McCoy Langston’s 21 points led the Grizzlies to victory.
The Kearns Cougars’ list of heroes Friday night seemed almost as long as its inventory of injured players in a 31-30 win over Fremont.
High school football: Parker Kingston helps Roy overcome slow to rally past Kearns for critical Region 2 win
BYU commit Kingston scored three TDs to key the rally, while sophomore Cove Rodriguez scored on a late blocked punt
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
The 3-star safety prospect announced his commitment to sign with Oregon on Monday night
Friday’s 5A title game rematch between Timpview-Orem one of 10 games canceled this week because of COVID-19
The marquee showdown this Friday between Timpview and Orem, a rematch of last year’s 5A state championship, has been canceled, Timpview principal Fidel Montero confirmed.
6A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Roy, Layton, Skyridge, Corner Canyon among the big winners as region play heats up
Roy edges Davis on gutsy two-point conversion attempt, with Weber suffering its first loss against winless Layton
6A high school football takeaways: Top-ranked teams roll as expected, while West, Granger among surprise Week 1 winners
6A elite, Corner Canyon, American Fork, East, Lone Peak all enjoy 20-plus point wins over quality programs
Here’s an in-depth look at the Kearns Cougars football team heading into the 2020 season.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention
Lone Peak enters as the favorite although Kearns feels it holds a distinct home-field advantage
The new Region 2 realignment gets thumbs up from the region’s head coaches.