Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Layton Christian Academy claims the 3A boys basketball state championship over Grantsville at Weber State University in Ogden.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Layton Christian captures 3A state championship as Grantsville buzzer beater comes up short
By James Edward
Feb 26, 2022 10:54 p.m. MST
merlin_2910870.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Granstville, Layton Christian get commanding wins, set stage for intriguing 3A championship
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 25, 2022 11:53 p.m. MST
merlin_2910356.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 3A state tournament quarterfinals recap
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 24, 2022 11:24 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, Timpanogos stuns Alta at buzzer
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
merlin_2895317.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Duchesne defeats Layton Christian Academy to win first state championship since 2016
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 13, 2021 4:36 p.m. MST
layton_christian_logo.0.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Layton Christian sneaks past Kanab in 1A semifinal defensive battle
By McCade Pearson
Nov 5, 2021 9:49 p.m. MDT
Duchesne is the favorite in the 1A North region and the overall classification.
High School Football
High school football: Duchesne favored again in 1A North, but coaching shake-up at North Summit makes things more interesting
Duchesne is the preseason favorite ahead of North Summit in the Deseret News 1A North coaches preseason rankings.
By James Edward
July 25, 2021 5:15 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake Academy High School’s Shawn Curtis is the Deseret News 2A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 2A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
jantzen.keisel.gunnison_...._from_McKenzie_Sanders.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 2A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
from_Gary_Czenkus.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 2A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:31 a.m. MDT
pjimage__17_.jpg
High School Sports
High school boys basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year were dynamic two-way players
American Fork’s Jaxon Kohler, Lehi’s Noa Gonsalves, Cedar City’s Dallin Grant, Juab’s Ty Allred, Layton Christian’s Jerheim Elder and Panguitch’s Kyler Bennett are the 2020-21 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 9:30 a.m. MDT
marci.richins_from_Mike_Grant.jpeg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:01 p.m. MDT
Layton_Christian.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Layton Christian coasts to 2A state title in big win over Enterprise
By David Anderson
Feb 24, 2021 11:25 p.m. MST
PicA_Enterprise.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Enterprise bumps off top seed Beaver, while Layton Christian earns shot at 2A championship
By David Anderson
Feb 24, 2021 12:01 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
Sports
High school girls basketball: 2A quarterfinal roundup — No. 6 Millard avoids sweep, upsets No. 3 Beaver
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 11:12 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2A quarterfinal roundup — Top seed Beaver needs overtime to avoid early playoff exit
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 6:12 p.m. MST
merlin_2849551.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Layton Christian edges Rowland Hall to maintain Region 17 lead
It wasn’t showing on Bobby Porter’s closely shaved head yet Thursday evening, but he likely sprouted a few grey hairs following Layton Christian’s 43-39 victory over Rowland Hall.
By Bruce Smith
Jan 20, 2021 9:37 p.m. MST
unnamed_1.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 2A team-by-team preseason capsules
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:01 p.m. MST
AdobeStock_4611118.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Plenty of close games as high school football returns
By Joe Coles
Aug 15, 2020 8:40 a.m. MDT
layton_christian_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Layton Christian Eagles 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Layton Christian Eagles football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
Aug 4, 2020 1:44 p.m. MDT
pjimage__25_.jpg
Sports
Tradition-rich Duchesne favored in 2A North, competition should be improved with abundance of returning starters
North Summit, Monticello, Layton Christian, Gunnison Valley and Rich all loaded with numerous returning starters.
By James Edward
July 25, 2020 6:31 p.m. MDT
unnamed_1.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
MILLARD_GIRLS.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
dc65a33879.jpeg
Sports
High school boys soccer: Weber, Brighton, Desert Hills, Judge Memorial and Layton Christian tabbed as preseason title favorites
There should be no shortage of challengers this season, though, through all five classifications
By Trent Wood
March 9, 2020 7:16 p.m. MDT
ryker.albrecht.by.corny_norman..jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 2A All-State team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Load More