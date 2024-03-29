This is no April Fools’ Day joke — Krispy Kreme is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on doughnuts on April Fools’ Day, reports People.

On Monday, April 1, Krispy Kreme will sell customers a dozen doughnuts for $4.01 when they purchase a dozen at full price (between $8 and $14, depending on where you live and the doughnuts you purchase). Despite being on April Fools’ Day, the doughnut chain assured customers the upcoming deal is “no joke,” per People.

On March 19, Krispy Kreme introduced “hatch happy” mini springtime doughnuts:

Mini birds nest doughnut with Cadbury eggs: A miniature original glazed doughnut with chocolate buttercream, spring sprinkles and mini Cadbury eggs on top.

Strawberry egg doughnut: A miniature original glazed doughnut topped with strawberry icing and drizzled with teal and yellow icing.

Hatching chick doughnut: A miniature original glazed doughnut decorated like a spring chick with yellow icing and white nonpareils.

Robin's Egg doughnut: A miniature original glazed doughnut topped with blue icing and daisy sprinkles.

“We’re excited to help our fans ‘hatch happy’ with these all-new Spring Minis — from the first day of Spring through Easter Sunday,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. “These bright, beautiful doughnuts are sweet treats for celebrating the season with family and friends.”

McDonald’s to add Krispy Kreme doughnuts to its menu

Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s unveiled a collaboration this week which will bring Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

“This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a press release.

Customers can expect to begin seeing Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald’s by the end of 2024. The fast-food chain is implementing a phased rollout that estimates Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026.

The following Krispy Kreme flavors will be offered at the fast-food chain: Original glazed doughnut, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced creme-filled.

“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth said in a press release.