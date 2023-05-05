Facebook Twitter
This former BYU basketball player is a new Utah high school coach

Payton Dastrup takes over as coach for the Stansbury High program

Former BYU forward Payton Dastrup announced he is the new basketball head coach at Stansbury High School.

Jacob Wiegand, Deseret News

Payton Dastrup once manned the paint for the BYU men’s basketball team.

Now, he’ll be roaming the sidelines for a Utah high school basketball program.

Dastrup announced on social media Friday that he will take over as Stansbury High’s head coach, replacing Joseph White.

“The program, players, parents, admin, and community have all been beyond supportive thus far, and I can’t wait to get to work,” Dastrup said on Twitter.

The Arizona native played forward for the BYU program from 2016-18 before transferring to Oregon State, where he played one season after sitting out a year due to transfer rules.

Dastrup played in 56 games during his two seasons at BYU, averaging 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes played per game. 

The former four-star high school prospect originally committed to Ohio State before signing with BYU out of high school.

Dastrup served a mission to Panama for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Saints prior to enrolling at BYU.

