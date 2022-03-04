Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Corner Canyon’s Maia Rhay scores over Hunter’s defense in a high school girls basketball game in Draper.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Corner Canyon wins big, advances to second round of state tournament
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 22, 2022 10:50 p.m. MST
week19.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 19 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 20, 2021 9:14 p.m. MST
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2856497.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
kearns_logo.0__1_.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Kearns wears down Hunter to snag the top spot in Region 2
By Tyler Haslam
Jan 26, 2021 10:06 p.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2838328.jpg
Sports
High school football: Westlake defense comes up big in 35-23 win over Hunter
By Brennan Smith
Oct 23, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
northridge_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: Northridge overpowers Hunter for 6A tournament victory
By Melissa Yack
Oct 8, 2020 9:11 p.m. MDT
west_jordan_logo.jpg
Sports
Third time’s the charm: West Jordan takes a thrilling 35-28 double-overtime win over Hunter
Why three proved West Jordan’s lucky number in securing its first win of the year over the Wolverines.
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 5, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
merlin_5324.jpg
Sports
Kearns the favorite in Region 2; Cougars looking to win fourth straight region title
By Joe Coles
Aug 9, 2020 6:42 p.m. MDT
hunter_logo.png
Sports
High school football: Hunter Wolverines 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Hunter Wolverines football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Joe Coles
Aug 4, 2020 9:57 a.m. MDT
4988436.jpg
Sports
Deseret News Rewind Classics: Taylorsville To’a much for Hunter, 2014
By High School Rewind
July 28, 2020 10:51 a.m. MDT
Oregon State player Noah Togiai (81) celebrates after a touchdown against Minnesota during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Sports
Who is Noah Togiai? Oregon State tight end hoping to make strong jump to NFL
By Ryan McDonald
April 24, 2020 10:42 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769783.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 6A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:05 a.m. MDT
merlin_2214.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 6A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_15839.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 6A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2019_09_29_at_1.30.43_AM.png
Sports
Game of the Week Moment, Reliving Kearns’ blowout win over Hunter | Deseret News Rewind
By High School Rewind
Sept 29, 2019 1:41 a.m. MDT
cecdf17607.0.jpeg
Sports
High school football: Dominant Kearns dismantles Hunter in easy Region 2 win
By Rich Polikoff
Sept 27, 2019 11:31 p.m. MDT
merlin_3597.jpg
Sports
Usual 6A suspects dominate Week 2, but unheralded teams West, Copper Hills building momentum
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2019 10:57 a.m. MDT
1d08b18464.jpg
Sports
‘You get to see the teams in West Valley kind of compete': Coaches love new-look Region 2
The new Region 2 realignment gets thumbs up from the region’s head coaches.
By Joe Coles
Aug 12, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
