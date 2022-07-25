Facebook Twitter
Monday, July 25, 2022 | 
High School Sports High School Sports

Richard Barton leaving role as administrator at Richfield High to serve as an executive director of NIAAA in Indianapolis

Longtime high school vice principal and athletic director will begin new post in Indy next week

By  James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE Richard Barton leaving role as administrator at Richfield High to serve as an executive director of NIAAA in Indianapolis
Richard Barton is leaving his role as administrator at Richfield High to be executive director of NIAAA in Indianapolis.

Richard Barton is leaving his role as administrator at Richfield High to serve as executive director of NIAAA in Indianapolis.

Richfield High

Longtime Richfield High athletic director and assistant principal Richard Barton is leaving his post in rural Utah after 29 years to take on a larger role on a national level.

Next week Barton is relocating to Indianapolis to join the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association as an assistant executive director. He’s been the athletic director and assistant principal at Richfield High for the past 24 years.

Barton has been on the board of directors of the Utah Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association for many years and has previously served on the board of the NIAAA as well, a remote leadership position.

According to the NIAAA website, its mission it to provide professional development options for athletic directors across the country and enhance the athletic administration profession.

Marc Hunter, who’s been the executive director of the UIAAA, said it’s a very big deal to get someone in an executive role with the NIAAA who has ties to Utah and the West.

Next Up In Sports
How BYU’s Lila Galea’i became one of the state’s top female golfers, and a State Amateur champion
What you need to know about unnamed sources
NFL players are praying for this Texans rookie after his cancer diagnosis
These players with Utah ties have been named to college football award watch lists
High school football: Summit Academy’s experience should give it a leg up over 2A North foes
High school football: San Juan, Beaver expected to reload, lead the way in 2A South once again