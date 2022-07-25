Richard Barton leaving role as administrator at Richfield High to serve as an executive director of NIAAA in Indianapolis

Longtime Richfield High athletic director and assistant principal Richard Barton is leaving his post in rural Utah after 29 years to take on a larger role on a national level.

Next week Barton is relocating to Indianapolis to join the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association as an assistant executive director. He’s been the athletic director and assistant principal at Richfield High for the past 24 years.

Barton has been on the board of directors of the Utah Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association for many years and has previously served on the board of the NIAAA as well, a remote leadership position.

Hard to leave 29 years-24 as full time ast principal & ath director. My last 6 years as head coach were in all 3 combined roles.

Countless memories, experiences & cherished relationships with students, staff colleagues & community members#alwaysawildcat#always@richfieldrich pic.twitter.com/jdtus7Pxiw — Rich Barton (@RichfieldRich) July 24, 2022

According to the NIAAA website, its mission it to provide professional development options for athletic directors across the country and enhance the athletic administration profession.

Marc Hunter, who’s been the executive director of the UIAAA, said it’s a very big deal to get someone in an executive role with the NIAAA who has ties to Utah and the West.

