Deseret News Week 21 high school star athletes of the week

Boys Basketball

Kevin Doe, East (Sr.)

Senior Kevin Doe is a versatile player who’s done a bit of everything this season in leading East to a 7-3 record so far.

Doe is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals as he leads his team in all four statistical categories.

“Kevin is also a terrific citizen in the East community as well as a very good teammate and student. Currently in his 4th year at the school, Kevin carries a 3.77 cumulative GPA,” said East assistant coach Dan DelPorto. “Kevin is definitely one of the best all-around athletes, players, students and people we have ever coached.”

He’s recorded a double-double in three games this season (Skyline, Hillcrest and Granger).

Doe was also a state champion on the track last spring as he won the 100 and 200 meters.

Girls Basketball

Ellie Taylor, Copper Hills (Jr.)

Copper Hills picked up a big win over Fremont last week, and the strong play of Ellie Taylor was a big reason why. The junior recorded 22 points, four rebounds and six blocks as the Grizzlies prevailed 46-45 to improve to 10-3 on the season.

“Ellie is a difficult matchup for a lot of teams. She has a lot of length on the defensive end that makes it tough on her opponents. She has great timing and instincts defensively. Offensively, she can shoot outside, drive and get to the line,” said Copper Hills coach Jake Timpson. “She’s improved every year since she came in as a freshman and has become more efficient. She’s adjusted her game to get more of her teammates involved since defenses have zeroed in on her. She’s a great girl who works hard and we love having her in our program.”

For the season, Taylor is averaging 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.2 blocks and 1.6 assists.

The Grizzlies dive into region play this week when they host rival Bingham.

1 of 6 2 of 6 3 of 6 4 of 6 5 of 6 6 of 6

Boys Swimming

Sean Honey, Timpview (Sr.)

Whatever event Timpview senior Sean Honey has swam this season, he’s thrived.

Through the first two months of the 2022-23 high school swim season, in six of the seven individual events Honey’s participated, he’s posted a top-four time in the entire state. And the one outside of the top four, the 100 breaststroke, he’s still ranked 11th.

He’s been at his best this season in the freestyle, as he owns the best time in Utah in the 100 free (46.79), 200 free (1:42.61) and 500 free (4:40.15).

“Sean is a phenomenal athlete and thrives in high pressure situations. Every single race and every single practice, Sean always gives 100%. He motivates everyone to compete at a high level, and I couldn’t ask for a better young man to be one of the leaders of this team,” said Timpview coach Braden Tiffany.

His 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley rank second, while his 50 free is third and 100 backstroke is fourth.

Girls Swimming

Navie Powell, Ridgeline (Sr.)

A year after play a key role in leading Ridgeline to the 4A state title a year ago, Powell is at it again this season.

With a little over a month left in the season, Powell ranks first in 4A in the 200 freestyle (2:02.11) and 200 individual medley (2:18.99), and then second in the 100 free and 100 backstroke.

“Navie Powell has been such a pleasure to coach. I have known her for over six years, she has progressed from a good young age group athlete to formidable and explosive high school athlete. She trains hard every day, she is committed to our weightlifting program and she gets better and better each year. I am continually impressed by her work ethic and how hard she fights to get better in every way,” said Sky View coach Taryn McEuen.

Powell’s time in the 200 free ranks 12th in the entire state so far this season.

“She is an incredible athlete and I have been so lucky to work with her and blessed to know her. Navie finds a way to get to that next level over and over again to achieve her goals. She studies the sport and puts in extra time to understand the mechanics of swimming and has the mental toughness it takes to compete at a high level,” said McEuen.

Boys Wrestling

Cash Henderson, Woods Cross (Jr.)

Woods Cross’ Cash Henderson will be one of the featured wrestlers to watch at the Utah All-Star Duals this Tuesday at UVU.

The junior heads into the match with a 19-1 record, with that one loss coming in the finals of 215-pound bracket at the prestigious Walsh Iron Man tournament in Ohio back in December. He beat the top seed in the semifinals to advance to the finals.

“He is the perfect example of how focusing on the basics will make you a fantastic wrestler. He doesn’t do anything particularly flashy, but his base fundamental technique is something to be admired,” said Woods Cross coach Zak Erickson.

“He also makes team success a priority. Bonus points are essential for team success in wrestling and pins get you the biggest bonus. Cash is always hunting to get the pin and help score as many team points as possible, this can be surprisingly rare for some wrestlers of his caliber. As a teammate Cash is always there to help keep things light. Wrestling is a demanding sport and the season is a grind. Cash has an infectiously joyous personality that helps make even the hardest days a little easier.”

Henderson won the 5A state title at 215 pounds as a sophomore last year, and then this past season in football was named a second team all-state middle linebacker.

Girls Wrestling

Abigail Trayhorn, Bear River (Sr.)

A state runner-up a year ago, Bear River senior Abigail Trayhorn is working hard this season to end her high school career on the top podium.

The 140-pound wrestler has a couple of tournament wins under her belt already this season and will be participating in the Utah All-Star Duals this week at UVU.

“Abigail is a hard worker and is a student of the sport. She wants to learn and get better each and every day. She is a leader and a friend to our entire team. Currently she has won the L.I.T tournament and went undefeated at the Bear River Duals. Abigail wants to go on and wrestle in college,” said Bear River coach Jason Bingham.

For the season, Tayhorn owns a 15-1 record and also had a strong showing at the Reno Tournament of Champions with a third-place finish.

