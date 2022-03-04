Sponsor worries it may take ‘horrific incident’ to compel Utahns, legislators to act
No legislators have shown appetite to repeal, but one lawmaker says ‘sustainable’ statewide rail plan could help quell concerns
State chapter of Moms Demand Action support proposed ‘red-flag’ law, universal background check
Bill comes amid focus on Sen. Mitt Romney and impeachment, but lawmaker says it isn’t to target him
Rep. Steve Eliason wants screenings to refer students struggling with mental health issues to professional help
‘We are not foes on a political battlefield,’ Utah leaders say
Leadership, branding and communication other important factors
Port critics aim to use report to convince lawmakers to repeal port authority
