Deseret News Week 27 high school star athletes of the week

Boys Basketball

Dutch Dowell, Olympus (Jr.)

Defending 5A state champion Olympus secured the No. 1 RPI seed for this year’s state tournament which gets underway this week, and the consistent play of junior standout Dutch DowDell has been one of the keys.

He ranks fourth in the entire state averaging 24.0 points to go along with his 5.5 rebounds per game.

“Dutch works very hard on his game everyday. Always trying to get better. He has a great attitude and is an awesome teammate,” said Olympus coach Matt Barnes.

In the final two game sof the regular season last week, DowDell scored 32 points in an 84-59 win over Highland and three nights later scored 24 in an 83-67 win over Murray.

He finished the season making 74 3-pointers, second in 5A.

Girls Basketball

Madi Orth, Carbon (Jr.)

Carbon opened the 3A playoffs last weekend with a 62-48 win over Summit Academy, and the consistent play of Madi Orth was once again the catalyst.

The junior led the fourth-seeded Dinos with 18 points and 12 rebounds

“Madi Orth is consistently a key contributor on our team. She works hard on both ends of the court and is a team player,” said Carbon coach Cami Carlson.

Orth ranks in the top 20 in scoring in 3A averaging 12.8 ppg. She’ll look to continue her strong second half of the season this Thursday in Cedar City when the Dinos fifth No. 12 seed Delta.

Boys Swimming

Nate Moir, Skyridge (Jr.)

When Nate Moir touched the wall ahead of Skyridge teammate Wade Ogden in the 100 breaststroke final at the 6A state tournament last week, he was as surprised as anyone.

He qualified with the fourth-fastest time in the preliminaries, but picked the perfect time to post his best race of the season in capturing the coveted individual state title. Moir was also instrumental in leading two Skyridge relay teams to a first-place finish as the Falcons captured the 6A team title, their first in school history.

“I’m on top of the world man. I couldn’t be happier. It’s been an incredible meet this whole weekend has been just amazing,” said Moir.

He also finished second in the 500 freestyle.

“He’s one of our team leaders,” said Skyridge coach Matt Cox. “He is always on the edge of the pool, cheering for everybody. He cares more about the team than he does himself. I think today things finally clicked for him.”

Girls Swimming

Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak (Jr.)

Lone Peak’s Haylee Tiffany had as good a 6A state tournament last weekend at BYU as one could hope for.

The junior won each of her two individual events (100 and 200 freestyle) and then also swam a leg in in Lone Peak’s 200 and 400 frestyle relay teams that each set new 6A records.

She was named the 6A swimmer of the year after after the meet after leading Lone Peak to a third-straight team title.

“This year has been remarkable for her. Because she’s always had it in her, she’s always been a really good swimmer, but this year there was a shift in her mindset that I know who I am, I know my skill set and now I have to execute me, and it doesn’t matter what my name is. It’s really been an incredible shift,” said Lone Peak coach Celeste Tiffany.

She finished the season with the second-fastest 100 free time in the entire state (51.83) and the third-fastest 200 free time (1:53.61).

Boys Wrestling

Kael Bennie, Layton (Sr.)

Layton’s Kael Bennie picked at the perfect time this season and ended his career as a 6A state champions, both individually and as a team.

Bennie won the 190-pound weight class at the 6A state tournament last week, winning his first three matches by fall and then beating Lone Peak’s Cayaen Smith in the finals, 5-1. He had lost Smith earlier in the month at the 6A divisional tournament.

“The thing that I love about Kael is his resilience. He’ll take a loss and we’ll go back, we’ll go to work, we’ll figure it out,” said Layton coach Adam Fager.

Bennie finished the season with a 44-9 record and two-time state championship after winning the 165-pound state title in 2022.

Girls Wrestling

Emma Carri, Uintah (Sr.)

Put the finishing touches on a dominant senior season during the 5A state tournament last weekend.

Uintah’s Emma Carri won three of her four matches with a first-period fall, and the other a 9-2 decision, en route to capturing the 145-pound state title. She finished the season with a 44-1 record, and was also one of three individual state champs for Uintah during its march to the 5A state title.

“I’m feeling excited, me and my team worked hard all season to arrive here,” said Carri after the match. “It’s sad because I’m an exchange student and I came here without anything; a lot of people helped me, and I really don’t want the season to end. I’m so happy for this victory and for my team.”

Carri is an exchange student from Italy and has wrestled in Italy since she was six. She’s wrestled at the national level in Italy on many occasions.

