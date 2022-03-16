Kalani Sitake
News and information about Brigham Young University head football coach Kalani Sitake
Most Read
‘As someone who creates stuff, to see people so inspired by something that you created that they want to riff on it, that’s amazing,’ Wordle creator Josh Wardle recently said. ‘That makes me feel so good.’
The BYU Cougars will face the Long Beach State 49ers in the first round of the NIT, while the Utah State Aggies will face the Oregon Ducks.
Cougars will play 10 straight games before taking a weekend off and will meet teams from 11 different states.
March 14 is the day we load up on pizza and pie to honor the mathematical constant pi
It took two aircraft, two traps and over a dozen wounded sheep, but Utah biologists finally captured an animal they’ve searched decades for.