The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News high school baseball Players of the Year for 2021 are Cam Day (Layton), Zac Dart (Spanish Fork), Mason Strong (Snow Canyon), Dalin Ludlow (Juab) and Janzen Keisel (Gunnison Valley).
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
6A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Roy, Layton, Skyridge, Corner Canyon among the big winners as region play heats up
Roy edges Davis on gutsy two-point conversion attempt, with Weber suffering its first loss against winless Layton
High school girls soccer: Layton edges Davis on penalty kicks, knocks Darts from ranks of the unbeaten
The Lancers defeated the Darts 3-3 (4-3 on penalty kicks), and claimed sole possession of first place in Region 1.
No one associated with Region 1 has any idea how the region will turn out this year.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Layton Lancers football team heading into the 2020 season.
5 teams have confirmed having a player test positive for COVID-19, while Herriman had a staff member test positive last weekend
High school boys basketball: MVPs shared an extraordinary work ethic which propelled them to greatness
The 2019-20 basketball MVPs all shared one important attribute to rise above the competition.
Dallin Hall took it to the Lancers early and often, showing off all his skillset during Friday’s semifinal matchup.
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove Vikings dominate 6A state tournament, win 3rd straight title and 9th championship in the last 10 years
Oakley Ridge and Jake Richardson led the way for the Vikings with individual state title wins, while 12 of their teammates managed to place
Davis forced 20 turnovers and avenged an earlier loss to Layton as it took a one-game lead in the Region 1 standings with two games remaining
Kansas City safety Daniel Sorensen and San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner will be making their first Super Bowl appearances on Feb. 2. Also, Andy Reid will try to win his first Super Bowl as a head coach
The Lancers defeated the Darts 67-62, propelled by a strong third quarter
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes