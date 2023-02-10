High school girls basketball: Springville continues season-long dominance with convincing 60-37 win over Wasatch

The Springville Red Devils continued their season long dominance with a convincing 60-37 win over the Wasatch Wasps.

The Red Devils controlled the pace early with a suffocating switch defense and pushing the ball after rebounds and steals.

The hustle paid off quickly for the Red Devils who, despite a significant size disadvantage, found themselves with a 15-0 lead late into the first quarter.

“We’re undersized every game, it’s no secret. We just don’t have size, but I think our girls this year and, in the past, have really bought into the little things like working early, helping when you need to help, and really it can come down to that,” said Springville coach Holli Averett.

“The guards bring in that pressure also, setting that team type of defense where the guards bring the pressure, the posts are working early, and ready to help off-ball if needed.

It all just kind of fits together to throw them off and keeps them out of their rhythm enough to where we can find success.”

During the 15-0 run Wasatch’s Emilia Brown entered the game and immediately ended the scoring drought with two quick baseline jump shots before the end of the first quarter.

Following Brown’s buckets, the Wasps finally found a decent offensive groove in the second quarter and made it a single digit game with a halftime score of 29-20.

However, the success didn’t continue in the second half for Wasatch as Springville continued its heavy defensive pressure.

While all the players of Springville played a tough defensive game, the Red Devils’ Ellie Esplin locked down the point of attack defense and was a major issue for the Wasatch offense.

“We have a saying on our team ‘forget yourself’ so we’re always looking for those extra passes to get the ball moving which opens up more shots for each other. We also focus on our defense which helps our offense out,” said Esplin.

Esplin had a terrific two-way game. She put up a team high 17 points with three 3-pointers to go alongside her strong defensive performance.

Springville gave Wasatch all it could handle and improved its record to 18-2 on the season while also keeping its undefeated in-region record.

Currently, Springville sits second overall in the state 5A rankings, only behind Bountiful.

However, the message from Springville is clear. The Red Devils want their back-to-back state championship. While having their goal in mind, Springville is making sure to not get ahead of itself.

“We’re going one day at a time. Our goal and our mindset is to get better every day,” said Averett.

“So, whether it be practice or a game our focus is on ourselves to make sure we are taking strides every day. So that’s our mindset ‘I have to improve everyday’ whether it is talking on defense, making sure we’re sharp off ball, or offensively being sharp. You can’t overlook anyone so it’s all about just taking it one day at a time.”

Springville has had only two losses in its impressive season, one of which to the top ranked Bountiful RedHawks.

The Red Devils know they will likely have to go through the RedHawks in a potential championship run.

“We played Bountiful in the preseason which we lost, and it was a tough loss,” said Esplin.

“They’re definitely on our minds and we’re preparing for them. Obviously, we’re preparing for everyone, but they have been on our mind, and they have a height advantage on us so we’re just looking for ways to use our speed and quickness to our advantage.”