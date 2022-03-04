Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 26 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 7, 2022 5:39 p.m. MST
0f2fba61a29f92237bb915ee737e39a6fe992419_1.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove, Layton boys, Westlake, Copper Hills girls prevail at 6A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 10:37 p.m. MST
Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon drops into pass coverage.
NFL
Former Utah Ute Julian Blackmon out for season for Indianapolis Colts with torn Achilles
The one-time Utah star has started 20 games over his first two pro seasons.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 21, 2021 10:40 a.m. MDT
layton_logo.jpg
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Layton overcomes crazy sequence to edge Corner Canyon in overtime for 6A second-round win
By James Edward
Oct 12, 2021 8:44 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2021_09_27_at_4.50.48_PM.png
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 7 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Sept 27, 2021 5:30 p.m. MDT
Layton players celebrate their win against Davis High at the Angel Street Soccer Complex in Kaysville on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Sports
High school soccer: Erin Bailey’s brace lifts Layton past Davis, shakes up Region 1 standings
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 23, 2021 7:53 p.m. MDT
layton_logo.0.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Layton makes enough big plays to stay on top of Region 1 title chase
By Bruce Smith
Sept 11, 2021 12:15 a.m. MDT
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
The Deseret News high school baseball Players of the Year for 2021 include Layton’s Cam Day (6A), Spanish Fork’s Zac Dart (5A), Snow Canyon’s Mason Strong (4A), Juab’s Dalin Ludlow (3A) and Gunnison Valley’s Janzen Keisel (2A).
High School Baseball
Versatility and dominance of Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year were unmatched
The Deseret News high school baseball Players of the Year for 2021 are Cam Day (Layton), Zac Dart (Spanish Fork), Mason Strong (Snow Canyon), Dalin Ludlow (Juab) and Janzen Keisel (Gunnison Valley).
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2856497.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
merlin_2860358.jpg
Sports
High school baseball: Bingham tops Layton in extra innings to improve to 2-0
By McCade Pearson
March 23, 2021 10:16 p.m. MDT
davis_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Davis edges Layton by 2 in 6A second round
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 26, 2021 10:33 p.m. MST
davis_logo.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Davis holds Potter in check and snaps Layton’s 11-game win streak
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 12, 2021 10:12 p.m. MST
merlin_2849871.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Ethan Potter dominates, makes big play down stretch to lead Layton over Davis
By Bruce Smith
Jan 22, 2021 10:41 p.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2830850.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Fremont upsets Herriman in OT, Lone Peak survives in penalties in second round of 6A playoffs
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 9:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_2835676.jpg
Sports
6A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Fremont and West surprise winners, No. 1 Corner Canyon rallies for 35th straight win
By James Edward
Oct 10, 2020 7:13 a.m. MDT
merlin_2831434.jpg
Sports
6A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Roy, Layton, Skyridge, Corner Canyon among the big winners as region play heats up
Roy edges Davis on gutsy two-point conversion attempt, with Weber suffering its first loss against winless Layton
By James Edward
Sept 19, 2020 9:36 a.m. MDT
merlin_2828545.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: Layton edges Davis on penalty kicks, knocks Darts from ranks of the unbeaten
The Lancers defeated the Darts 3-3 (4-3 on penalty kicks), and claimed sole possession of first place in Region 1.
By Trent Wood
Aug 27, 2020 8:43 p.m. MDT
merlin_3565.jpg
Sports
There isn’t a favorite to win Region 1 this season, nor should there be
No one associated with Region 1 has any idea how the region will turn out this year.
By Trent Wood
Aug 10, 2020 7:30 p.m. MDT
layton_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Layton Lancers 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Layton Lancers football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Trent Wood
Aug 5, 2020 10:25 a.m. MDT
merlin_9175.jpg
Sports
How 8 high school football teams are responding to direct and indirect positive cases of COVID-19
5 teams have confirmed having a player test positive for COVID-19, while Herriman had a staff member test positive last weekend
By James Edward
June 30, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
merlin_468924.jpg
Sports
Deseret News Rewind Classics: The time Sam Merrill’s buzzer-beater lifted Bountiful over Layton in 2013
By High School Rewind
June 26, 2020 2:32 p.m. MDT
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: MVPs shared an extraordinary work ethic which propelled them to greatness
The 2019-20 basketball MVPs all shared one important attribute to rise above the competition.
By Brandon Gurney
March 26, 2020 8:10 a.m. MDT
merlin_1740097.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 6A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:05 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769349.jpg
Sports
6A boys basketball semifinals: Dallin Hall puts on a show to lift Fremont past Layton, 72-66
Dallin Hall took it to the Lancers early and often, showing off all his skillset during Friday’s semifinal matchup.
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 29, 2020 1:09 a.m. MST
merlin_1478069.jpg
Sports
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove Vikings dominate 6A state tournament, win 3rd straight title and 9th championship in the last 10 years
Oakley Ridge and Jake Richardson led the way for the Vikings with individual state title wins, while 12 of their teammates managed to place
By Trent Wood
Feb 13, 2020 9:28 p.m. MST
merlin_1400209.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Davis rolls past mistake-prone Layton to inch closer to Region 1 title
Davis forced 20 turnovers and avenged an earlier loss to Layton as it took a one-game lead in the Region 1 standings with two games remaining
By James Edward
Feb 7, 2020 9:43 p.m. MST
AP20030857255221.jpg
Sports
Five reasons why every Utahn should watch Super Bowl LIV
By Brandon Judd
Feb 1, 2020 5:33 p.m. MST
AP19218043975334.jpg
Sports
Former Layton High receiver Marcus Kemp won’t play Super Bowl Sunday, but he can still get a ring
By Brandon Judd
Jan 27, 2020 12:49 p.m. MST
pjimage_copy.jpg
Sports
For the first time since 2009, two former BYU stars will play each other in the Super Bowl
Kansas City safety Daniel Sorensen and San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner will be making their first Super Bowl appearances on Feb. 2. Also, Andy Reid will try to win his first Super Bowl as a head coach
By Brandon Judd
Jan 19, 2020 7:45 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_18_at_11.20.53_AM.png
Sports
Game of the Week Moment: Reliving how Layton edged rival Davis and how it impacts Region 1 race
By High School Rewind
Jan 18, 2020 11:46 a.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Layton ‘going to enjoy this one’ after powering past rival Davis
The Lancers defeated the Darts 67-62, propelled by a strong third quarter
By Trent Wood
Jan 17, 2020 10:10 p.m. MST
a51ec13002.0_2.jpeg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 21
By James Edward
Jan 6, 2020 8:04 p.m. MST
merlin_2214.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 6A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_15839.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 6A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Bridger Hamblin, Syracuse
Sports
Rivals Fremont and Roy headline experienced and quarterback-heavy Region 1
By Trent Wood
Aug 13, 2019 12:20 p.m. MDT
