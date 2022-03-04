Corner Canyon, Orem, Pine View, Juab, Beaver, Duchesne nab top sports in respective classifications in preseason poll.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News high school baseball Players of the Year for 2021 are Cam Day (Layton), Zac Dart (Spanish Fork), Mason Strong (Snow Canyon), Dalin Ludlow (Juab) and Janzen Keisel (Gunnison Valley).
American Fork’s Jaxon Kohler, Lehi’s Noa Gonsalves, Cedar City’s Dallin Grant, Juab’s Ty Allred, Layton Christian’s Jerheim Elder and Panguitch’s Kyler Bennett are the 2020-21 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.
In a marathon baseball game that last 4:07, Juab beat Provo 29-28 to set a new state record for the highest-scoring baseball game in Utah state history.
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
High school football: Dominance, consistency from Deseret News MVPs led teams to championship success
The 2020 Deseret News MVPs are Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar, Orem’s Kingsley Suamatai’a, Sky View’s Kason Carlsen, Juab’s Trey Lund and Beaver’s Jake Eichorn.
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
Led by Bodee Blackett and Trey Lund, the Wasps rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns as Juab came from behind for a thrilling 17-14 victory over Morgan in the 3A championship.
Here’s a look at the state tournament pairings for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A football after the UHSAA unveiled its final RPI rankings.
High school football: Top seed Juab hopes to keep it rolling against surprise 3A semifinalist, No. 12 Delta
When the 3A semifinals kick off on Friday, this first game will feature the team everybody expected to be there against the team nobody expected to still be playing football in November.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Juab Wasps football team heading into the 2020 season.
Juab went 7-1 in its eight championship matches to cap a dominant performance at the state meet.
Three-time state champion Juab qualified 26 wrestlers to the state meet in its quest for another title
South Sevier finished first in two of three categories to finish ahead of second-place North Sanpete and third-place Juab
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
Juab didn’t have any turnovers in its semifinal victory while Morgan won despite committing five turnovers
Juab built a 15-0 first-half lead against Grantsville and made it hold up in the second half to prevail in the 3A semifinals