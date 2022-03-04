Rather than starting down the gauntlet of Beaver football, the teams in the 1A South region find themselves in a playing field that is now stuffed full of parity.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Kanab Cowboys football team heading into the 2020 season.
Kanab swept the three categories to win the state championship, with Enterprise in second and North Summit in third
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.