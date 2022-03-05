Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
A new letter authorizes area presidencies and stake presidencies to work together to determine what precautions should be taken.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will distribute a limited number of conference tickets to stakes and districts in the U.S. and Canada.
Here’s what one Latter-day Saint missionary’s nearly two years of service look like after being interrupted by a pandemic, then threats of attack on Ukraine.
A Sundance documentary on Latter-day Saint missionaries is notable for its open portrayal of one elder’s struggle with mental illness and how the church supported him.
A prominent cleric and Oxford academic discovers the small charms of Utah and Latter-day Saint standard time.
Last weekend, six Latter-day Saint apostles delivered a cavalcade of streamed addresses to the church’s young adults.
Barring any changes, President Russell M. Nelson is preparing to preside over another first for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“This Christmas, some are still waiting for the lights to come on again,” President Russell M. Nelson said.
Latest revisions encourage church members to “avoid all statements of prejudice toward others” and allow for the use of culturally diverse music styles and instruments in meetings.
The new Hawaii Laie Mission will open on Jan. 3, 2022 and include the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center.
A vandal or vandals marred the statue, plaques and a mural dedicated to the only religiously oriented military unit in U.S. Army history.
Julie Valentine’s BYU devotional directly tied to the first dedication of a Latter-day Saint temple since the start of the pandemic.
No injuries were reported and there was minimal damage to the building.
When President Russell M. Nelson announced 13 temples, it marked a new era in the history of temple building for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The two-day conference featured the return of live performances from the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, a look inside the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple and the announcement of 13 new temple locations.
The Conference Center main auditorium and the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square returned as the backdrop for this weekend’s general conference sessions.
American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern made a remarkable statement about the church’s contributions.
There are several ways to watch or listen to the October 2021 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This list of links will provide everything you need to know.
The confirmations are unsurprising, given the church’s longstanding support for vaccinations in general and that President Russell M. Nelson specifically has called the COVID-19 vaccines “a literal godsend.”
The world needs religion to inspire and protect, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said at the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna, Italy.
“I was greatly inspired by this church and its principles,” His Honorable Nasr-Eddin Mofarah of Sudan, said about the Latter-day Saints. “So I studied them. I honestly find many similarities between Islam and the Latter-day Saints.”
Elders Dale G. Renlund and Neil L. Andersen headline the BYU devotional and forums list with civil rights advocates and writers.
During the question-and-answer session after the Temple Square news conference, one man tried to lift the media’s eyes to a broader vision.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s widely discussed talk at BYU included some overlooked news.
‘If we can’t get along, it’s downright sinful’: The partnership between Catholics and Latter-day Saints
The growing Catholic/Latter-day Saint relationship has been fruitful for decades now.
President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement Monday in a joint news conference with the UNCF and the NAACP.
Church leaders will use a special global broadcast next month to share principles, lessons and experiences about how to “love, share and invite” others naturally, sincerely and joyfully.