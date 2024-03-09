Arguments are stressful, especially if they’re with your significant other. Sometimes it feels as if you’re on opposing sides in a war, while other times an argument is a minor inconvenience.

You may think that your relationship is a bad one because you argue. But in most cases, that’s not true, according to a recent article from The Atlantic.

Happy couples use ‘I’ statements in arguments

The Atlantic’s article included a stereotypical argument you see in many couples, where one person is ranting about a terrible day at work, while the other person is trying to come up with solutions to the problem. In the example, it leads to an argument between them.

The Atlantic notes that this kind of argument is common among couples, citing the new book “Supercommunicators” by Charles Duhigg.

“Duhigg writes that one of the most common sources of conflicts in relationships is when partners don’t agree on the type of conversation they’re having. Some conversations are practical: Let’s solve a problem together. Others are emotional: Let’s talk about and understand our feelings. Many fights mistake practical for emotional conversations, and vice versa,” the article says.

One way to have better conversations with your significant other, according to Healthline and Calm, is to use “I” statements instead of “you” statements. Instead of saying, for example, “You ignore me,” it would be better to say, “I feel ignored.”

Calm reported that using “I” statements better shows your feelings to your partners in a respectful manner.

This tip is effective because of how arguments normally start out. As clinical psychologist Shelley Sommerfeldt told Healthline, “Often, couples begin a conversation by pointing the finger at the other person and placing blame.”

“You” statements can come off as controlling to some people and can lead to more intense arguments. In regards to this, The Atlantic shared that happy couples try to control themselves more than try to control their partners by reflecting before talking, sitting in silence with their partner and using “I” statements instead of “you” statements.

How to better handle arguments

You can’t avoid arguments in a relationship; it’s impossible to. Healthline shares eight tips on how to better communicate during arguments (and in general):

Process your own feelings and be calm before talking with your partner. Choose the right time to talk with your partner. Use “I” statements. Make sure you and your partner listen to each other. Your ultimate goal should be compromising and finding a resolution. Create clear yet firm boundaries. Let your partner know what you’re up to. Check in with each other throughout the day.

Calm, a meditation app, also offer tips on how to change your thinking habits during arguments and have more successful discussions.

Practice having settings where you can have open and safe conversations with each other.

Avoid assuming what your partner may be thinking and just ask them directly.

Focus on the present and not on past mistakes.

Address your emotions by using “I feel” statements so your partner can understand you.

Work together on problems and solutions.

Actively listen by summarizing and asking your partner if you’ve understood everything correctly.

Avoid accusations and instead use more “I feel” statements.