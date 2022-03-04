Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Highland and Lehi play in a 5A semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: No. 1 Lehi beats Highland in 5A semifinals, finally gets semifinal monkey off its back
By James Edward
March 2, 2022 7:46 p.m. MST
lehi_logo.0__1_.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Top-ranked Lehi beats Jordan in 5A quarterfinals
By McCade Pearson
Feb 28, 2022 11:04 p.m. MST
merlin_2910244.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Skyline turns back defending champ Lehi
By Bruce Smith
Feb 23, 2022 10:43 p.m. MST
merlin_2905444.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update
By James Edward
Feb 12, 2022 9:44 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games — East, Stansbury prevail in OT
By James Edward
Jan 18, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
A photo showing Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio&nbsp;
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News Players of the Year were a nightmare for opponents in 2021
Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio are the 2021 Deseret News football Players of the Year.
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 6 a.m. MST
Bountiful_Logo.0.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Bountiful ekes out dramatic win over Lehi
By Bruce Smith
Dec 3, 2021 11:02 p.m. MST
Lehi High School’s Tristan Royce (16), Blake Jenkins (26) and Isaac Terrell (99) tackle Springville High School’s Seth Rigtrup during the 5A football championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Lehi defense overwhelms top seed Springville en route to dominant 5A championship victory
By James Edward
Nov 19, 2021 4:45 p.m. MST
merlin_2894945.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Sluggish Lehi punches ticket to 5A championship with late defensive stops
By James Edward
Nov 11, 2021 8:06 p.m. MST
lehi_logo.0__1_.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Lehi holds off Timpview to advance to 5A semifinals
By Tommy Bailey
Nov 5, 2021 10:46 p.m. MDT
Lehi kicker Zane Goodrich is carried off the field on his teammates’ shoulders after Goodrich’s kick scored the extra point to beat Wasatch 35-34 in overtime.
High School Football
High school football: Special teams play an important role as Lehi defeats Wasatch in overtime
Following a first-round bye, the Pioneers picked up their first win of the playoffs, defeating the Wasps 35-34 in a thrilling overtime victory.
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 30, 2021 12:13 a.m. MDT
Skyline players celebrate their win against Lehi in the 5A girls soccer championship.
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Led by unconventional senior Lily Boyden, Skyline caps off undefeated season with 5A state title
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 22, 2021 5:48 p.m. MDT
Lehi players celebrate their win over Bonneville in a 5A girls soccer semifinal game at Juan Diego
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Lehi’s dramatic OT winner, Skyline’s strong second half lifts both teams into 5A championship
By James Edward
Oct 19, 2021 10:16 p.m. MDT
timpview_logo.00.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Timpview wins region in victory over Lehi
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 7, 2021 11:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_2886681.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Jackson Brousseau throws for 5 touchdowns in Lehi’s 49-14 win over Alta
Behind the poised quarterback play of Jackson Brousseau, the Lehi Pioneers improved their record on the season to 6-2 by blowing out the Alta Hawks at home 49-14.
By Tommy Bailey
Oct 1, 2021 11:17 p.m. MDT
Lehi’s Carson Gonzalez (28) avoids Salem Hills’ Jackson Eyre (88) on a run during a football game at Lehi.
High School Football
Top 20 performances from Week 2 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2021 3:38 p.m. MDT
merlin_2881112.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Lehi routs Salem Hills for first win of the season
After a tough season opening overtime loss to Davis, the Lehi Pioneers rebounded nicely against a sluggish Salem Hills team.
By Tommy Bailey
Aug 20, 2021 11:49 p.m. MDT
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia is the Deseret News 5A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872642.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872382.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2857184.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
pjimage__17_.jpg
High School Sports
High school boys basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year were dynamic two-way players
American Fork’s Jaxon Kohler, Lehi’s Noa Gonsalves, Cedar City’s Dallin Grant, Juab’s Ty Allred, Layton Christian’s Jerheim Elder and Panguitch’s Kyler Bennett are the 2020-21 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 9:30 a.m. MDT
merlin_2862151.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Lehi rebounds from 15-run loss by handing Timpanogos its first region defeat
By Tyler Haslam
April 1, 2021 8:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_2850229.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857194.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Lehi never stopped believing, capped Quincy Lewis’ first year as head coach with unlikely 5A title
Lehi beat Farmington in the 5A championship of the boys basketball state tournament playoffs at Salt Lake Community College.
By James Edward
March 6, 2021 8:44 p.m. MST
merlin_2857044.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Highly-efficient Lehi marches past Olympus for 5A semifinal win
By James Edward
March 5, 2021 10:34 p.m. MST
timpview_logo.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: No. 1 Timpview crushes Lehi for 11th straight win despite early injury to BYU commit Jake Wahlin
By James Edward
Feb 9, 2021 10:10 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
Sports
High school girls basketball: Hot-shooting Lehi rolls past Orem in Region 7 game
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 5, 2021 11:22 a.m. MST
merlin_2844011.jpg
Sports
High school basketball: Westlake spoils return to the sidelines for Lehi’s Quincy Lewis in opening night win
By James Edward
Dec 3, 2020 9 p.m. MST
merlin_1722501.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
merlin_2840372.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Top seed Bountiful survives big scare from Lehi to advance to 5A semifinals
By Melissa Yack
Nov 5, 2020 10:41 p.m. MST
lehi_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Lehi cruises past Box Elder to advance to 5A quarterfinals
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 4, 2020 10:06 p.m. MST
Orem_HS.png
Sports
High school football: Orem edges Lehi in thriller after month-long absence from game action
After more than a month away from the field in a prolonged pause, the Orem Tigers have roared back.
By Brennan Smith
Oct 14, 2020 10:54 p.m. MDT
merlin_2836328.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Timpanogos takes down Lehi 3-1 in 5A playoffs
Boosted by an early 2-0 lead, the Timberwolves managed to get by Region 7 rival Lehi on Tuesday.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 13, 2020 8:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_2832492.jpg
Sports
5A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Bonneville, Box Elder earn clutch Region 5 wins, setting up region title showdown next week
By James Edward
Oct 3, 2020 7:57 a.m. MDT
merlin_2832528.jpg
Sports
Friday’s 5A title game rematch between Timpview-Orem one of 10 games canceled this week because of COVID-19
The marquee showdown this Friday between Timpview and Orem, a rematch of last year’s 5A state championship, has been canceled, Timpview principal Fidel Montero confirmed.
By James Edward
Oct 1, 2020 3:34 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_09_25_at_1.28.20_PM.png
Sports
High school boys golf: 5A final region recaps
Farmington, Skyline, Lehi and Park City claim region championships
By James Edward
Sept 29, 2020 1:33 p.m. MDT
merlin_2832488.jpg
Sports
High school football: Without coach Andy Stokes and wife Tia on sideline, Timpview shows strong in a 28-14 win over Lehi
Timpview made do without its head coach Andy Stokes on the sidelines in a dominating 28-14 win over Lehi on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 25, 2020 10:59 p.m. MDT
merlin_2830280.jpg
Sports
High school football: Pleasant Grove guts out a 35-29 overtime win over Lehi
The Vikings rode Rex Conners heavily in Friday’s thrilling comeback win over the Pioneers.
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 11, 2020 10:44 p.m. MDT
merlin_2829379.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Region play now underway, Orem, Alta, Maple Mountain and Provo all secure key wins
Maple Mountain halted an eight-year losing skid against Springville on an emotional night
By James Edward
Sept 5, 2020 8:13 a.m. MDT
lehi_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Lehi storms past Mountain Ridge in second half in Region 7 opener
Lehi scored the final 26 points to pull away for the 40-14 win.
By James Edward
Sept 4, 2020 10:08 p.m. MDT
merlin_2828689.jpg
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Lehi, Bonneville, Bountiful among big Week 3 winners who improved to 2-1
By James Edward
Aug 29, 2020 9:16 a.m. MDT
merlin_2827245.jpg
Sports
Utah high school volleyball teams grateful to be taking the court this fall led by usual cast of contenders
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2020 4:09 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827271.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Pleasant Grove sweeps Lehi in Kimberly Hawkey’s first game as head coach
By Joe Coles
Aug 18, 2020 10:03 p.m. MDT
lehi_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Lehi Pioneers 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Lehi Pioneers football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 3, 2020 8:07 p.m. MDT
merlin_22343.jpg
Sports
Orem and Timpview lead expected competitive Region 7
Three of last season’s final four teams came from Region 7, speaking loudly to the region’s overall strength.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 3, 2020 6:03 p.m. MDT
pjimage__20_.jpg
Sports
Tyson Shelley, Lila Galea’i win Utah Junior Golf Association Preview
By Joe Coles
April 30, 2020 8:06 p.m. MDT
