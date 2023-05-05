This former BYU basketball player is a new Utah high school coach

Payton Dastrup once manned the paint for the BYU men’s basketball team.

Now, he’ll be roaming the sidelines for a Utah high school basketball program.

Dastrup announced on social media Friday that he will take over as Stansbury High’s head coach, replacing Joseph White.

I’ve been hired as the head basketball coach for Stansbury High School here in Utah. The program, players, parents, admin, and community have all been beyond supportive thus far, and I can’t wait to get to work🤝



Go Stallions!!🐴🏀 https://t.co/wjB8ULkRoQ — Payton Dastrup (@PDastrup) May 5, 2023

“The program, players, parents, admin, and community have all been beyond supportive thus far, and I can’t wait to get to work,” Dastrup said on Twitter.

The Arizona native played forward for the BYU program from 2016-18 before transferring to Oregon State, where he played one season after sitting out a year due to transfer rules.

Dastrup played in 56 games during his two seasons at BYU, averaging 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes played per game.

The former four-star high school prospect originally committed to Ohio State before signing with BYU out of high school.

Dastrup served a mission to Panama for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Saints prior to enrolling at BYU.

Reaction from the Twitterverse

On behalf of Stansbury High School, I'd like to welcome @PDastrup to the Stallion family!! After Coach White retired after the last season, the future of Stansbury basketball looked cloudy. I'm excited to get to know Coach Dastrup and hopefully have the chance to help him out!! — Region 7 insider (@region7sports) May 4, 2023