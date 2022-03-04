High school swimming: Judge Memorial sweeps 3A state championships, with boys narrowly edging Canyon View
Canyon View senior Max Cannon, who will swim at BYU, set a new 3A state record in the 100 breaststroke.
The preliminary round of the 3A state swim meet was held Friday at BYU as teams positioned themselves for Saturday’s finals, which begin at 9:45 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Teya Sidberry eclipses career state scoring record on senior night at Judge Memorial
The future University of Utah player scored 42 points on Thursday and has now scored 2,384 career points.
Carbon, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial claimed girls region titles, while Canyon View, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial earned the boys titles
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school girls basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year made their marks at both ends of the court
Herriman’s Lealani Falatea, Springville’s Kayla Jackson, Logan’s Amber Kartchner, Judge Memorial’s Teya Sidberry, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Piute’s Kassidy Westwood are the 2020-21 Deseret News girls basketball Players of the Year.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Richfield, Grantsville and Manti open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 3A regions.
Jaylon Johnson is a starting corner. Taysom Hill is the backup QB. What these early NFL depth charts tell us
On Monday, with the first week of the NFL season just days away, a handful of teams released unofficial depth charts.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Judge Memorial Bulldogs football team heading into the 2020 season.
Legendary Judge Memorial basketball coach Jim Yerkovich, 77, passes away after battle with Parkinson’s disease
He coached Judge for 44 years, leading the program to 634 wins and three state titles
High school sports 20 for 20: Aspirations of title 3-peat, 30 goals a faint glimmer now for Judge soccer star Jack Terrill
Judge senior Jack Terrill scored 29 goals as a junior last season, and was excited to chase 30 goals and a third straight state title this spring
High school boys soccer: Weber, Brighton, Desert Hills, Judge Memorial and Layton Christian tabbed as preseason title favorites
There should be no shortage of challengers this season, though, through all five classifications
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 3A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
‘The goal that dreams are made of’: Megan Olson golden goal gives Manti girls soccer its first-ever state championship
The Templars defeated the Judge Memorial Bulldogs 1-0 in double overtime, on a golden goal by Olson with just over two minutes remaining in the 3A state championship game