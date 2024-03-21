Most adults get sufficient magnesium through healthy diet and therefore do not need magnesium supplements.

Despite what self-appointed health experts on TikTok tell you, a true magnesium deficiency is rare.

“Symptomatic magnesium deficiency due to low dietary intake in otherwise-healthy people is uncommon because the kidneys limit urinary excretion of this mineral,” reports the National Institutes of Health.

Most adults get sufficient magnesium through healthy diet, per Mount Sinai, and therefore do not need magnesium supplements. However, if you are concerned about low magnesium levels there are a slew of signs and symptoms that point to either mild or severe deficiency.

Magnesium is a mineral used by the body for healthy brain function, a healthy heart and regulating muscle contractions.

“Every organ in the body, especially the heart, muscles, and kidneys, needs magnesium. This mineral also contributes to the makeup of teeth and bones,” reports Mt. Sinai. “Magnesium activates enzymes, contributes to energy production, and helps regulate levels of calcium, copper, zinc, potassium, vitamin D, and other important nutrients in the body.”

Though a true magnesium deficiency is rare, here are signs and symptoms you are deficient in the nutrient.

The majority of U.S. adults get an adequate amount of magnesium through a healthy diet, per Mount Sinai. Of course, everyone has a unique diet and some provide more magnesium than others. Diets which emphasize whole foods and superfoods like nuts, seeds, healthy fats, legumes, whole grains and leafy greens will sufficiently fuel the body with magnesium, per Harvard Health.

“Magnesium is easy to come by. If you eat a healthy, well-balanced diet, you should have no trouble getting your recommended daily amount through food alone,” according to UCLA Health.

Here are several magnesium-rich foods. Data is provided by the USDA.

Almonds: 247 mg (1 cup).

Peanuts: 245 mg (1 cup).

Chick Peas: 230 mg (1 cup).

Pumpkin seeds: 168 mg (1 cup).

Spinach, boiled: 157 mg (1 cup).

Black beans: 120 mg (1 cup).

Quinoa: 118 mg (1 cup).

Edamame: 99 mg (1 cup).

Black-eyed peas: 91 mg (1 cup).

Brown rice: 84 mg (1 cup).

Tofu: 74 mg (1 cup).

Chia seeds: 70 mg (1 tbsp).

Dark chocolate: 65 mg (1 oz).

Groups at risk for magnesium deficiency

Magnesium deficiency occurs when your body does not get enough magnesium through dietary intake, per the National Institutes of Health. A magnesium deficiency can also be the result of certain health conditions, such as alcoholism and Type 2 diabetes, or medications can upset the body’s magnesium balance.

According to Mt. Sinai, the following conditions can put you at risk of magnesium deficiency:

Gastrointestinal diseases, such irritable bowel syndrome or Crohn’s disease.

Pancreatitis.

Diabetes.

Kidney Disease.

Alcohol addiction.

Hyperthyroidism.

Taking diuretics.

Older age.

Other conditions that can increase risk of magnesium deficiency:

Drinking large amounts of coffee or soda.

Eating too much sodium.

Prolonged stress.

Excessive sweating.

Signs and symptoms of a magnesium deficiency

The impact of a magnesium deficiency can be mild — many people won’t notice any obvious changes associated with a magnesium deficiency, per Cleveland Health Clinic. For others, symptoms can be severe and range from general exhaustion to irritability.

“Magnesium deficiencies can be hard to diagnose, partly because many of the initial symptoms could indicate a wide variety of other health issues,” Dr. Naoki Umeda told Cleveland Health Clinic. “And some people may not have any symptoms at all.”

If magnesium deficiency goes untreated for a long period of time, the risk of illness increases, according to the National Institutes of Health. Migraine headaches, osteoporosis, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes are all associated with long-term magnesium deficiency.

According to Mt. Sinai these are the common signs of magnesium deficiency:

Fatigue.

Muscle weakness.

Muscle spasms.

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Loss of appetite.

Stiffness.

Insomnia.

Restless leg syndrome.

Irritability.

Low blood pressure.

Confusion.

Poor nail growth.

According to Cleveland Health Clinic, here are signs of severe magnesium deficiency:

Numbness and tingling.

Personality changes.

Seizures.

Abnormal heart rhythms.

Muscle cramps.

If you notice signs of magnesium deficiency, speak with a physician. You can receive a blood test to determine if you have a magnesium deficiency and what supplements or steps to take to improve your health.

Recommended magnesium intake

The majority of U.S. adults do not need to take magnesium supplements to get a sufficient amount of magnesium. If you believe you need a magnesium supplement, speak with a physician first to avoid adverse side effects.

“‘Food first’ is my mantra,” registered dietitian Anna Taylor explains, per Cleveland Health Clinic. “If you take a dietary supplement for magnesium and take too much, you may experience uncomfortable side effects such as cramping, diarrhea and nausea.”

Healthy magnesium intake varies between individuals. Age and gender play a role in how much magnesium you need.

The Mayo Clinic recommends the following daily magnesium intake: