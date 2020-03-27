Is a pandemic the cure to America’s sports addiction?

SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine a sports fan who went camping two weeks ago, coming home now to a changed world. They’d likely experience confusion and perhaps even denial, faced with the sudden absence of their preferred hobby, taken away by the coronavirus.

And as the days passed, they might even experience symptoms of withdrawal — of not knowing what to do without sports to watch. And they wouldn’t be alone. Which triggers a question: Are Americans addicted to sports?

For as long as people have watched sports, they’ve occasionally wondered why. Time that could be spent with a spouse, with kids, catching up with friends or reading a book is instead spent plopped in a recliner, cold beverage in hand, pizza box nearby, watching people who are really, really good at getting a ball through a hoop. And it matters.

“You don’t think about the hardships you’re facing in your life; you forget all of that. And you have all these other fans who support that same team, so it’s almost like they support you,” said Chris Nunley, a meteorologist at KAGS in Texas and a super fan who’s been lamenting the loss of sports on Twitter this week. “You all come together, you watch that event and you forget about everything, even if it’s only for a couple of hours.”

In this way, sports can become life-affirming, a way for spectators to feel accomplished even if they’ve done nothing but watch TV. And that’s usually harmless. It offers a boost to pride, self-esteem and community, and it can be cathartic to forget our problems for a few hours while absorbed in a game.

But before COVID-19 took over America, a few people started to predict what might be in store, including in sports. Sports Illustrated college football writer Ross Dellenger, on Feb. 29, tweeted a notice from the National College Players Association advising that the NCAA have a “serious discussion” about holding its annual basketball tournament without fans.

“This is getting well beyond embarrassing,” one commenter wrote. “Overblown much? Let’s ask the media to shut down for a few weeks and we will all be better off.”

“This is hysteria,” said another. “Just calm down.”

Sure, few grasped how problematic the virus would become. But when faced with a potential health crisis, holding a tournament with or without fans doesn’t seem like a reasonable priority. And when the tournament was canceled, along with most other sports events, some die-hard fans went from trivializing the virus to making it into a monster — not because of its deadly symptoms, but because it destroyed their main hobby.

Sports, after all, are supposed to be cleansing in times of stress, supposed to let us escape work or boredom or death or divorce or, yes, even disease. With the country practicing social distancing to combat a pandemic, this is when the escapist fan needs sports most.

But to play on would be unconscionable. Packed arenas, health experts say, would accelerate the virus’ spread.

That reality has revealed a certain type of sports fan — a “Steppenwolf” sports fan.

“Steppenwolf,” a novel published in 1927 by German-Swiss author Hermann Hesse, tells of a man suffering from something like Jekyll-and-Hyde syndrome. He sometimes pursues modern comfort and proper society, but sometimes feels called to homelessness, aggression and experimentation. The book explores the character’s duality and his inability to reconcile his two halves, much like the duality many sports fans are experiencing now.

Most reasonable sports fans understand that sports are a luxury that can’t be compared to death and disease. Yet they’ve become so accustomed to relying on sports as their escape that to go without during a global pandemic seems almost as daunting as the disease itself.

Nunley described this duality. A fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, Mississippi State, and all teams Dallas, he follows about a dozen sports podcasts and often watches (watched?) highlights in the background during work. Now, he says, missing sports isn’t necessarily an emotional experience, but their absence makes coping with emotional experiences more difficult. So even though he agrees with shutting down sports, he still anticipates their return as a sort of second coming.

Which is cause for reflection. Why is their absence is so significant? The answer might be found in their ability to bestow purpose.

“The drama of sports can begin to substitute, in some ways, for the drama, the meaning, the success in our own lives,” said Kevin Quirk, whose book “Not Now Honey, I’m Watching the Game,” raises the prospect of an addiction to watching sports — or “sportsaholism.” “It becomes as big or bigger than things like our work and careers, and our success in raising a family. We just want our team to do and be what we are not always able to do and be ourselves.”

None of this is meant to discount sports’ significance as an important social function. Henry Kimmel, a Los Angeles-based psychologist, wrote in an email that sports can be thought of as a “kind of currency” for men because it’s one of the few things they’re comfortable talking about with other men. But he’s also seen the obsession with sports become problematic.

“Like anything else in life,” he said, “when it takes up too much of someone’s life, it can cause problems in relationships, and in a person’s professional life. When is it too much? That’s for the individual to decide.”

And the coronavirus provides an unprecedented opportunity to make such a decision. Quirk has long wondered what might happen if a sportsaholic were forced to quit cold-turkey. That question can now be answered in households across America.

“You’ve got this crater-sized void where sports used to reside in your life,” he said. “So does that bring up withdrawal? Sadness? This deep missing and yearning? Yeah, I’m sure it does. But on the flip side, I’m also interested in seeing if it can be a positive thing.”

Hesse called “Steppenwolf” “violently misunderstood” because readers often focus too much on the character’s flirtation with depravity. Similarly, the temptation when sports fans lament their missing entertainment might be to mock them, or if you follow sports yourself, to hide the perceived shame of caring about something comparatively trivial to COVID-19. Or, in extreme cases, to lash out against the cancellations. Kimmel explained such reactions — the latter in particular — as “stimulus-response.” Sports get canceled (stimulus) and observers react (response). But, “We, as humans,” Kimmel said, “can actually insert something between stimulus-response.

“That’s thought.”

Both Kimmel and Quirk agreed that if sports fans use the added prong of thought and reflection, then the coronavirus doesn’t have to be a dark age only to be relieved when the renaissance of sports returns. Nor must it be a referendum on sports fandom generally, when much of it is harmless. But for sportsaholics, for those who find themselves experiencing withdrawal and denial, it could be an opportunity for growth.

“I’m actually confident that people who are maybe really obsessed with sports will find that they can find a way,” Quirk said, “and that they won’t miss sports as much as they fear that they will.”

In other words, living without sports can become what Hesse wanted “Steppenwolf” to be: a story of healing.