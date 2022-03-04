Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Juab High School’s boys’ wrestling team hoists the state championship trophy at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
High School Wrestling
High school boys wrestling: Juab adds 6th consecutive notch in 3A championship belt
By David Anderson
Feb 17, 2022 9:49 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2022_02_06_at_10.03.34_AM.png
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Juab, Morgan roll at respective 3A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 6, 2022 10:16 a.m. MST
Photo of Juab High School girls wrestling team
High School Wrestling
High school girls wrestling: Juab, Grantsville win their respective 3A/2A/1A Divisional state qualifying meet
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 9:46 p.m. MST
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 22 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 10, 2022 6:25 p.m. MST
morgan_logo.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Morgan’s rushing offense has a field day against Juab in 3A semifinal victory
By James Edward
Nov 6, 2021 8:14 p.m. MDT
Orem won the 5A state championship last season and will be seeking a fifth straight state championship this season.
High School Football
Usual suspects headline Deseret News 2021 high school football coaches preseason rankings
Corner Canyon, Orem, Pine View, Juab, Beaver, Duchesne nab top sports in respective classifications in preseason poll.
By James Edward
July 7, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
Delta’s Brayden Gonder is the Deseret News 3A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
dalin.ludlow.by.amy.adams.jpeg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
The Deseret News high school baseball Players of the Year for 2021 include Layton’s Cam Day (6A), Spanish Fork’s Zac Dart (5A), Snow Canyon’s Mason Strong (4A), Juab’s Dalin Ludlow (3A) and Gunnison Valley’s Janzen Keisel (2A).
High School Baseball
Versatility and dominance of Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year were unmatched
The Deseret News high school baseball Players of the Year for 2021 are Cam Day (Layton), Zac Dart (Spanish Fork), Mason Strong (Snow Canyon), Dalin Ludlow (Juab) and Janzen Keisel (Gunnison Valley).
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
Grantsville High School pitcher August Cowan is the Deseret News 3A softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 3A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
from_Amber_Allred.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:32 a.m. MDT
pjimage__17_.jpg
High School Sports
High school boys basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year were dynamic two-way players
American Fork’s Jaxon Kohler, Lehi’s Noa Gonsalves, Cedar City’s Dallin Grant, Juab’s Ty Allred, Layton Christian’s Jerheim Elder and Panguitch’s Kyler Bennett are the 2020-21 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 9:30 a.m. MDT
4fcfd1f44daa99697b47332f8b3ee760b4020849_2.jpg
Sports
High school baseball: How Juab beat Provo 29-28 in the highest-scoring game in state history
In a marathon baseball game that last 4:07, Juab beat Provo 29-28 to set a new state record for the highest-scoring baseball game in Utah state history.
By McCade Pearson
March 21, 2021 8:51 p.m. MDT
boys_pic_A.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: San Juan upsets Grantsville in 3A semifinals, will face Juab in title game
By David Anderson
Feb 26, 2021 11:40 p.m. MST
Juab_v_richfield.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Juab soars past Richfield for 3A quarterfinal win
By David Anderson
Feb 25, 2021 10:06 p.m. MST
merlin_2853887.jpg
Sports
A closer at 2021 high school wrestling championships
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 5:32 p.m. MST
juabwins.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Juab adds another 3A state title to dynasty
By David Anderson
Feb 19, 2021 11:10 p.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school football: Dominance, consistency from Deseret News MVPs led teams to championship success
The 2020 Deseret News MVPs are Corner Canyon’s Noah Kjar, Orem’s Kingsley Suamatai’a, Sky View’s Kason Carlsen, Juab’s Trey Lund and Beaver’s Jake Eichorn.
By James Edward
Dec 11, 2020 8 a.m. MST
merlin_2228827.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2842020.jpg
Sports
High school football: Juab edges Morgan in 3A title game for first state title in school history
Led by Bodee Blackett and Trey Lund, the Wasps rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns as Juab came from behind for a thrilling 17-14 victory over Morgan in the 3A championship.
By Justin Giles
Nov 14, 2020 10:08 p.m. MST
pjimage__2_.jpg
Sports
High school football: Morgan, Juab head into 3A championship rematch with virtually the same resumes as a year ago
By James Edward
Nov 10, 2020 7:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2839438.jpg
Sports
High school football: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A state tournament scores and schedules
Here’s a look at the state tournament pairings for 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A football after the UHSAA unveiled its final RPI rankings.
By James Edward
Nov 9, 2020 11:42 a.m. MST
IMG_3978.jpg
Sports
High school football: Dominant Morgan defense shuts out another opponent on way to easy 3A semifinal win
By James Edward
Nov 6, 2020 8:33 p.m. MST
IMG_3930.jpg
Sports
High school football: Juab grinds out 3A semifinal win over upset-minded Delta
By James Edward
Nov 6, 2020 4:22 p.m. MST
JuabDelta.jpg
Sports
High school football: Top seed Juab hopes to keep it rolling against surprise 3A semifinalist, No. 12 Delta
When the 3A semifinals kick off on Friday, this first game will feature the team everybody expected to be there against the team nobody expected to still be playing football in November.
By James Edward
Nov 3, 2020 12:45 p.m. MST
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.0.0.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Manti prevails in OT thriller; Beaver stays undefeated
By Joe Coles
Oct 10, 2020 7:13 a.m. MDT
Shutterstockfootball.0.jpeg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 8 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Oct 5, 2020 6:40 p.m. MDT
merlin_2833398.jpg
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Crowded field emerges in 3A, while Beaver reigns supreme in battle of 2A unbeatens
By Joe Coles
Oct 3, 2020 7 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.0.0.jpeg
High School Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Juab beats North Sanpete in 3A showdown, Summit Academy wins thriller, North Sevier earns rare win
By Joe Coles
Sept 26, 2020 7:18 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Top schools start to separate themselves as region play opens
By Joe Coles
Sept 19, 2020 7:50 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Explosive offenses lead the way in Week 5
By Joe Coles
Sept 12, 2020 8:22 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Juan Diego, Morgan earn first wins; North Sanpete and Beaver among unbeatens who rolled
By Joe Coles
Sept 5, 2020 8:26 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: South Summit rallied past North Summit in rivalry showdown, while most other favorites prevail
By Joe Coles
Aug 22, 2020 9:16 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Plenty of close games as high school football returns
By Joe Coles
Aug 15, 2020 8:40 a.m. MDT
juab_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Juab Wasps 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Juab Wasps football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
July 29, 2020 11:47 a.m. MDT
download.jpg
Sports
Power at the top, Region 14 should be three-team race again between Juab, North Sanpete, Manti
By James Edward
July 26, 2020 6:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_1666113.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_1508949.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Juab dominates, claims 4th straight state title
Juab went 7-1 in its eight championship matches to cap a dominant performance at the state meet.
By James Edward
Feb 15, 2020 10:44 p.m. MST
38a1f71158.0__2_.jpeg
Sports
High school wrestling: Juab Wasps hold commanding lead over the field after the opening day of 3A state tournament
By Trent Wood
Feb 14, 2020 8:52 p.m. MST
merlin_943673.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Traditional powerhouses and rising programs alike to contend for state titles
By Trent Wood
Feb 10, 2020 3:49 p.m. MST
merlin_943663.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Juab, Morgan dominate at 3A Divisional meets
Three-time state champion Juab qualified 26 wrestlers to the state meet in its quest for another title
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2020 12:49 p.m. MST
merlin_1290991.jpg
Sports
High school drill: South Sevier dominant again in 3A, wins 7th straight state title
South Sevier finished first in two of three categories to finish ahead of second-place North Sanpete and third-place Juab
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2020 10:53 p.m. MST
JTK_9981.jpeg
Sports
High school football: 2019 3A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_22597.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 3A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
morgan_trophy.jpeg
Sports
High school football: Morgan wins 3A state title with shutout victory over Juab
By Justin Giles
Nov 15, 2019 8:53 p.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school football: Morgan, Juab set for 3A championship clash in which turnovers may tell story
Juab didn’t have any turnovers in its semifinal victory while Morgan won despite committing five turnovers
By James Edward
Nov 11, 2019 8:58 p.m. MST
Juab_HS.png
Sports
High school football: Quick start pushes Juab past Grantsville into 3A championship game
Juab built a 15-0 first-half lead against Grantsville and made it hold up in the second half to prevail in the 3A semifinals
By James Edward
Nov 9, 2019 7:03 p.m. MST
