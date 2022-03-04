Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Cyprus edges Kearns to earn rare region title
By Bruce Smith
Feb 16, 2022 10:33 p.m. MST
Copper Hills’ McCoy Langston, wearing white, drives to the hoop with West Jordan’s Boston Farmer defending
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Copper Hills makes big plays at the end to hold off West Jordan
McCoy Langston’s 21 points led the Grizzlies to victory.
By Bruce Smith
Jan 14, 2022 10:41 p.m. MST
Kearns’ kicker Benyon Glade watches as his kick sails through the uprights for the overtime win over Fremont as teammate Daniel Philip begins to celebrate.
High School Football
High school football: Kearns pulls out exciting overtime win over Fremont
The Kearns Cougars’ list of heroes Friday night seemed almost as long as its inventory of injured players in a 31-30 win over Fremont.
By Bruce Smith
Oct 22, 2021 11:17 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: West sets sights on region title after entertaining win over Kearns
By Bruce Smith
Oct 8, 2021 11:43 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Parker Kingston helps Roy overcome slow to rally past Kearns for critical Region 2 win
BYU commit Kingston scored three TDs to key the rally, while sophomore Cove Rodriguez scored on a late blocked punt
By James Edward
Sept 17, 2021 12 a.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon hosts Saturday tripleheader featuring some of the top teams in Utah
By James Edward
Aug 21, 2021 1:14 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls basketball: Kearns’ defensive effort leads to 6A first-round win against Taylorsville
By Bruce Smith
Feb 23, 2021 10:43 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Thursday’s games — Herriman secures first region title in school history
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 12, 2021 5:36 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls basketball: Kearns wears down Hunter to snag the top spot in Region 2
By Tyler Haslam
Jan 26, 2021 10:06 p.m. MST
Sports
Photo gallery: Riverton edges Kearns in high school boys basketball
By James Edward
Dec 18, 2020 9:49 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Granite School District approves plan for Kearns to participate in 6A playoffs with negative COVID-19 tests
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2020 5:52 p.m. MDT
Sports
Oregon bound: Kearns standout Jeffrey Bassa commits to the Ducks
The 3-star safety prospect announced his commitment to sign with Oregon on Monday night
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 12, 2020 8:08 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: West seizes late first-half momentum to upend undefeated Kearns
By Brennan Smith
Oct 9, 2020 10:51 p.m. MDT
Sports
Friday’s 5A title game rematch between Timpview-Orem one of 10 games canceled this week because of COVID-19
The marquee showdown this Friday between Timpview and Orem, a rematch of last year’s 5A state championship, has been canceled, Timpview principal Fidel Montero confirmed.
By James Edward
Oct 1, 2020 3:34 p.m. MDT
Sports
6A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Roy, Layton, Skyridge, Corner Canyon among the big winners as region play heats up
Roy edges Davis on gutsy two-point conversion attempt, with Weber suffering its first loss against winless Layton
By James Edward
Sept 19, 2020 9:36 a.m. MDT
Sports
6A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Cyprus gets first win, while Region 1 and Region 4 heavyweights remain undefeated
By James Edward
Sept 12, 2020 11:42 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Naki Leha’s 4 TDs and another dominant defensive effort leads Kearns easily past Riverton
By Bruce Smith
Sept 12, 2020 12:06 a.m. MDT
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: American Fork’s Maddux Madsen steals spotlight with whopping 9 TD passes
By James Edward
Sept 5, 2020 8:47 a.m. MDT
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: No. 1 Corner Canyon shines on ESPN, one of 11 6A teams in Utah still undefeated
By James Edward
Aug 29, 2020 8:30 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Kearns holds tough in slugfest 14-7 win over Olympus
By Brennan Smith
Aug 28, 2020 10:26 p.m. MDT
Sports
Top performances of Week 1 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: Top-ranked teams roll as expected, while West, Granger among surprise Week 1 winners
6A elite, Corner Canyon, American Fork, East, Lone Peak all enjoy 20-plus point wins over quality programs
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 9:59 a.m. MDT
Sports
Kearns the favorite in Region 2; Cougars looking to win fourth straight region title
By Joe Coles
Aug 9, 2020 6:42 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Kearns Cougars 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Kearns Cougars football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Joe Coles
Aug 8, 2020 8:17 p.m. MDT
Sports
Deseret News Rewind: 2019 high school football Mr. Rewind, Unheralded, Most Outstanding awards
By High School Rewind
Dec 26, 2019 2:55 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 2019 6A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 6A quarterfinal preview, Lone Peak at Kearns
Lone Peak enters as the favorite although Kearns feels it holds a distinct home-field advantage
By Brandon Gurney
Nov 7, 2019 4:08 p.m. MST
Sports
Previewing week 10’s top matchups in Utah high school football | Deseret News Rewind
By High School Rewind
Oct 15, 2019 8:53 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: 20 standout performances from Week 7
By James Edward
Oct 2, 2019 10:51 a.m. MDT
Sports
Game of the Week Moment, Reliving Kearns’ blowout win over Hunter | Deseret News Rewind
By High School Rewind
Sept 29, 2019 1:41 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Dominant Kearns dismantles Hunter in easy Region 2 win
By Rich Polikoff
Sept 27, 2019 11:31 p.m. MDT
High school football: Big defensive plays propel Kearns past Olympus for upset win
By Rich Polikoff
Aug 30, 2019 11:31 p.m. MDT
Sports
Deseret News Rewind: Previewing the top matchups of Week 3 in Utah high school football
By High School Rewind
Aug 27, 2019 12:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Big special teams plays propel Kearns Cougars past Box Elder Bees in opener
By Rich Polikoff
Aug 16, 2019 11:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
Video: Find out teams 25 to 16 in the Deseret News Rewind top 25 Utah high school football rankings
By High School Rewind
Aug 15, 2019 2:12 p.m. MDT
Sports
‘You get to see the teams in West Valley kind of compete': Coaches love new-look Region 2
The new Region 2 realignment gets thumbs up from the region’s head coaches.
By Joe Coles
Aug 12, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
