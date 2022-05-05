High school golf: 4A region recaps, Pine View and Ridgeline win region titles

The 4A girls golf regular season came to a close Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament at Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George next Wednesday and Thursday.

Pine View and Ridgeline each won their respective region titles. Pine View will be the defending state champion next week.

The two region medalists are Dixie’s Annabelle Millard and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto.

Here’s a look at the final region results for both 4A regions.

Region 10

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



354.3 — Pine View

371.4 — Desert Hills

372.9 — Dixie

406.0 — Crimson Cliffs

416.1 — Snow Canyon

421.3 — Cedar City

426.7 — Hurricane

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average)



73.7 — Annabelle Millard, Dixie

82.1 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

86.4 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills

85.9 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane

87.4 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View

88.3 — Iris Pead, Dixie

89.6 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar City

93.7 — Brooklyn Rhodes, Desert Hills

95.1 — Skyeli Millward, Pine View

95.6 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie

94.6 — Anique Shirts, Pine View

97.4 — Katelyn Leavitt, Pine View

Final region tournament

At Cedar Ridge (April 27)



76 — Annabelle Millard, Dixie

84 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar City

85 — Hallie Wieland, Pine View

85 — Rylee Payne, Desert Hills

88 — Ellie Johnson, Hurricane

89 — Anique Shirts, Pine View

90 — Brooklyn Rhodes, Desert Hills

91 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

91 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

94 — Kenzi Owen, Pine View

95 — Iris Pead, Dixie

97 — Katie Sandberg, Desert Hills

Region 11

Final team standings

(Based on team points)



48 — Ridgeline

35 — Mountain Crest

29 — Sky View

27.5 — Green Canyon

14.5 — Logan

14 — Bear River

Final individual standings

(Based on team points, stroke average in parenthesis)



71 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline (83.6)

64 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River (89.1)

62.5 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon (87.8)

46 — Lilly Swink, Ridgeline (91.0)

43.5 — Brooke Goates, Ridgeline (92.5)

35.5 — Kiera Crosbie, Mountain Crest (92.4)

32 — Maysen Mckay, Sky View (95.0)

29 — Macy Sickler, Sky View (94.0)

23.5 — Avery Anderson, Logan (96.5)

21 — Brooke Norton, Ridgeline (96.8)

15 — Ashley Randall, Mountain Crest (95.8)

Final region tournament

At Preston Golf Course (May 2)

