An exterior rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple.
Faith
A first look at the Ephraim Temple was released as the church announced 3 groundbreaking dates
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 9:16 a.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Church of Jesus Christ
Local Latter-day Saint leaders will make decisions on masks in church, First Presidency says
A new letter authorizes area presidencies and stake presidencies to work together to determine what precautions should be taken.
By Tad Walch
Feb 18, 2022 10:06 a.m. MST
A session of the October 2021 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is shown.
Church of Jesus Christ
Saturday evening women’s session returns for April general conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will distribute a limited number of conference tickets to stakes and districts in the U.S. and Canada.
By Tad Walch
Feb 11, 2022 9:23 a.m. MST
Elders Stewart Moore and Matthew Landon while serving as Latter-day Saint missionaries in Odessa, Ukraine, on Oct. 21, 2021.
Latter-day Saints
Not many missionaries can say they were evacuated. This one can say it happened twice
Here’s what one Latter-day Saint missionary’s nearly two years of service look like after being interrupted by a pandemic, then threats of attack on Ukraine.
By Tad Walch
Feb 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Elder Tyler Davis holds the Book of Mormon on the grounds of the Provo Missionary Training Center.
Latter-day Saints
The best two years? New film documents ups and downs of 4 missionaries
A Sundance documentary on Latter-day Saint missionaries is notable for its open portrayal of one elder’s struggle with mental illness and how the church supported him.
By Tad Walch
Jan 27, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
A roundabout in front of the BYU Administration Building in Provo is pictured.
Perspective
It’s not the big differences that divide us. It’s the green Jell-O and roundabouts
A prominent cleric and Oxford academic discovers the small charms of Utah and Latter-day Saint standard time.
By Andrew Teal
Jan 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to BYU’s Annual University Conference.
Church of Jesus Christ
Elder Holland will speak at BYU as apostles focus on young adults
Last weekend, six Latter-day Saint apostles delivered a cavalcade of streamed addresses to the church’s young adults.
By Tad Walch
Jan 14, 2022 9:44 a.m. MST
merlin_2900015.jpg
Church of Jesus Christ
First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve working on another first
Barring any changes, President Russell M. Nelson is preparing to preside over another first for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Tad Walch
Dec 23, 2021 10 p.m. MST
President Russell M. Nelson delivers a Christmas messsage of light, love and service on YouTube on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Church of Jesus Christ
Church president calls for acts of service ‘to the lonely, the worn down and the weary’
“This Christmas, some are still waiting for the lights to come on again,” President Russell M. Nelson said.
By Tad Walch
Dec 16, 2021 8:08 a.m. MST
The two-year update of the “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” is complete.
Latter-day Saints
Church finishes General Handbook update, completing two-year project
Latest revisions encourage church members to “avoid all statements of prejudice toward others” and allow for the use of culturally diverse music styles and instruments in meetings.
By Tad Walch
Dec 15, 2021 1:58 p.m. MST
The Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center at dusk. The church has created a second mission in Hawaii.
Church of Jesus Christ
Second mission created in Hawaii gives church more than 400 worldwide
The new Hawaii Laie Mission will open on Jan. 3, 2022 and include the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center.
By Trent Toone
Dec 3, 2021 9:47 a.m. MST
Red paint was used to vandalize the statue of a Mormon Battalion soldier last week at Presidio Park in San Diego, California.
Faith
Mormon Battalion monuments vandalized — again
A vandal or vandals marred the statue, plaques and a mural dedicated to the only religiously oriented military unit in U.S. Army history.
By Tad Walch
Dec 2, 2021 10 p.m. MST
BYU professor of nursing Julie Valentine delivers the campus devotional address on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Provo, Utah.
Faith
A forensic nurse’s message to survivors of abuse
Julie Valentine’s BYU devotional directly tied to the first dedication of a Latter-day Saint temple since the start of the pandemic.
By Tad Walch
Nov 4, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
28469632.png
Utah
Fire at Joseph Smith Memorial Building does minimal damage, causes no injuries
No injuries were reported and there was minimal damage to the building.
By Jacob Klopfenstein
Oct 20, 2021 9:49 p.m. MDT
Colorful flowers greet visits outside the Pocatello Idaho Temple.
Church of Jesus Christ
How many temples has each church president announced?
When President Russell M. Nelson announced 13 temples, it marked a new era in the history of temple building for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Tad Walch
Oct 7, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2887493.jpg
General Conference
Conference is complete. See talk summaries and photo galleries from all 5 sessions
The two-day conference featured the return of live performances from the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, a look inside the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple and the announcement of 13 new temple locations.
By Aaron Shill
Oct 3, 2021 4:52 p.m. MDT
merlin_2886855.jpg
Church of Jesus Christ
Familiar venue, voices return for October general conference
The Conference Center main auditorium and the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square returned as the backdrop for this weekend’s general conference sessions.
By Tad Walch
Oct 2, 2021 11:52 a.m. MDT
American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern talks to BYU student while he donates blood on the Provo, Utah, campus.
Church of Jesus Christ
The surprising fact the American Red Cross shared about the church
American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern made a remarkable statement about the church’s contributions.
By Tad Walch
Sept 30, 2021 3:11 p.m. MDT
Latter-day Saints in Colombia watch a session of general conference on their television in April 2021.
Church of Jesus Christ
How to watch or listen to October 2021 general conference
There are several ways to watch or listen to the October 2021 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This list of links will provide everything you need to know.
By Trent Toone
Sept 27, 2021 9:54 a.m. MDT
merlin_2863245.jpg
Church of Jesus Christ
Here’s how history backs up the church’s stance on religious vaccine exemptions
The confirmations are unsurprising, given the church’s longstanding support for vaccinations in general and that President Russell M. Nelson specifically has called the COVID-19 vaccines “a literal godsend.”
By Tad Walch
Sept 23, 2021 3:02 p.m. MDT
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the G20 Interfaith Forum.
Faith
In Italy, Elder Rasband tells global faith leaders: ‘The world needs us’
The world needs religion to inspire and protect, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said at the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna, Italy.
By Tad Walch
Sept 13, 2021 5:45 a.m. MDT
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with Nasar-Eddin Mofarih, Sudan’s minister of religious affairs.
Faith
G20 Interfaith Forum is all about connections and solving world problems, religious leaders say
“I was greatly inspired by this church and its principles,” His Honorable Nasr-Eddin Mofarah of Sudan, said about the Latter-day Saints. “So I studied them. I honestly find many similarities between Islam and the Latter-day Saints.”
By Tad Walch
Sept 12, 2021 4:37 p.m. MDT
BYU President Kevin Worthen delivered the semester’s first campus devotional on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Faith
Martin Luther King III, 2 apostles, Pulitzer winner will speak at BYU this year
Elders Dale G. Renlund and Neil L. Andersen headline the BYU devotional and forums list with civil rights advocates and writers.
By Tad Walch
Sept 9, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
An overhead view of the construction on the Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
Church of Jesus Christ
He saw Temple Square like the Vatican
During the question-and-answer session after the Temple Square news conference, one man tried to lift the media’s eyes to a broader vision.
By Tad Walch
Sept 2, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, wear masks while sitting on the stand at the BYU Annual University Conference, in Provo.
Church of Jesus Christ
The news people missed in Elder Holland’s BYU talk
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s widely discussed talk at BYU included some overlooked news.
By Tad Walch
Aug 26, 2021 10:19 p.m. MDT
Sister Mary Cook and husband Elder Quentin L. Cook walk on the Notre Dame campus.
Church of Jesus Christ
‘If we can’t get along, it’s downright sinful’: The partnership between Catholics and Latter-day Saints
The growing Catholic/Latter-day Saint relationship has been fruitful for decades now.
By Tad Walch
July 1, 2021 5:28 p.m. MDT
President Russell M. Nelson, a Latter-day Saint leader, sits with his arm around the Rev. Amos C. Brown of the NAACP.
Faith
Church provides millions to NAACP, UNCF for scholarships, humanitarian aid
President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement Monday in a joint news conference with the UNCF and the NAACP.
By Tad Walch
June 14, 2021 11:18 a.m. MDT
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City will host a special broadcast on missionary work next month.
Latter-day Saints
Special global broadcast will focus on sharing faith more naturally
Church leaders will use a special global broadcast next month to share principles, lessons and experiences about how to “love, share and invite” others naturally, sincerely and joyfully.
By Tad Walch
May 18, 2021 9:26 p.m. MDT
