 kills and 34 aces.

“In addition to being a huge offensive threat, Paige is a six row player and a captain of our team. She has a fierce competitive spirit which fuels our team. Her passion for the game is contagious not only amongst the team, but in our small community as well. Not only does Paige perform on the court, but she is also an outstanding student and beloved by her peers,” said Parowan coach Macey Yardley.

In the win over Manila in the championship game of the Wendover tournament Felder recorded six kills and seven digs.

Girls Cross Country

Shelby Jensen, Westlake (Sr.)

Shelby Jensen turned in one of her best performances of the season at the Border Wars in Taylorsville last weekend. The Westlake senior finished first against a deep field of runners posting a time of 18:15.48. She finished over nine seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher from Bonneville.

“What sets Shelby apart as an athlete is her drive and competitive spirit. Though she has a lot of fun running, she is also very focused. She channels that intensity onto the course, never wanting to finish a race without giving it her all. Her success, ultimately, is a result of that ferocity and her work ethic,” said Westlake coach Chad Durham.

Jensen finished sixth at last year’s 6A state meet and will be a contender for a top five finish once again this season.

Boys Cross Country

Josh Rust, North Summit (Sr.)

Josh Rust turned in a great performance last week to finish first at the North Summit Invitational.

The senior finished first with a time of 17:05.7, nearly 14 seconds faster than Millard’s Michael Ralphs, the defending 2A state championship

“Josh has been working so hard this year. It is his senior year and he would like to finish with his personal best and of course be a strength to the team. Josh is always thinking of how he can help his teammates get stronger,” said North Summit coach Dave Peck. “He will pace them and encourage them during these intervals we run. Josh will take the time to get to know his teammates and find ways to help them be a part of the team. Josh is one of the top runners that I have coached. We are excited to see what he can accomplish in the weeks to come.”

Rust finished sixth at last year’s 2A state tournament and will be looking to improve upon that performance this year.

Girls Tennis

Emma Romney, Skyline (Sr.)

Emma Romney has been a key part of Skyline’s success this year as competes in her final season with the Eagles.

“She is such a strong player for Skyline because she represents what we’re all about—fairness, strong competition and hard work. We are grateful for her effort she puts into every practice, how she builds up her teammates, and how she fights her hardest in every match,” said Skyline coach Jennifer Soulier.

A few weeks ago, Romney won a three-hour, three-set marathon of a match in 100-degree heat that went to a third-set tiebreaker.

Boys Golf

Jared Boyer, Springville (Sr.)

With less than two weeks left in the high school golf regular season, Springville senior Jared Boyer continues to zero in on claiming Region 9 medalist.

Last week in a match at Canyon Hills Golf Course Boyer shot a 67 to maintain his 1.5 shot lead over Spanish Fork’s Jackson Rhees in the quest for the region title. Through six matches, Boyer is averaging a 70 for the Red Devils.

“Jared is a mature golfer who understands his game. He plays to his strengths and blocks out all outside distractions. Jared’s intelligence on the course has resulted in his success this season,” said Springville coach Jake Jacobus.

Baseball

Shae Miller, Panguitch (Sr.)

Shae Miller had a huge week last week in leading Panguitch to a big victory over region rival Piute.

He threw seven innings of shutout baseball to lead the Bobcats to the 5-0 victory as he struck out four and also only allowed three hits. For the season Miller has a 2.33 ERA.

At the plate in the win over Piute, he went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

