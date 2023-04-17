Deseret News Week 35 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Trey Jacobsen, Canyon View (Sr.)

Canyon View is enjoying a strong season so far with a 13-6 record, and senior Trey Jacobsen has been a key cog throughout.

Jacobsen is third on the team with a .397 batting average to go along with his eight doubles and 17 RBIs. He has a .494 on-base percentage.

“Trey has been a two-year starter for us. Not only is he a real good player, but he leads by example by never being out worked, being a great leader and always being a great teammate,” coach Justin Keyes said.

Softball

Eva Stoddard, Bountiful (Sr.)

Bountiful senior Eva Stoddard had a week to remember last week.

She recorded wins in the circle against both Viewmont and Alta, and 27 of the 30 outs she recorded were strikeouts.

In a 10-1 win over Viewmont, 18 of the 21 outs she recorded were strikeouts. Two days later Bountiful rolled past Alta 19-0 with Stoddard in the circle. Of the nine outs, seven were strikeouts.

For the season, Stoddard is 5-2 on to go along with her three home runs, five doubles and 13 RBIs.

Last season Stoddard finished with a 14-5 record, a 2.11 ERA and 172 strikeouts. She also recorded 39 RBIs at the plate.

Boys soccer

Gage Lewis, Desert Hills (Sr.)

With eight goals and seven assists, senior Gage Lewis has enjoyed an outstanding senior season in leading Desert Hills to a 9-2 record.

“He leads the 4A in goals scored and is second in assists. However most impressively are the things he is doing behind the scenes to lead his team and encourage them through his leadership skills and desire to help his teammates become the best they can be,” said Desert Hills coach Benji Nelson about his three-year starter.

Roughly a year ago Lewis broke his tibia and fibula in a soccer game, but he worked extremely hard to get back in time for his senior season, and Nelson said that determination has made him a better player both on and off the field.

Boys lacrosse

Ethan Hartsfield, Olympus (Sr.)

Senior middie Ethan Hartsfield was at the heart of Olympus’ big win over juggernaut Corner Canyon last week.

He recorded three goals and three assists to lead the way for the Titans in the 14-7 win. For the season he leads Olympus with 32 goals and 18 assists. He’s also recorded 36 ground balls and nine caused turnovers.

“Ethan has been our Swiss Army knife all year. He exemplifies all of our core values and embodies what it means to be a Titans lacrosse player. ‘E’ does it all as a scorer and assisting his teammates. As a captain of the team he’s led by example both on and off the field and continues to drive us forward,” said Olympus coach Nick Merrell.

Girls lacrosse

Olivia Prosper, Juan Diego (So.)

Juan Diego is off to a 5-1 start this season, and a big reason for all the success is sophomore Olivia Prosper.

Prosper has scored 48 goals with an 80% shooting percentage to go along with her 13 assists.

“Olivia has a deep knowledge and experience of girls lacrosse that she is constantly sharing with the team. She has excelled at not only leading by example through her incredible skills, but also by educating the newer players and taking them under her wing. This is allowing our team to grow and adapt during a time of tremendous change after the graduation of 14 seniors last year. Additionally, she is a kindhearted friend to her teammates and is valued as such,” said Juan Diego coach Shaun Judd.

Prosper also has recorded 20 ground balls this season and seven caused turnovers.

Boys track and field

Smith Snowden, Skyridge (Sr.)

Last year’s Mr. Football recipient, Smith Snowden has been showing off his athleticism on the track this spring.

Over halfway throughout the spring track season, Snowden owns the fastest 100-meter time in the state (11.69) and the second fastest 200-meter time (21.97), both of which he turned in at the Utah County Invitational last Saturday at Cedar Valley High School.

“We all know Smith as a great athlete, but he is a great person too. He is extremely humble, kind, very coachable and a great example to his teammates. A couple things that make Smith successful, besides being super fast, are his attention to detail and ability to correct the small things that need work,” said Skyridge coach Ronda Hansen.

Last season in the 6A state meet Snowden was runner-up in the 100 meters and finished third in the 200 meters. He’ll be right in the thick of winning both races again this season.

Girls track and field

Cami Cvitkovich, Weber (Jr.)

A year ago Weber’s Cami Cvitkovich tied for the 6A state title by clearing 5 feet, 07.75 inches at the state meet. A year later, and with a month to still go in the track season, she’s already eclipsed her personal best.

Last Saturday at the Grizzly Invitational at Logan High School, the junior cleared 5-9 to win the meet. So far this season it’s the highest jump in the entire state.

Boys tennis

Beau Welker, Corner Canyon (Jr.)

Beau Welker has played a mix of singles and doubles this season for Corner Canyon, and his consistency has been a big key to the Chargers’ 8-0 record.

Welker owns a 5-1 record in singles play as he’s played at least once in all three positions while he’s 1-0 in doubles teaming with Jaxson Roberts.

At last year’s state tournament Welker competed at second singles and advanced to the semifinals where they narrowly lost 7-5, 6-4.

“Beau is an incredible athlete and tennis player. He is fast and fierce on the court. He is an incredible singles player and an incredible doubles player. He can truly play anywhere. He is also a great team player. Tennis is tricky because it is an individual sport but with high school tennis, individual glory has to be set aside. Beau Welker puts his team first every time,” said Corner Canyon coach Alison Rideout.

Girls golf

Aayden Long, Lone Peak (So.)

Aayden Long was the 6A runner-up as a freshman last season, finishing just three strokes behind her senior older sister Berlin Long. A year later, she’s looking to continue the legacy and she’s off to a great start.

Last week in a Region 4 match at Talon’s Cove she shot a 74 to win the tournament by four strokes. For the season she has a stroke average of 74.3.

“Aadyn is starting to come into her own and just the tip of the iceberg of what she can do. Awesome young lady and glad she is a part of Lone Peak,” said Lone Peak coach Derek Farr.

Last season in Region 4 play Long finishing with a 72.4 stroke average

