Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Weber, Wasatch, Ridgeline, Judge Memorial, Rowland Hall will open 2022 season as preseason No. 1s
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 3, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Teya Sidberry’s 27 points paces Judge Memorial to 3A state title, its first in school history
By James Edward
Feb 26, 2022 9:56 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Judge, Richfield fight off scares to advance to 3A championship game
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 25, 2022 8:38 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals recap
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 24, 2022 11:24 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 3A/2A roundup from Wednesday’s games
By James Edward
Feb 16, 2022 10:45 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 27 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 14, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Judge Memorial sweeps 3A state championships, with boys narrowly edging Canyon View
Canyon View senior Max Cannon, who will swim at BYU, set a new 3A state record in the 100 breaststroke.
By James Edward
Feb 12, 2022 4:54 p.m. MST
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 3A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries
The preliminary round of the 3A state swim meet was held Friday at BYU as teams positioned themselves for Saturday’s finals, which begin at 9:45 a.m.
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 5:06 p.m. MST
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships
By James Edward
Feb 8, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 26 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 7, 2022 5:39 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Teya Sidberry eclipses career state scoring record on senior night at Judge Memorial
The future University of Utah player scored 42 points on Thursday and has now scored 2,384 career points.
By James Edward
Feb 3, 2022 11:24 p.m. MST
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Beaver takes over top spot in 2A
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 3A region championship recaps
Carbon, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial claimed girls region titles, while Canyon View, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial earned the boys titles
By James Edward
Jan 29, 2022 11:13 p.m. MST
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Inaugural Deseret News all-state Humanitarian of the Year award winners
By James Edward
Dec 8, 2021 7:30 a.m. MST
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 3A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Defending champion Judge defeats Summit Academy to advance to 3rd straight 3A semifinal game
By Tyler Haslam
May 12, 2021 7:52 p.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:32 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year made their marks at both ends of the court
Herriman’s Lealani Falatea, Springville’s Kayla Jackson, Logan’s Amber Kartchner, Judge Memorial’s Teya Sidberry, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Piute’s Kassidy Westwood are the 2020-21 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 9:59 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: San Juan upsets Grantsville in 3A semifinals, will face Juab in title game
By David Anderson
Feb 26, 2021 11:40 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Dom Burns leads Judge to convincing win over South Sevier in 3A playoffs
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 19, 2021 9:44 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:30 p.m. MST
Sports
Jaylon Johnson is a starting corner. Taysom Hill is the backup QB. What these early NFL depth charts tell us
On Monday, with the first week of the NFL season just days away, a handful of teams released unofficial depth charts.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 8, 2020 8:22 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Judge Memorial Bulldogs 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Judge Memorial Bulldogs football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Joe Coles
Aug 11, 2020 9:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
Legendary Judge Memorial basketball coach Jim Yerkovich, 77, passes away after battle with Parkinson’s disease
He coached Judge for 44 years, leading the program to 634 wins and three state titles
By James Edward
June 11, 2020 5:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school sports 20 for 20: Aspirations of title 3-peat, 30 goals a faint glimmer now for Judge soccer star Jack Terrill
Judge senior Jack Terrill scored 29 goals as a junior last season, and was excited to chase 30 goals and a third straight state title this spring
By James Edward
April 3, 2020 2:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls basketball: Classification MVPs rose to the occasion for their teams
By Joe Coles
March 25, 2020 8:10 a.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 3A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:02 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys soccer: Weber, Brighton, Desert Hills, Judge Memorial and Layton Christian tabbed as preseason title favorites
There should be no shortage of challengers this season, though, through all five classifications
By Trent Wood
March 9, 2020 7:16 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls basketball: Cassie Johnson hits game-winning shot to lift South Sevier to first girls basketball championship in 12 years
By Joe Coles
Feb 22, 2020 7:54 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Top seed Manti rallies past Judge Memorial for 3A semifinal win
By James Edward
Feb 21, 2020 10:59 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Teya Sidberry saves her best for last, sends Judge Memorial to 3A championship game
By Joe Coles
Feb 21, 2020 8:50 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Judge star Teya Sidberry tallies double-double in Bulldogs’ 3A quarterfinal win over Morgan
By Joe Coles
Feb 20, 2020 10:18 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+predictions)
By Joe Coles
Feb 17, 2020 10:59 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+ predictions)
By Trent Wood
Feb 17, 2020 10:01 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball photos: Teya Sidberry lights up scoreboard for 37 points as Judge Memorial cruises past Summit Academy
By Deseret News
Jan 9, 2020 9:54 p.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 3A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:02 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 3A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
‘The goal that dreams are made of’: Megan Olson golden goal gives Manti girls soccer its first-ever state championship
The Templars defeated the Judge Memorial Bulldogs 1-0 in double overtime, on a golden goal by Olson with just over two minutes remaining in the 3A state championship game
By Trent Wood
Oct 26, 2019 7:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Watch live: 3A and 2A girls soccer state championship games
By High School Sports
Oct 26, 2019 10:42 a.m. MDT
Sports
Watch live: 3A and 2A girls soccer state semifinals
By High School Sports
Oct 24, 2019 10:34 a.m. MDT
Sports
NFL locals: Former Utes safety Eric Weddle in concussion protocol but hopeful for Week 2 vs. Saints (+Week 1 highlights)
By Brandon Judd
Sept 10, 2019 6:35 p.m. MDT
