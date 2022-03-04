High school football: Duchesne favored again in 1A North, but coaching shake-up at North Summit makes things more interesting
Duchesne is the preseason favorite ahead of North Summit in the Deseret News 1A North coaches preseason rankings.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
American Fork’s Jaxon Kohler, Lehi’s Noa Gonsalves, Cedar City’s Dallin Grant, Juab’s Ty Allred, Layton Christian’s Jerheim Elder and Panguitch’s Kyler Bennett are the 2020-21 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.
It wasn’t showing on Bobby Porter’s closely shaved head yet Thursday evening, but he likely sprouted a few grey hairs following Layton Christian’s 43-39 victory over Rowland Hall.
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Layton Christian Eagles football team heading into the 2020 season.
Tradition-rich Duchesne favored in 2A North, competition should be improved with abundance of returning starters
North Summit, Monticello, Layton Christian, Gunnison Valley and Rich all loaded with numerous returning starters.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
High school boys soccer: Weber, Brighton, Desert Hills, Judge Memorial and Layton Christian tabbed as preseason title favorites
There should be no shortage of challengers this season, though, through all five classifications
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention.