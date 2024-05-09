A woman drinks from a mug in bed in this stock photo. With Mother’s Day coming up it can be difficult finding the perfect gift.

With Mother’s Day coming up, it can be difficult finding the perfect gift. TikTok is a helpful resource for finding creative ideas.

TikTok is a hotbed for product promotion. A statement expressed across the platform is “TikTok made me buy it.”

While this sentiment may promote splurging, there are instances where useful items have been discovered and gone viral as a result.

Influencers on the platform can prove to be a useful tool in testing products for quality or discovering something new and unique. Additionally, there are whole swathes of videos dedicated to providing step-by-step, DIY content for those aspiring to create something for themselves.

As Mother’s Day approaches, many influencers are posting their top picks to celebrate the holiday. Here are the products and gift ideas that TikTok says to look out for this Mother’s Day.

Skin care and beauty

A long standing tradition on social media is to share one’s beauty routine and recommend the best products. This can include anything from moisturizer to eyeshadow and lipstick.

In one video posted by a mother, she listed ten self care products that she and other mothers would love to receive for Mother’s Day.

Here are a couple of the noteworthy ones she mentioned.

Price: $35.

The video explained that self-heating eye masks help one relax and relieves dry eyes.

Price: $30.

One influencer mentioned how this hair spray provided volume and a pleasant smell for those with sensitive noses.

Price: $19.99.

This is a light, nourishing cream that can be applied to the face or any other part of the body.

Price: $24.

The mother claimed to have tried many different lip balms and this is the one that worked best.

Jewelry

Jewelry can easily begin to stretch the budget, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. There are a lot of affordable options that are available on the TikTok store.

One of the options featured in the video below is of an apple shaped box containing a rose and a heart shaped necklace for only around $10. This product can be found in the TikTok app store by searching up Mother’s Day gift.

Another place where there are plenty of options to find jewelry is Etsy. They have all sorts of deals for Mother’s Day, not just for jewelry.

Price: $35.20.

Here is one of the standout necklaces that has received a lot of positive reviews.

Cooking and kitchenware

One of the easiest ways to find a place in someone’s heart is through their stomach. Therefore, making a gift basket of mom’s favorite treats is probably the simplest but also best Mother’s Day gift choice.

Kitchenware that makes cooking and cleaning easier is also a way to earn a place into anyone’s good graces.

Price: $16.50.

There are many cooking and kitchenware items that have gone viral through TikTok. One such item is a veggie chopper as illustrated in this video by @nutritionbykylie.