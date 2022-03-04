Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
classroom_raised_hands_AdobeStock_52947996.jpg
Utah
Bill calls for sensitivity training for Utah substitute teachers
By Marjorie Cortez
March 2, 2020 11:34 a.m. MST
pile of books and money dnstock
Utah
Public education budget recommendations: 4% boost to per-student funding, $100 million for teacher retention
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 19, 2020 7:24 p.m. MST
merlin_1257739.jpg
Utah
Utah Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time year-round
By Sahalie Donaldson
Feb 11, 2020 12:31 p.m. MST
A new business lets girls as young as 12 order birth control over the internet. Proponents say it’s a much needed service, particularly since insurance companies are no longer required to provide contraceptives, and that improved access to birth control h
Utah
Bill intends to change teen access to birth control in Utah, also bring back federal funding
By Wendy Leonard
Feb 8, 2020 6:27 p.m. MST
merlin_1382533.jpg
Utah
Utah lawmakers tackle skyrocketing insulin costs
By Wendy Leonard
Feb 6, 2020 6:40 p.m. MST
paramedics_rescue_AdobeStock_148056.jpg
Utah
Bill to require 911 call if Utahn is aware of emergency gets committee nod
By Sahalie Donaldson
Feb 5, 2020 7:49 p.m. MST
merlin_711406.jpg
Utah
Utah bill seeking $35 million for affordable housing advances
By Katie McKellar
Feb 4, 2020 6:43 p.m. MST
gun_AdobeStock_117441315.jpg
Utah
Utah lawmaker waves white flag on ‘red-flag’ gun bill
Sponsor worries it may take ‘horrific incident’ to compel Utahns, legislators to act
By Katie McKellar
Feb 4, 2020 6:24 p.m. MST
merlin_1331291.jpg
Utah
Utah Inland Port opponents demand lawmakers ‘repeal the port’
No legislators have shown appetite to repeal, but one lawmaker says ‘sustainable’ statewide rail plan could help quell concerns
By Katie McKellar
Feb 3, 2020 7 p.m. MST
classroom_lab_AdobeStock_120715360.jpg
Utah
Resolution encouraging schools to study late start to school gets House committee endorsement
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 3, 2020 5:31 p.m. MST
merlin_1329513.jpg
Utah
Utah moms advocate for gun legislation
State chapter of Moms Demand Action support proposed ‘red-flag’ law, universal background check
By Sahalie Donaldson
Feb 3, 2020 4:47 p.m. MST
Three people were killed and six were injured in mass shooting at Oxford High School in Detroit.
Education
Jordan School District to offer optional late start for grades 11, 12 starting next fall
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 31, 2020 4:55 p.m. MST
Sen. Mike Lee speaks during a news conference, while Sen. Mitt Romney speaks to reporters.
Utah
Utah lawmaker files bill to allow recall of sitting U.S. senator
Bill comes amid focus on Sen. Mitt Romney and impeachment, but lawmaker says it isn’t to target him
By Katie McKellar
Jan 29, 2020 5:46 p.m. MST
merlin_1211241.jpg
Utah
Mental illness an ‘enormous challenge’ to Utah courts, chief justice says
By Katie McKellar
Jan 29, 2020 7:53 a.m. MST
merlin_1025113.jpg
Utah
Tax reform? Nothing to see here, folks; move along!
By Jay Evensen
Jan 27, 2020 4:29 p.m. MST
The three middle school teachers were first put on leave after they gave students an assignment which asked them how’d they punish a slave.
Utah
Utah lawmaker proposes mental health screenings of students at school
Rep. Steve Eliason wants screenings to refer students struggling with mental health issues to professional help
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 23, 2020 7:42 p.m. MST
merlin_1096471.jpg
Utah
GOP governor candidates react to news of tax reform package repeal
‘We are not foes on a political battlefield,’ Utah leaders say
By Lisa Riley Roche
Jan 23, 2020 6:26 p.m. MST
merlin_21291.jpg
Utah
Expanding stakeholders key if Utah plans to revisit higher ed goal, consultant says
Leadership, branding and communication other important factors
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 23, 2020 6:09 p.m. MST
merlin_1034905.jpg
Utah
Utah Inland Port critics detail concerns in new report
Port critics aim to use report to convince lawmakers to repeal port authority
By Katie McKellar
Jan 22, 2020 3:38 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Load More