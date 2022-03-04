Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio are the 2021 Deseret News football Players of the Year.
Following a first-round bye, the Pioneers picked up their first win of the playoffs, defeating the Wasps 35-34 in a thrilling overtime victory.
Behind the poised quarterback play of Jackson Brousseau, the Lehi Pioneers improved their record on the season to 6-2 by blowing out the Alta Hawks at home 49-14.
After a tough season opening overtime loss to Davis, the Lehi Pioneers rebounded nicely against a sluggish Salem Hills team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
American Fork’s Jaxon Kohler, Lehi’s Noa Gonsalves, Cedar City’s Dallin Grant, Juab’s Ty Allred, Layton Christian’s Jerheim Elder and Panguitch’s Kyler Bennett are the 2020-21 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.
High school boys basketball: Lehi never stopped believing, capped Quincy Lewis’ first year as head coach with unlikely 5A title
Lehi beat Farmington in the 5A championship of the boys basketball state tournament playoffs at Salt Lake Community College.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
After more than a month away from the field in a prolonged pause, the Orem Tigers have roared back.
Boosted by an early 2-0 lead, the Timberwolves managed to get by Region 7 rival Lehi on Tuesday.
Friday’s 5A title game rematch between Timpview-Orem one of 10 games canceled this week because of COVID-19
The marquee showdown this Friday between Timpview and Orem, a rematch of last year’s 5A state championship, has been canceled, Timpview principal Fidel Montero confirmed.
Farmington, Skyline, Lehi and Park City claim region championships
High school football: Without coach Andy Stokes and wife Tia on sideline, Timpview shows strong in a 28-14 win over Lehi
Timpview made do without its head coach Andy Stokes on the sidelines in a dominating 28-14 win over Lehi on Friday.
The Vikings rode Rex Conners heavily in Friday’s thrilling comeback win over the Pioneers.
5A high school football takeaways: Region play now underway, Orem, Alta, Maple Mountain and Provo all secure key wins
Maple Mountain halted an eight-year losing skid against Springville on an emotional night
Lehi scored the final 26 points to pull away for the 40-14 win.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Lehi Pioneers football team heading into the 2020 season.
Three of last season’s final four teams came from Region 7, speaking loudly to the region’s overall strength.