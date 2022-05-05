Facebook Twitter
High school golf: 4A region recaps, Pine View and Ridgeline win region titles

James Edward By James Edward
   
The 4A girls golf regular season came to a close Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament at Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George next Wednesday and Thursday.

Pine View and Ridgeline each won their respective region titles. Pine View will be the defending state champion next week.

The two region medalists are Dixie’s Annabelle Millard and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto.

Here’s a look at the final region results for both 4A regions.

Region 10 medalist - Annabelle Millard, Dixie

Region 10

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)

  • 354.3 — Pine View
  • 371.4 — Desert Hills
  • 372.9 — Dixie
  • 406.0 — Crimson Cliffs
  • 416.1 — Snow Canyon
  • 421.3 — Cedar City
  • 426.7 — Hurricane

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average)

  • 73.7 — Annabelle Millard, Dixie
  • 82.1 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
  • 86.4 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills
  • 85.9 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane
  • 87.4 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View
  • 88.3 — Iris Pead, Dixie
  • 89.6 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar City
  • 93.7 — Brooklyn Rhodes, Desert Hills
  • 95.1 — Skyeli Millward, Pine View
  • 95.6 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie
  • 94.6 — Anique Shirts, Pine View
  • 97.4 — Katelyn Leavitt, Pine View

Final region tournament

At Cedar Ridge (April 27)

  • 76 — Annabelle Millard, Dixie
  • 84 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar City
  • 85 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View
  • 85 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills
  • 88 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane
  • 89 — Anique Shirts, Pine View
  • 90 — Brooklyn Rhodes, Desert Hills
  • 91 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
  • 91 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
  • 94 — Kenzi Owen, Pine View
  • 95 — Iris Pead, Dixie
  • 97 — Katie Sandberg, Desert Hills

Region 11

Final team standings

(Based on team points)

  • 48 — Ridgeline
  • 35 — Mountain Crest
  • 29 — Sky View
  • 27.5 — Green Canyon
  • 14.5 — Logan
  • 14 — Bear River

Final individual standings

(Based on team points, stroke average in parenthesis)

  • 71 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline (83.6)
  • 64 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River (89.1)
  • 62.5 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon (87.8)
  • 46 — Lilly Swink, Ridgeline (91.0)
  • 43.5 — Brooke Goates, Ridgeline (92.5)
  • 35.5 — Kiera Crosbie, Mountain Crest (92.4)
  • 32 — Maysen Mckay, Sky View (95.0)
  • 29 — Macy Sickler, Sky View (94.0)
  • 23.5 — Avery Anderson, Logan (96.5)
  • 21 — Brooke Norton, Ridgeline (96.8)
  • 15 — Ashley Randall, Mountain Crest (95.8)

Final region tournament

At Preston Golf Course (May 2)

  • 82 — Macy Sickler, Sky View
  • 84 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
  • 86 — Avery Parker, Green Canyono
  • 86 — Avery Anderson, Logan
  • 87 — Brooke Norton, Mountain Crest
  • 92 — Maysen Mckay, Sky View
  • 93 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
  • 93 — Mikele Norris, Mountain Crest
  • 93 — Brooke Goates, Mountain Crest
  • 94 — Lilly Swink, Mountain Crest
  • 95 — Kiera Crosbie, Sky View
  • 95 — Haley Pierce, Sky View
