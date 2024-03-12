The Shake Shack in Sandy is pictured on Aug. 1, 2019. Shake Shack is giving away free SmokeShack cheeseburgers until March 18, 2024, because the Oscars runtime was shorter than the restaurant predicted.

Shake Shack is giving away free SmokeShack cheeseburgers all week long — because the Oscars runtime was shorter than the restaurant predicted.

“Lights, camera, action! Join us for an award-worthy guessing game during Hollywood’s Biggest Night! How long will Tinseltown’s grandest spectacle last? Will it be an epic marathon or a swift sprint? We have crunched the numbers and predicted a runtime of 3 hours and 31 minutes,” the restaurant announced in a press release the Monday before the Oscars.

Shake Shack determined its prediction for the 2024 Oscars running time using marketing agency Known, which “incorporated both recency-weighted time series and ‘show-component’ (e.g., host, presentations, performances, ads, etc.) analysis” to land on a runtime prediction.

If the show went over 3 hours and 31 minutes, Shake Shack would offer customers free Chicken Shacks. Since the show’s running time ended at less than 3 hours and 31 minutes, Shake Shake is offering free SmokeShacks.

There are a few stipulations. To snag a free SmokeShack burger, customers must spend $10 and used the code BIGWINS at checkout via a Shake Shack kiosk, app or website to receive the deal. You cannot claim the deal while ordering at the counter. The deal is available now through Monday, March 18.

The deal is not available at Shake Shack locations in airports, museums, stadiums, arenas or travel plazas.

The fan-favorite SmokeShack burger is officially described as “a cheeseburger made from all-natural Angus beef topped with applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce.”

Where is Shake Shack in Utah?

There are five Shake Shack restaurants in Utah.